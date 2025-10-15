Goldstorm Metals Announcement: Canadian Mail Strike and Availability of AGM Meeting and Voting Materials

Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM,OTC:GSTMF) (FSE: B2U) ("Goldstorm" or the "Company") announces that in connection with the Canada Post labour strike, the notice of meeting, management information circular (the "Circular") and form of proxy for shareholders (the "Meeting Materials") for the upcoming annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company to be held on October 24, 2025 at 15th Floor, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, can be accessed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca as posted on September 26, 2025, and through its website. The Company's audited financial statements for March 31, 2025 are also posted on its website at that location.

The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

  1. to receive and consider the report of the directors and the financial statements of the Company, together with the auditor's report thereon, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025;
  1. to fix the number of directors at five (5);
  1. to elect directors for the ensuing year;
  1. to appoint Davidson & Company LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor; and
  1. to consider and, if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution approving and ratifying the Company's current implemented stock option plan, subject to regulatory approval, as more fully set forth in the Circular.

Registered Shareholders

The Company is encouraging Registered Shareholders to access the Meeting Materials electronically and vote their Common Shares online. Registered Shareholders can request copies of the Meeting Materials delivered via email by contacting Computershare Investor Services Inc. via service@computershare.com or by phone at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free within North America) or 514-982-7555 (direct from outside North America). Meeting material can also be accessed directly on the Company's website as set out in the preceding paragraph.

Beneficial Shareholders

Beneficial Shareholders should contact their broker/intermediary directly to obtain a copy of their voting instruction form or other proxy-related materials if not already provided. This may include obtaining your individual control number to allow you to provide your voting instructions to your broker/intermediary. The Company notes most shareholders of the Company hold their shares through their broker/intermediary and this process must be used to allow your votes to be taken into account.

Proxies and Questions

In all cases, Shareholders' votes must be received not later than the close of business on October 23, 2025.

Shareholders with questions on voting may contact Computershare Investor Services Inc., via service@computershare.com or by phone at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free within North America) or 514-982-7555 (direct from outside North America) or the Company at chris.curran@goldstormmetals.com.

Due to the mail strike, and the inability to deliver the required Meeting Materials within the time frames set out in NI 51-102, the Company is relying on CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-932 as adopted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on October 9, 2025, and has satisfied all the conditions necessary to allow it to rely on such blanket order.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship projects Crown and Electrum cover an area that totals approximately 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newmont Corporation's Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometers to the south.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
Goldstorm Metals Corp.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://goldstormmetals.com/ or contact:

Chris Curran
VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Phone: (604) 559 8092
E-Mail: chris.curran@goldstormmetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires

