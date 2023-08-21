Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the World. The Company¿s flagship Crown Property consists of six contiguous properties that cover approximately a total of 16,469 hectares, including the Eureka Property located directly south of Seabridge Gold¿s world-class KSM gold-copper deposits and Newcrest Mining's Brucejack /Valley of the Kings gold mine. Goldstorm Metals acquired the Crown and Electrum Properties in 2022 from Tudor Gold Corp.