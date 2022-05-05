Expungement event will help those with simple, non-violent cannabis convictions learn about and begin the process to clear their criminal records Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP incubator, today announced that it is hosting a free cannabis expungement clinic on Saturday, May 7 at its Green Goods ® cannabis dispensary in Baltimore . Green Goods Baltimore will ...

CNX:GDNS,GDNSF