Goldcliff Advances Ainsworth Silver Project, Defines Trench and Drill Targets in High-Grade Dellie-No 1 Corridor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (TSXV:GCN,OTC:GCFFF)(OTC PINK:GCFFF), reports that results from the Company's 2025 exploration program at the Ainsworth Silver Project, when integrated with historical and prior-year datasets, have significantly refined multiple targets for follow-up trenching and drilling.

The work has outlined a highly prospective 1.1-kilometre north-south trend, extending from north of the historic Dellie Mine to south of the No.1 Mine, now referred to as the Dellie-No.1 Corridor. This corridor hosts past high-grade silver production and remains largely untested using modern exploration methods.

In fall 2025, Goldcliff submitted a five-year, area-based Notice of Work Permit application covering trenching and drilling within the Dellie-No.1 Corridor. The application includes up to 2,250 metres of trenching, 13 diamond drill holes, and the construction and refurbishment of access trails over the permit term.

Planning for the 2026 field season is underway and includes approximately 1,500 metres of trenching, preparation of seven drill sites, and initial diamond drilling. Results from the 2026 program will guide the prioritization and sequencing of additional trenching and drilling activities over the remaining four years of the permit period.

Integrated interpretation of geophysical, geochemical, and geological data suggests the presence of concealed mineralized zones or lenses, believed to be analogous to those that historically hosted high-grade silver mineralization at the Dellie and No.1 Mines. These mineralized pods-interpreted to range from approximately 50 to 150 metres in length-are thought to repeat at multiple intervals along the Dellie-No.1 Corridor and potentially extend westward into newly mapped limestone units.

Historic underground mining and drilling at both mine sites demonstrate a close spatial relationship between shear zones and mineralized lenses. Recent geophysical surveys have identified conductive trends interpreted to represent shear zones within favourable, buried limestone horizons. Some of these conductive features are considered prospective for mineralization and form the basis of Goldcliff's current trench and drill targeting.

Previous exploration in the Ainsworth area was largely limited to historic surface and underground workings, including hand pits, trenches, and tunneling. Goldcliff's application of modern geophysical and geochemical techniques has generated new, well-defined targets and represents a systematic approach to evaluating the project's potential for additional significant silver mineralization.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release. Mr. Rockel is a Company Director and non-independent.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at sanders@goldcliff.com.

Goldcliff Resource Corporation

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.

Goldcliff Resource Corporation

