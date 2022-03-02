Precious Metals Investing News
Goldplay Mining Inc is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there. The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO will be presenting on March 3rd at 3.00pm Eastern Standard time. For more ...

Goldplay Mining Inc (TSXV: AUC) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO will be presenting on March 3rd at 3.00pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Goldplay Mining Inc
Catalin Kilofliski
604-655-1420
catalin@goldplaymining.ca
https://goldplaymining.ca

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Goldplay Mining TSXV:AUC Gold Investing
AUC:CA
Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Goldplay Discovers Gold Mineralization at Past Producing Copper Mine in Portugal; Drills 5.87 g/t Au Over 2 m, Near Surface

Goldplay Discovers Gold Mineralization at Past Producing Copper Mine in Portugal; Drills 5.87 g/t Au Over 2 m, Near Surface

TSXV:AUC) (USOTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce the results of the first drill hole completed on the historical Aparis Copper Mine ("Aparis or the Project") in Portugal. The Aparis mine is part of the 73.2 km2 Barrancos exploration license and other two projects held by a private Portuguese company, Indice Crucial Lda ("Indice Crucial") on which Goldplay can earn up to 100% interest (see Company's news release dated June 23, 2021 for more details

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading... Show less
Goldplay Completes Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects in BC

Goldplay Completes Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects in BC

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC), (USOTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce the completion of two, independent NI 43-101 Technical Reports (the "Reports"), on Company's Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects (the "Projects"), located in southwestern British Columbia

The completion of the two technical reports, represent an important achievement, as Goldplay is the first Company to ever complete independent NI 43-101 Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects.

Keep reading... Show less
New Orogenic Gold Discovery by Goldplay at Goldstorm South Project, BC Returns 21.8 g/t Au

New Orogenic Gold Discovery by Goldplay at Goldstorm South Project, BC Returns 21.8 g/t Au

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce results from its 2021 field program on the Goldstorm South Project ("Goldstorm South" or the "Project"), formerly referred to as the Niut Mountain Project, located within 4 km from road access and 20 km southeast of White Saddle Air Services Ltd.'s permanent helicopter base in the western Chilcotin District of southwestern British Columbia

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading... Show less
New Discoveries at the Big Frank Project in BC; Drilling Planned for Summer

New Discoveries at the Big Frank Project in BC; Drilling Planned for Summer

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(OTCQB:AUCCF)(Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce results from its 2021 field program on the Big Frank Project ("Big Frank", or the "Project"), located in southwestern British Columbia approximately 285 km north of Vancouver, with logging road access to the western Project area

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading... Show less
Goldplay Anounces Encouraging Results of up to 5.90gpt Gold and 155gpt Silver from the First Exploration Program Completed on the Scottie West Project

Goldplay Anounces Encouraging Results of up to 5.90gpt Gold and 155gpt Silver from the First Exploration Program Completed on the Scottie West Project

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC) (USOTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce results from the 2021 field program completed on the Scottie West Project, (located in the Golden Triangle of BC

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading... Show less

Tempus Files Revised Technical Report

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) announces that it has filed a revised technical report (dated December 29, 2021 with an effective date of September 9, 2020) for its Blackdome-Elizabeth Project (the "Project"). The revised technical report addresses comments raised by the British Columbia Securities Commission in the course of a review of documents submitted by the Company

The technical report for the Project, originally filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on December 3, 2021, did not comply with certain requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Certain revisions were made to the technical report for the Property to resolve these matters by, among other things, including certain content required under NI 43-101 and removing certain content contrary to NI 43-101. The revised technical report can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Keep reading... Show less
Jazz Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project and Announces Notice of Warrant Acceleration

Jazz Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project and Announces Notice of Warrant Acceleration

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Col umbia, Canada TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") wishes to announce that the fully-permitted, 800 tonne per day gravimetric mill is currently being assembled on site at the Vila Nova gold property located in the State of Amapa, Brazil.  The Company anticipates that the mill will be fully assembled before the end of March 2022.  Testing of the mill will be conducted as soon as practicable after assembly has been completed.

Keep reading... Show less
Cross River Ventures CEO Alex Klenman

Cross River Ventures CEO Alex Klenman: Pursuing a District-scale Project in 2022

Cross River Ventures (CSE:CRVC) CEO Alex Klenman is determined to pursue drilling at the McVicar property after a year of data compilation.

“The McVicar project is our flagship,” Klenman said. "It's got size, it's got numerous showings, it's got a small copper deposit on the property as well. But at a little over 12,000 hectares, it's district scale. The ground that we've acquired for McVicar sews up all of the structural components of that belt, so we like our odds."

Keep reading... Show less
FINLAY MINERALS SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR THE OPTION OF ITS PIL PROPERTY

FINLAY MINERALS SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR THE OPTION OF ITS PIL PROPERTY

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated February 10, 2022 the Company has entered into a definitive option agreement dated February 28, 2022 for the option of a 70% interest in its wholly-owned PIL Property to ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") exercisable for consideration totaling $1.9 million and $12 million of work. The definitive option agreement was entered into pursuant to, and on substantially the terms set forth in, the binding letter of intent described in the Company's February 10, 2022 news release

Pursuant to the definitive option agreement, ATAC may exercise the option and acquire a 70% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $650,000 and share payments having an aggregate cash equivalent value of $1,250,000 , and incurring an aggregate of $12,000,000 in exploration expenditures in staged amounts on or before December 31 , 2026.  Following the exercise of the option, ATAC and Finlay will hold interests in the Property of 70% and 30%, respectively, and a joint venture will be formed.

Keep reading... Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Resumption of Gold and Silver Production

Steppe Gold Announces Resumption of Gold and Silver Production

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce that it has received a new shipment of key reagents and has now resumed full production.

Throughout 2021, Steppe Gold faced significant reagent supply issues related to COVID lockdowns and border closures, notably with China. Having explored numerous supply alternatives, the Company has now secured new supplies and has recommenced heap leach ore processing.

Keep reading... Show less
MLK Gold. Ltd. announces commencement of airborne geophysical survey on flagship Caledonia Brook gold property

MLK Gold. Ltd. announces commencement of airborne geophysical survey on flagship Caledonia Brook gold property

Geotech Ltd. using industry leading Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical system to survey property

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE: MLK) (or the " Company "), a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to announce the commencement of the Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical survey on the Company's flagship Caledonia Brook gold property located in the south-west region of Grand Falls Windsor Newfoundland . The Caledonia Brook property is situated west of New Found Gold Corporation's high-grade gold discovery and shares geological similarities to Marathon Gold's (4 million ounces) Valentine and Victoria Lake Grand Falls Shear Zone System.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×