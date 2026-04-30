Goat Industries Announces Resignation

Goat Industries Announces Resignation

(TheNewswire)

GOAT Industries Ltd.
 

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada April 30, 2026 TheNewswire GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) announces that Steve Vanry has resigned as a Director and as Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective April 27, 2026, in order to pursue other opportunities. The Company has commenced the process of identifying a suitable replacement for Mr. Vanry

 

The Company thanks Mr. Vanry for his contributions and service during his tenure with GOAT and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

 

About Goat Industries Ltd.

GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.goatindustries.co/. The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.


On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Cornish

Head Office

Suite 1500, 1111 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC

V6E 2J3

Telephone

1-204-801-3613

Website

www.goatindustries.co

Email

info@goatindustries.co

 

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements respecting the Company's process to identify and appoint a successor director and corporate secretary. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Company's intention to identify and appoint a replacement director and corporate secretary. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat Brandscse:goatemerging tech investing
GOAT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands

A Portal to the Blue Economy

A Portal to the Blue Economy Keep Reading...
Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

Key Highlights: Mr. Jeremy Sameulson, EVP of AI and Innovation at IQT, publishes VEIL™ Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Framework on arXiv: Introduces an architecture designed to enable use of sensitive data without exposing raw inputs, endorsed by Dr. Mohammad Tayebi, Professor at Simon... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30pm ET to discuss follow-up data from its... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Entitlement Offer

Transformational Recapitalisation to Fund Pathway to FID

Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

Asara appoints Matthew Sharples as Managing Director

Related News

precious metals investing

Entitlement Offer

battery metals investing

Transformational Recapitalisation to Fund Pathway to FID

base metals investing

Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

precious metals investing

Asara appoints Matthew Sharples as Managing Director

scandium investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Australian Mines Shines on Scandium Scoping Study

silver investing

Lynette Zang: Silver Fuse, Gold Anchor — This Currency Lifecycle is Ending

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Mining Limited Red Mountain Signs Agreement over Montana Tungsten Project