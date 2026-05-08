Gold Terra Resource Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Gold Terra Resource Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV: YGT,OTC:YGTFF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 11th, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-ygt/.

The webinar will provide an update on recent Company highlights and upcoming catalysts:Gold Terra has completed their 16,000 metre 2026 Winter drill program; In the Yellorex area, Hole GTY26-013 intersected 9.53 g/t Au over 11.10 m from 211.30 m to 222.10 m downhole, including 18.94 g/t over 4.50 m starting at 217.90 m (see news release dated April 14, 2026); In the Walsh Lake corridor, Hole GTWL26-024 intersected 22.46 g/t Au (uncut) over 5.7 m from 119.6 metres to 125.3 metres downhole, including 198 g/t over 0.5 m starting at 119.60 metres with hole TWL26-24 discovering two (2) new gold mineralization zones separated by 200 metres with multiple visible gold specks. (see news release dated April 8, 2026); The next anticipated drilling will start in June on the 103N Zone; An updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is expected in May 2026 for the Con Mine Option Property and a second updated MRE is scheduled for Fall 2026 that will include all the 2026 winter drill program results; A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) is anticipated by year end.

Commodities to be covered: Gold

About Gold Terra Resource Corp.

About Gold TerraThe Yellowknife Project (YP) encompasses 836 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YP is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell Shear, where approximately 14 Moz of gold has been produced, (refer to Gold Terra Oct 21, 2022, Technical Report) and most recently on the CMO property claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine which produced 6.1 Moz between the Con, Rycon, and Campbell shear structures (1938-2003).The YP and CMO properties lie on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that hosts the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Gold Terra Resource Corp.
Gerald Panneton, Chairman and CEO
Mara Strazdins, Investor Relations
4167100646
Strazdins@goldterracorp.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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