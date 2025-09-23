Gold Fields Sells its Common Shares of Galiano Gold Inc.

Gold Fields Limited (" Gold Fields ") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiaries Marsh Holdings Inc. (" Marsh ") and Gold Fields Orogen Holding (BVI) Limited (" GF Orogen ", and together with Marsh, the " Selling Shareholders ") have sold an aggregate of 50,471,657 common shares (" Galiano Shares ") of Galiano Gold Inc. (" Galiano "), representing approximately 19.5% of the issued and outstanding Galiano Shares. The sale price was C$3.00 per Galiano Share for total gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of approximately C$151,414,971 . The sale was made on September 23, 2025 as a bought deal block trade to BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank and CIBC Capital Markets, as principals.

Immediately prior to the sale, 21,971,657 Galiano Shares were held by Marsh and 28,500,000 Galiano Shares were held by GF Orogen. Following completion of the sale, the Selling Shareholders no longer own or control any Galiano Shares.

The sale was for investment management purposes. GF Orogen may in the future, at Galiano's election, receive additional Galiano Shares in lieu of cash in satisfaction of a portion of certain deferred acquisition consideration pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated as of December 20, 2023 between GF Orogen, Galiano and certain of their affiliates, under which Galiano acquired all of Gold Fields' 50% joint venture interest in the Asanko gold mine in Ghana . Depending on any such election being made as well as market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, and trading prices of Galiano's securities, among other factors, the Gold Fields group may increase or decrease its interest in securities of Galiano in the future.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia , South Africa , Ghana , Peru and Chile with a project in Canada . Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Exchange (NYSE). Our executive offices are located at 150 Helen Road, Sandown, Sandton 2196, South Africa .

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. For further information, or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Gold Fields in accordance with applicable securities laws, please contact:

Jongisa Magagula
Tel: +27 11 562 9775
Mobile: +27 82 562 5288
Email: Jongisa.Magagula@goldfields.com

Thomas Mengel
Tel: +27 11 562 9849
Mobile: +27 72 493 5170
Email: Thomas.Mengel@goldfields.com

SOURCE Gold Fields Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold Fields LimitedGFINYSE:GFIGold Investing
GFI
The Conversation (0)
Westport Announces Agreement to Divest the Light-Duty Segment for $73.1 Million

Westport Announces Agreement to Divest the Light-Duty Segment for $73.1 Million

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT), has entered into a binding agreement (the " Agreement ") to sell its interest in Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l., which includes the Light-Duty segment, including the light-duty OEM, delayed OEM, and independent aftermarket businesses, to a wholly-owned investment vehicle of Heliaca Investments Coöperatief U.A. (" Heliaca Investments "), a Netherlands based investment firm supported by Ramphastos Investments Management B.V. a prominent Dutch venture capital and private equity firm (the " Transaction "). The Transaction provides for a base purchase price of $73.1 million (€67.7 million), subject to certain adjustments, and potential earnouts of up to an estimated $6.5 million (€6.0 million) if certain conditions are achieved, in accordance with the terms of the Agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lefroy Exploration Ltd

High Grade Shallow Resource to Unlock Value at Burns Central

Lefroy Exploration Limited (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) (ASX:LEX) is pleased to provide an update to the Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Burns Central prospect located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The update is based on the original MRE statement (refer ASX release 4 May 2023) which was prepared by consultant, Mr Chris Grove, of Measured Group Pty Ltd in accordance with JORC 2012 guidelines.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper Appoints Bevan Jones as Managing Director

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) is pleased to announce the strengthening of its executive team through the appointment of Bevan Jones as Managing Director.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Fields

GOLD FIELDS PUBLISHES ITS SUITE OF ANNUAL REPORTS

Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) today published its suite of annual reports on its website for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 .

Gold Fields' suite of annual reports includes the Integrated Annual Report 2022 (IAR), the statutory Annual Financial Report 2022 (AFR), including the Governance Report, containing the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 , the Notice to Shareholders of the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the 2022 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Supplement and the 2022 Climate Change Report. The relevant documents will also be posted to shareholders on or about 4 April 2023 . Gold Fields has also filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the US Securities Exchange Commission and published the Form 20-F on its website.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

SensOre Readies for Drilling at Maynards Dam & Marloo in WA

Geoscience technology disruptor SensOre Ltd. (ASX: S3N), together with joint-venture partners Torque Metals (ASX: TOR) and Jindalee Resources (ASX: JRL), is pleased to announce imminent commencement of a maiden drill program at Maynards Dam. The project area includes the Marloo project with partner Monger Exploration (a subsidiary of Lefroy Exploration (ASX: LEX)). Drilling will follow recent completion of an initial and extensive heritage survey over the project area.

HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Mount Hope Mining Managing Director and CEO Fergus Kiley.

Mount Hope Mining Kicks Off Maiden Drilling in NSW’s Prolific Cobar Region

Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) has commenced its maiden drill program at its 100 percent owned Mount Hope project in New South Wales. The company’s managing director and CEO, Fergus Kiley, outlined the company’s exploration strategy, emphasising the geological significance of its targets.

“Looking for those key major continental structures that formed the (Cobar) Basin is really important. We've got three of them that run north-south through the entirety of our tenure," he explained. "And as I said, these structures already host existing, known, previously operating mines within our area. So being on these major structural trends, these north-south faults in our area, is really important. We've actively chosen these areas to explore from a geological context."

The program is focused on the Mount Hope East, Black Hill, Blue Heeler and Mount Solitary targets.

Keep reading...Show less
Adavale Resources (ASX:ADD)

Adavale Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Wooden map of West Africa with labeled countries and capitals.

Mali Approves New Gold Deals Under Revised Code

Mali’s military government has approved a fresh round of mining agreements under its revised code.

On September 19, the country's Council of Ministers ratified seven exploitation and exploration agreements.

According to Reuters, the deals cover some of Mali's biggest gold operations, including Allied Gold’s (TSX:AAUC,NYSE:AAUC) Sadiola project, B2Gold's (TSX:BTO,NYSE:BTG) Fekola mine, Resolute Mining’s (ASX:RSG,LSE:RSG) Syama site and Ganfeng Lithium's (OTC Pink:GNENF,HKEX:1772) Bougouni lithium project.

Keep reading...Show less
Traffic light showing green against a blue sky with clouds.

Perpetua's Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA,NASDAQ:PPTA) has secured final federal clearance to move forward with construction of its Stibnite gold-antimony project in Idaho.

The US Forest Service issued a conditional notice to proceed last week, confirming that the company has met all requirements outlined in its January 2025 record of decision.

“After 8 years of extensive permitting review and over $400 million invested, it is finally time for the Stibnite Gold Project to deliver for America,” said Jon Cherry, Perpetua's president and CEO.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with upward graph; "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Japan Gold Rises 119 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released July’s monthly mineral production survey on Friday (September 19).

The data shows that gold production increased month-over-month, while copper and silver output declined; shipments, however, saw broad declines from June for all three metals. Gold production increased significantly, rising to 18,855 kilograms compared to 16,935 kilograms in June. Meanwhile, copper production fell to 37.99 million kilograms from 39.17 million kilograms in June, and silver production slipped to 25,345 kilograms from 28,390 kilograms.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Arrowhead Sees Significant Upside in Metals Australia’s Graphite Project

Related News

lithium investing

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Precious Metals Investing

High Grade Idaho Acquisition & Placement to Tribeca

precious metals investing

Wide Gold Intercepts Confirm Open Mineralisation

Graphite Investing

Arrowhead Sees Significant Upside in Metals Australia’s Graphite Project

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited Ore Production Update - Reward Gold Mine

oil and gas investing

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces Highlights from the 2023-24 Borralha Drill Program