Goat Industries Announces Resignation

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada April 30, 2026 TheNewswire GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) announces that Steve Vanry has resigned as a Director and as Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective April 27, 2026, in order to pursue other opportunities. The Company has commenced the process of identifying a suitable replacement for Mr. Vanry
The Company thanks Mr. Vanry for his contributions and service during his tenure with GOAT and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.
About Goat Industries Ltd.
GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/. The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
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Chief Executive Officer
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Kevin Cornish
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Head Office
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Suite 1500, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC
V6E 2J3
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Telephone
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1-204-801-3613
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Website
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info@goatindustries.co
The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements respecting the Company's process to identify and appoint a successor director and corporate secretary. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Company's intention to identify and appoint a replacement director and corporate secretary. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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