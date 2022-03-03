Precious Metals Investing News
Mr. Cinits is a mineral industry professional with more than 36 years of experience in the exploration industry. He has been involved in exploration, development and M&A reviews of numerous early-stage to advanced-level precious and base metal projects

TSXV:AUC)(USOTCQB:AUCCF)(FSE:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its technical team with the appointment of Robert Cinits, P.Geo, as the Company's Senior Exploration Manager

Mr. Cinits is a mineral industry professional with more than 36 years of experience in the exploration industry. He has been involved in exploration, development and M&A reviews of numerous early-stage to advanced-level precious and base metal projects in approximately 20 countries. Mr. Cinits has a strong background in project management and evaluation, as well as exploration program design and execution.

He previously has held senior management roles for several junior exploration companies and consulting groups, including VP Technical Services and VP Corporate Development for Entrée Resources, where he was part of the team managing and directing the advancement of Entrée's JV interest in Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia (one of the largest known copper and gold deposits in the world) to production. He was COO of Mason Resources and part of the team that advanced the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum porphyry in Nevada to a PEA until the takeover of Mason by Hudbay Minerals. Mr. Cinits also worked as principal geologist for AMEC Americas, both in Peru and Vancouver, where he was involved in the preparation of Technical Reports, PEA's, Feasibility Studies, mine audits and QA/QC reviews. He is a professional geoscientist registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of BC.

Mr. Cinits will be primarily in charge of the design, planning and execution of the Company's exploration plans for the Company's projects located in British Columbia. He will also be providing advice on the Company's Portuguese assets that will continue to be managed by Goldplay's Portugal based Senior Exploration Manager Jose Mario Castelo Branco.

Catalin Kilofliski, Goldplay Mining President & CEO stated: "We are very pleased to have Robert joining the Goldplay team. His strong background in designing and executing exploration programs, and his passion for discovery makes him a great asset to lead Goldplay's efforts to surface the significant geologic potential of our portfolio of gold and copper projects. His appointment provides Goldplay with additional technical strength, as we aim to initiate our first drill program in BC this summer."

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on the TSXV and in the US on the OTCQB. Goldplay holds large district scale gold, and copper-gold projects located in BC's Golden Triangle and southwestern BC with potential for world class mineral discoveries. The Company also holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the exploration potential of the Company's Properties. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, the lack of recent exploration work on the Properties, results of future exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, changes in commodity prices and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

