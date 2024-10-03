Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Altech – CERENERGY® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

SAGA Metals Engages Expert Geologist for Petrographic Analysis and Prepares for Second Tranche of IPO

Vertex Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Energy Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Lefroy Exploration Ltd

High Grade Shallow Resource to Unlock Value at Burns Central

Lefroy Exploration Limited (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) (ASX:LEX) is pleased to provide an update to the Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Burns Central prospect located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The update is based on the original MRE statement (refer ASX release 4 May 2023) which was prepared by consultant, Mr Chris Grove, of Measured Group Pty Ltd in accordance with JORC 2012 guidelines.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • A significant shallow high-grade Au zone has been delineated within the existing Burns Central Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).
  • The Burns high grade zone totals 4.22Mt @ 1.18 g/t Au for 15G,285 contained ounces (applying a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade) which includes:
    • 46,538 oz of gold (Au) in oxide,
    • 8,154 oz gold (Au) in transitional; and
    • 104,5G3 oz gold (Au) in fresh rock
  • Burns Central displays a consistent high-grade corridor extending over 650m strike length, and open to the northeast and southwest, with significant previously reported intersections including:
    • 61m@ 2.G6 g/t Au (from 120m), including 37m @ 4.23 g/t Au (from 126m) in LEFR320
    • 3Gm @ 3.87 g/t Au (from 26m) in LRR003; and
    • 30m @ 2.43 g/t Au (from 27m), including 17m @ 3.G g/t (from 38m) in LRR004
  • The MRE is drilled to G8% Indicated status and 2% Inferred for gold, with 34% of the gold resource contained within oxide and transitional material.
  • The deposit is contained within a well-defined structural control with additional targets located along-strike.
  • The Company is in the final stages of preparing an MRE update for the Mt Martin deposit located elsewhere on its tenure.

LEFROY CEO GRAEME GRIBBIN, COMMENTED:

“We are pleased to be revisiting the deposits across our tenure to update the diverse Lefroy Resource base and unlock the value of our landholding. “The reporting of the Company’s maiden MRE at Burns Central in May 2023 demonstrated the expansive size and potential of the Au and Cu system at Burns. Applying a higher grade (0.5g/t) Au cut-off to the existing resource, we have now been able to demonstrate the significance high-grade gold potential of the Burns Central resource, with this higher-grading zone containing 15S,000 near surface ounces grading 1.18g/t Au.

“The definition of this structurally controlled, shallow, high-grade core at Burns Central represents a remarkable opportunity for the Company to explore for and grow its existing portfolio of shallow mineral resources, currently totaling 1.1Million ounces.”

AN EVOLVING BURNS RESOURCE STORY

The Burns Central Deposit forms part of the Burns Gold-Copper Project (‘Burns’ or ‘Project’), 70km southeast of Kalgoorlie in the highly prospective Kalgoorlie Terrane of Western Australia. Burns is located within the broader Lefroy Gold Project, proximal to the St Ives gold camp (Gold Fields Ltd JSE: GFI) and the Daisy Milano and Mt Monger gold operations (Red 5 Limited ASX: RED).

The previously reported mineral resource estimate (MRE) at Burns Central (refer ASX release 4 May 2024) consisted of two volumes: "Min Enriched" for near-surface oxide and saprock enrichment, and "Min" for fresh rock sulphide mineralisation. Applying a nominal 0.1 cut-off value for each metal, this reported a total MRE of 42.95 million tonnes grading 0.36g/t Au and 0.14 % Cu.

REALISING VALUE WITH BURNS HIGH-GRADE CORRIDOR

In keeping with Lefroy’s focus to progress and commercialise the Company’s portfolio of shallow advanced gold deposits (refer ASX release 27 March 2024) an internal review of the high-grade potential of the Burns Central resource has now been completed.

The Company is pleased to report that a significant high-grade zone has been delineated within the existing Burns Central MRE. Reporting only blocks within 200m of surface and applying a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au, this zone reports 4.22Mt @ 1.18 g/t Au for 15G,285 contained ounces (Table 1), reported across oxide, transitional and fresh mineralisation categories.

Significantly, this high-grade zone is reported at over 98% Indicated resource classification, with combined oxide and transitional material representing over 34% of the total resource.

Furthermore, the contained gold ounces (159,285 oz) within this recently calculated high grading central core represents 32% of the entire gold ounces (497,472 oz) reported in the May 2023 original MRE. Expressed differently, 32% of the contained gold ounces at Burns Central are contained within 10% of the defined tonnes (159,258 oz within 4.2Mt versus 497,472 oz within 42.95Mt).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lefroy Exploration Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingasx:lexgold investinglefroy explorationResource Investing
The Conversation (0)
Cargo ship with US flag on side.

Supply Chain Disrupted as US East and Gulf Coast Ports Face Worker Strike

A large-scale dockworkers' strike has commenced at major ports along the East and Gulf coasts in the US, halting container traffic and disrupting a significant portion of the nation’s trade.

The walkout, initiated by members of the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) early on Tuesday (October 1), is expected to impact US imports and exports, and could send ripple effects through global supply chains.

According to Bloomberg, ports from Maine to Texas have effectively ceased operations as a result of stalled negotiations between the ILA and the US Maritime Alliance (USMX) after months of discussions.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine. Second Toll Milling Campaign Completed. 6,295 Ounces Produced; Gold Sales Total $23.5M.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce reconciliation of the second gold milling campaign for 2024 from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project), near Norseman, WA. This campaign ran for 42 days, beginning on 24 July 2024 and finishing on 4 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

Financing critical minerals is challenging as criticality does not make a market, but instead highlights a market failure


Keep reading...Show less
Ballot box and Canadian flag.

Digging for Votes: BC NDP and Conservatives Tout Mining Platforms

BC's mineral exploration and mining sector contributes C$7.3 billion to the province's GDP, and according to the Mining Association of BC (MABC) critical minerals extraction could grow that amount significantly.

To unlock this value, the NDP and Conservative parties agree that mine permitting and development need to be streamlined and fast tracked to benefit BC, as well as national energy transition ambitions.

“Northwest BC has the critical minerals that are in high demand worldwide, giving us a huge advantage in the global movement to a clean economy,” said NDP Premier David Eby. “Our plan will get mining projects moving that grow BC’s economy, create good jobs across the Northwest, and benefit communities directly.”

Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

AI: The New Safety Inspectors for Mining Equipment

The mining industry, known for its complexity and operational challenges, requires stringent safety measures to ensure both the safety of its workforce and the efficient operation of heavy machinery.


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Exploration ground truths point to future innovation path

The key to maximising the value of high-quality real-time data acquisition and processing is AI


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Significant Tungsten and Critical Minerals Assays, Cleveland Project

Government Approvals for Advanced-Stage Activities Received, Whilst On-Ground Exploration Activities Commence at Mt Douglas Project, NT

Springdale Continues to Build with Further Spectacular Diamond Drilling Assays

Related News

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Tungsten Investing

Significant Tungsten and Critical Minerals Assays, Cleveland Project

uranium investing

Government Approvals for Advanced-Stage Activities Received, Whilst On-Ground Exploration Activities Commence at Mt Douglas Project, NT

Graphite Investing

Springdale Continues to Build with Further Spectacular Diamond Drilling Assays

gold investing

Further Highly Encouraging Results from Pearl Copper Project in Arizona, USA

Uranium Investing

Company Activity Update

Lithium Investing

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

×