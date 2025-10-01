GR Silver Mining Announces Enhancement of Corporate Leadership Team

GR Silver Mining Ltd. (" GR Silver Mining " or the " Company ") (TSXV: GRSL,OTC:GRSLF) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE)

In alignment with GR Silver Mining's growth strategy, GR Silver Mining is pleased to announce the nomination of Daniel Schieber as Vice President of Corporate Development & Corporate Relations, to foster existing and new relationships with shareholders and implement corporate development marketing planning under the leadership of Marcio Fonseca .

Daniel Schieber established his career in metals and mining finance as an analyst for the Stabilitas Group of Funds in 2005. During this time, the fund grew from 3M EUR under management to 240M EUR , becoming the best performing Gold/Silver fund in Germany . Mr Schieber has 15+ years of experience in the capital markets associated with successful mining ventures particularly in the precious metals sector. In 2009, he co-founded Euroscandic International Group where he raised upwards of $350M in mining financing for specific development projects in the mining sector. He has recently pivoted to Canadian-investment vehicle Dynamis Capital Corp., which focuses on long-term, recession-proof investments with emphasis on gold and silver. Daniel Schieber currently serves on the board of directors and is CEO of American Copper Development Corp.

Marcio Fonseca comments: "Daniel brings 20 years of experience in raising capital and has already played a pivotal role in the recent re-capitalization of GR Silver Mining. His continued contributions will be instrumental as the Company advances to the next stage of growth in Mexico , driven by an active drilling program and a series of strategic initiatives supporting the development of the Plomosas Project."

Daniel Schieber Comments: "GR Silver Mining has reached a pivotal turning point—fully funded, debt-free, and ready to seize the opportunities of a strengthening silver market. Together with GR Silver Mining's team, I am committed to transforming the Company into a successful enterprise, driven by substantial resource growth and a bold vision for long-term value creation."

About the Plomosas Project
The Plomosas Project, including the recent high-grade silver discovery in the San Marcial SE Area, is progressing in 2025 as an emerging high-grade silver district located in southwestern edge of the Sierra Madre Occidental, Sinaloa, Mexico . The Plomosas Project, covering 7,823 ha, including the historical Plomosas Underground mine. benefits from mine infrastructure, road access and existing permits associated with past-producing mining sites. The district contains intermediate to low-sulfidation epithermal silver and gold mineralization, hosted in hydrothermal breccias and veins. Recent success in exploration and drilling has delineated wide, high-grade, shallow hydrothermal breccias in the San Marcial Area, including the SE Area discovery, where step-out drilling is underway in 2025, aiming for continuous resource growth. At the historical Plomosas Mine, where Grupo Mexico operated the underground mine from 1985 to 2000, exploration, underground sampling and metallurgical programs are being conducted to support future decisions regarding the implementation of a Bulk Sampling Test Mining Program

About GR Silver Mining Ltd .
GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico -focused mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico . GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the Plomosas Project, including the former Plomosas underground mine and wide, high-grade silver mineralized zones at the San Marcial Area. Recent discoveries in the 78 km² of highly prospective, advanced-stage exploration concessions position the Company well for resource expansion at the Plomosas Project.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.
Márcio Fonseca, President & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/01/c1452.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GR Silver Mining Ltd.GRSL:CATSXV:GRSLGold Investing
GRSL:CA
The Conversation (0)

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining Ltd. is a Mexico-focused company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its key assets which lie on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District.

Rua Gold

Rua Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Golconda Gold (TSXV:GG)

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Keep reading...Show less
Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares his next price targets for hot sectors like gold, silver and uranium, also highlighting undervalued areas that investors may want to rotate toward.

"Everyone's really excited about gold and silver and uranium right now, (but) I think you've got to look at what's really cheap, what's the next thing to move," he explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Stack of gold bars with graph line in the background.

Gold Price Breaks US$3,800 as US Government Shutdown Looms

Gold's record-setting rise continued on Monday (September 29) as the price broke US$3,800 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August. It quickly took out US$3,500 and continued on past US$3,600, US$3,700 and now US$3,800.

The yellow metal is up over 10 percent in the last month, and about 44 percent year-to-date.

Keep reading...Show less
Golconda Gold

Golconda Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Magnifying glass over Barrick Mining website with stock chart background.

Barrick’s Bristow Steps Down Following Hemlo Sale and Mali Challenges

After nearly seven years leading Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), CEO Mark Bristow has stepped down.

Since the company’s 2019 merger with Randgold Resources, Bristow has overseen the integration of the two companies, as well as significant investments in Barrick’s gold and copper assets.

The firm returned US$6.7 billion to shareholders under Bristow and cut net debt by US$4 billion. Its most recent quarter shows strong operating results, healthy cashflow, an increased quarterly dividend and robust share price performance.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene a emis des debentures convertibles de remplacement de 2M$

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Signs Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation for Klow Property

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Completes Successful Red Mountain Drill Program and Intersects Massive Sulfides in Multiple Holes