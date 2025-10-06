Gold Terra to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7th

Gold Terra to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7th

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V: YGT; Frankfurt: TX0; OTCQX: YGTFF) (" Gold Terra " or the " Company ") today announced that Chairman and CEO, Gerald Panneton, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 7th, 2025

DATE : October 7, 2025
TIME: 10:30 AM EST
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 7, 2025. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights and Strategy

  • Gold Terra is exploring the Campbell Shear (CS) structure (14 Moz @ 16-22 g/t produced – see Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report ) in Yellowknife.
  • Focus is on the Con Mine property optioned from Newmont.
  • Drilling to expand the current 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).
  • The upcoming Fall – Winter 2025-26 drilling program is scheduled to start shortly.
  • Three areas of drilling will be tested:
    • Confirming the Northern Extension of the CS historical resources,
    • CS drilling south of the mine around the 2022 MRE,
    • Northbelt / Walsh Lake CS winter drilling.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Senior Technical Advisor for the Company.

About Gold Terra

The Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 836 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced, and most recently on the Con Mine Option (CMO) Property, immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003) (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report ).

The YP and CMO properties lie on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com .

For more information, please contact:

Gerald Panneton, Chairman & CEO
gpanneton@goldterracorp.com

Mara Strazdins, Investor Relations
Phone: 1-778-897-1590 | 416-710-0646
strazdins@goldterracorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Gold Terra Resource Corp.YGT:CATSXV:YGTGold Investing
YGT:CA
The Conversation (0)
Gold Terra Resource Corp.

Gold Terra Resource Corp.

Gold bars and rising graph; "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Prospector Metals Gains 356 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.The big event impacting markets this week was the shutdown of the US government. Although... Keep Reading...
Gold nugget, stock chart,and US flag with "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Sets Sights on US$3,900, Silver Breaks US$48

The gold price continued to move this week, approaching the US$3,900 per ounce level and setting a fresh all-time high on the back of a US government shutdown.The closure came after Congress failed to reach an agreement on a spending bill ahead of the new American fiscal year, which began on... Keep Reading...
Gold "M&A" letters on textured wood background with lighting effects.

Minera Alamos Closes Nevada Mine Acquisition, Expands US Gold Footprint

Minera Alamos (TSXV:MAI,OTCQX:MAIFF) has completed its purchase of the Pan gold mine and two development-stage projects in Nevada from Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).The Toronto-based company said Wednesday (October 1) that it closed the previously announced transaction to acquire the... Keep Reading...
Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Option exercise nets $2.3M to expand exploration at PinjinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Adam Rozencwajg, gold bars.

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold's Record Run Not Over Yet, Silver Still Looks Cheap

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, discusses the factors driving gold's current price run and why he thinks it will continue. "I think that this rally is sustained. I think that it's going on until I see otherwise," he said. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Gold bar on nuggets with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Nelson Resources Soars on Deal to Advance Yarri Project

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Gold companies dominate this week's list of top gainers as the metal continues to soar. In mining company news, BHP... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apollo Silver Meets Top County Leaders at San Bernardino County Forum

Northisle Provides Update on Largest Ever Field Program at North Island

Heliostar Drills 88 m Grading 8.82 g/t Gold in Resource Conversion Drilling and Adds Third Drill Rig at Ana Paula

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Meets Top County Leaders at San Bernardino County Forum

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Drills 88 m Grading 8.82 g/t Gold in Resource Conversion Drilling and Adds Third Drill Rig at Ana Paula

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Provides Update on Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two month

Precious Metals Investing

PGO to Acquire White Dam Gold Operation in South Australia

Precious Metals Investing

Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular Grades

Base Metals Investing

New Drill Targets defined at Mt Hope Project