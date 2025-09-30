Golconda Gold (TSXV:GG)

Golconda Gold: Advancing Gold Production in Tier 1 Gold Jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Golconda Gold (TSXV:GG) is a growth-focused junior producer with operations in prolific gold districts in South Africa and the US. Positioned as one of the sector’s highest-torque opportunities, Golconda offers investors profitable production, exposure to both gold and silver, and a disciplined, capital-efficient path to meaningful growth.

Golconda Gold is anchored by two cornerstone assets: Galaxy, its cash-flowing South African gold mine, and Summit, a high-grade silver-gold project in New Mexico set for restart. Together, they provide self-funded growth, U.S. exposure, and strong leverage to rising gold prices.

Map and details of gold mines in South Africa and New Mexico near Golconda Gold's assets

Galaxy, Golconda’s cornerstone asset, is a producing mine in South Africa’s prolific Barberton Greenstone Belt. The operation hosts 941,000 oz gold (M&I, 2.79 g/t) and 1.37 Moz inferred (2.62 g/t), supported by strong infrastructure and access to skilled mining services.

Company Highlights

  • Significant Production Growth: On track to triple production over three years at Galaxy while bringing Summit online in Q2 2026.
  • Summit Restart and Spin-out: Fully permitted past-producing mine in New Mexico, expected to restart in Q2 2026 and spin out as a standalone US-focused gold-silver producer in Q4 2026.
  • No Dilution Strategy: Growth funded through operating cash flow rather than equity raises, ensuring torque to gold without shareholder dilution.
  • Insider Alignment: Management and insiders control more than 40 percent of shares, aligning leadership directly with shareholder interests.
  • Jurisdictional Strengths: Operations in South Africa’s Barberton Greenstone Belt (long history of gold mining, strong infrastructure) and in the US southwest.
  • Exploration Upside: Both Galaxy and Summit hold substantial untested upside with additional ore bodies and underexplored zones.

Golconda Gold
Advancing gold production in tier 1 gold jurisdictions in South Africa and the US

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares his next price targets for hot sectors like gold, silver and uranium, also highlighting undervalued areas that investors may want to rotate toward.

"Everyone's really excited about gold and silver and uranium right now, (but) I think you've got to look at what's really cheap, what's the next thing to move," he explained.

Stack of gold bars with graph line in the background.

Gold Price Breaks US$3,800 as US Government Shutdown Looms

Gold's record-setting rise continued on Monday (September 29) as the price broke US$3,800 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August. It quickly took out US$3,500 and continued on past US$3,600, US$3,700 and now US$3,800.

The yellow metal is up over 10 percent in the last month, and about 44 percent year-to-date.

Magnifying glass over Barrick Mining website with stock chart background.

Barrick’s Bristow Steps Down Following Hemlo Sale and Mali Challenges

After nearly seven years leading Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), CEO Mark Bristow has stepped down.

Since the company’s 2019 merger with Randgold Resources, Bristow has overseen the integration of the two companies, as well as significant investments in Barrick’s gold and copper assets.

The firm returned US$6.7 billion to shareholders under Bristow and cut net debt by US$4 billion. Its most recent quarter shows strong operating results, healthy cashflow, an increased quarterly dividend and robust share price performance.

Metal Bank

Binding Agreement Signed with HAS

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that following completion of due diligence by both parties, a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) has now been signed with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to conditions precedent including shareholder approvals) (Proposed Acquisition).
Aurum Resources

Aurum hits 1m @ 152.35 g/t gold from 96m at Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce exceptional high-grade gold results from its ongoing 100,000m infill drilling program at the 2.41Moz Boundiali Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drilling was designed to upgrade the Mineral Resource confidence at Boundiali’s BMT3 and BDT2 deposits and has successfully confirmed high-grade, continuous gold mineralisation.

Sarama Resources (ASX:SRR)

Sarama Resources


Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

