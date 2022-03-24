Precious MetalsInvesting News

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced Phase 4 drill program at the Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The Company has also commenced initial regional exploration at the adjacent 1,500-hectare Baldwin Project that shares a number of geological characteristics with the Shakespeare Project

Phase 4 at Shakespeare will include:

  • Mobilization of a second drill rig as part of the Company's plan to complete a minimum of 5,000 metres ("m") of core drilling with average hole lengths of approximately 150 m
  • Geophysical surveying and interpretation designed to generate new exploration targets
  • Initial till sampling
  • Environmental baseline program
  • Continuous updating of 3D modelling with new data from all sources, including all drill results

Baldwin exploration highlights:

  • Regional field sampling program
  • Geophysical surveying and interpretation to generate new exploration targets
  • Initial till sampling
  • Initial drill program of up to 2,500 m on priority targets

"Upon the conclusion of Phase 4 drilling at Shakespeare, we will have drilled over 12,500 metres within the proximity of the Miller Shaft and aim to have added additional critical mass to the mineralized zone at depth. We are now able to branch out of the current mineralized area and test other areas of interest that will be further defined through our sampling and geophysical programs. We look forward to updating the market regularly throughout the remainder of the year with assay results and conclusions from our exploration programs," stated President and CEO James Macintosh.

"The Baldwin Project's geological similarity to Shakespeare allows us to approach exploration with a thesis similar to what we have been using at Shakespeare. We plan to conclude the first phase of exploration with a small drill program designed to test targets that result from our geophysical and field sampling programs," stated Bruce Durham, Graycliff's Technical Advisor and QP.

Qualified Person
Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101, and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited
Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff's Baldwin Project is adjacent to the east and is comprised of 68 claims covering 1,500 hectares. This brings our total land package in the area to 2,525 hectares.

For more information, contact investor relations at investors@graycliffexploration.com or call 647-249-9298 ext. 322.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
James Macintosh
President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Overview

Sudbury, Ontario is like no other mining district in the world. The Canadian jurisdiction boasts a rich history rooted in mining and widespread mineralization that leverages advantageous positioning on the iconic Canadian Shield, land that is located right on the third-largest known impact crater on earth.

Known famously for its high-yield copper and nickel production, the mining-friendly district also hosts tremendous precious metal exploration and production across its many historic and past-producing mines. With such diverse mineralization and unique rock formations dating back millions of years, Sudbury presents investors and exploration companies with a perfect storm of discovery potential and rich historical production records.

Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY,FSE:GEO,OTC:GRYCF) is a Canadian-based junior exploration company exploring highly prospective gold projects in this historic gold-producing district of Ontario, Canada. The Company’s project portfolio consists of its flagship Shakespeare gold project and the newer Baldwin project.

The flagship Shakespeare project is located around the historic Shakespeare gold mine 88 kms west of Sudbury,Ontario. The 1, 025 hectare property leverages the region’s deep mining roots and high-grade mineralization in the shadow of a historic headframe. Historic and current exploration demonstrates exciting discovery opportunities and promising gold grades across multiple quartz vein and quartz vein stockwork targets.

The Baldwin project is just East of the Shakespeare property and both projects are transected by the prolific Murray Fault. Both projects are also situated in a well-known geological zone of the Canadian Shield, where the Archean, Southern and Superior geological provinces intersect. This boasts tremendous exploration opportunities for both projects

The next steps for Graycliff include continuing extensive drilling and further exploration programs for high-grade gold at Shakespeare and prospecting, sampling and geophysics at Baldwin. Historic work at Baldwin was for uranium only and historic reports suggest similar geology to Shakespeare. . The Company already initiated its Phase Three drilling program at its flagship property and remains excited uncover future gold discoveries.

Graycliff has a tight capital structure with 25 million shares outstanding with close to 40% being held by management, insiders and strategic shareholders. In April 2021, the Company announced the completion of a C$2.4 million non-brokered private placement. The net proceeds from the financing mean that Graycliff’s exploration programs at Shakespeare and Baldwin are fully funded through 2022. The Company hopes to find gold at Baldwin in 2022 and create a new Ontario gold camp

Graycliff Exploration’s management team and technical advisors bring together deep exploration experience and a pedigree across multiple major projects in Ontario. A notable technical advisor driving Graycliff’s mining operations is Bruce Durham, a significant figure credited with the discovery of several significant economic mineral deposits, including the David Bell mine, the Golden Giant mine, the Redstone Nickel mine and the Bell Creek Mine. Together, this leadership roster primes Graycliff for tremendous discovery and economic upside.

Graycliff’s Company Highlights

  • Graycliff Exploration is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, developing and extracting precious metals in prolific mining districts. Its property portfolio includes the Shakespeare and Baldwin gold projects located on the prolific Canadian Shield west of Sudbury, Ontario.
  • The flagship Shakespeare project is located around the historic Shakespeare gold mine. Current exploration includes the third phase of drilling to identify further high-grade, near-surface gold and identifying new targets along it’s SW-NE trending mineralized horizon of over six kilometers.
  • Historic reports suggest that the adjacent Baldwin project has similar geology to Shakespeare and initial field work is being carried out in 2021..
  • The Company has a tight share structure with close to 40% of its shares management, insiders and strategic shareholders.
  • Graycliff has an impressive management and technical advisory team with deep roots in exploration, project development and corporate finance.

Graycliff Exploration’s Key Projects

Shakespeare Project

The Shakespeare and Baldwin Projects have excellent infrastructure with close proximity to the Trans-Canada highway, utility networks and a strong, local workforce. Many of Graycliff’s workforce are shareholders and therefore very loyal to the Company.

Graycliff has now completed Phase One and Phase Two of its drilling program, which totalled of 2,800 metres and 5 of the first 7 holes returned anomalous gold values, including: 8.1 metres (“m”) of 3.2 grams of gold per tonne (“g/t Au”), 6.0 m of 4.6 g/t Au, 5.5 m of 8.6 g/t Au. The Company has recently released the first two holes of the 14 hole phase two drill program and both were spectacular with hole 8 being 16.0 m of 16.4 g/t Au and hole 9 being 16.0 m of 13.3 g/t Au. The rest of the results from phase two are expected over the next couple of months. . The Company is also working on a 3D model of the current mineralization, which is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Baldwin Project

The Baldwin project comprises three mining blocks totalling 1,500 hectares located east of the Company’s flagship Shakespeare project. The property has not been historically explored for gold, but historic reports from uranium exploration suggest it has similar geology to the Shakespeare Project.. The next steps for Baldwin include preliminary surface sampling and geophysics planned for late-2021.

Should Graycliff find gold at Baldwin, its proximity to Shakespeare could be the making s of a new Onatrio Gold Camp.

Graycliff Exploration’s Management Team

James Macintosh – President & Director

James Macintosh has over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration, mining research analysis, corporate finance and management of private and public resources companies. He is also currently the president, CEO and director of privately-held Kingsview Minerals and a seed investor and director of CircuitMeter. He was the lead director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Carlisle Goldfields prior its sale to Alamos Gold.Macintosh has a B.Sc. (Geology) and is a member of Queen’s University Geology Council.

Julio DiGirolamo – CFO & Director

Julio DiGirolamo is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years of senior-level public company experience, 15 years of it in the mining sector. He is also the CFO and director of several junior exploration and development companies. DiGirolamo’s key areas of experience include corporate governance and regulatory matters. He was the CFO of Carlisle Goldfields prior to its sale to Alamos Gold.

David Lees – Director & Non-Executive Chairman

David Lees is the managing director of Peninsula Investments (WA) Pty Ltd and Casey Lees International Pty Ltd. He is also the non-executive director of Sultan Resources Ltd.

Nicholas Konkin – Director

Nicholas Konkin has extensive business experience with over a decade of developing successful private and public resource and technology start-up’s combined with a strong background in wealth management and investor relations spanning resources, technology and medical services. Mr. Konkin is currently Vice President of Corporate Development for Grove Corporate Services, a Toronto based firm specializing in full-service aftermarket support for public and private companies, including providing stock exchange listing services.

Bruce Durham – Technical Advisor

Bruce Durham is credited with the discovery of several significant economic mineral deposits including the David Bell Mine (Hemlo), the Golden Giant Mine (Hemlo), the Redstone Nickel Mine (Timmins) and the Bell Creek Mine (Timmins).

Don McKinnon Jr – Technical Advisor

Don McKinnon Jr. is a very experienced prospector who has worked all over the world with deep experience in Ontario, who has been involved in managing all aspects of exploration from property acquisition and grassroots exploration, to seeing projects through to development.

