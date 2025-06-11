GMV Minerals (TSXV:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc. Extends Exclusive Option to Acquire Mexican Hat Mining Claims - Commissions Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) announces that it has elected to extend its exclusive initial five (5) year option ("Option") to purchase certain unpatented mineral claims ("Claims") located in Arizona (the "Mexican Hat Property") for an additional three (3) years by making an additional Option extension payment of US$5,000 to Hernandez Trust.

GMV's wholly owned subsidiary acquired 100% of the Mining Property Lease ( "Mining Property Lease" or "Lease") of Norman A. Pearson in the Mexican Hat Property pursuant to the terms of a mining property lease assignment agreement dated as of May 14, 2014 among GMV, Norman A. Pearson and Manuel R. Hernandez. Subsequent to the passing of Mr. Hernandez in 2019, the Claims and Lease were transferred and assigned to the Hernandez Family Trust (the "Hernandez Trust"). The Hernandez Trust and GMV entered into an Option to Purchase Agreement in respect of the Claims dated December 14, 2020, pursuant to which the Hernandez Trust granted GMV's subsidiary the exclusive initial five (5) year Option over the Claims that are the subject of the Lease by making certain quarterly option payments to Hernandez Trust.

If GMV elects to exercise and purchase the Claims during the term of the extended Option, then GMV will continue to be obligated to grant Hernandez Trust a net smelter return royalty (NSR Royalty) of 3% in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Lease. The NSR Royalty is subject to a buy-back right pursuant to which 1.5% of the NSR Royalty can be purchased by GMV in consideration for US$1,500,000.

Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment

In addition, the Company wishes to announce that it has commissioned an updated Preliminary Economic assessment on the Mexican Hat Property for the purposes of updating the cash flow analysis to reflect the change in gold price and inflation. The Report is expected to be completed in Q3 2025.

The Lead Consultant is Denver based Samuel Engineering, Inc. (Metallurgical Test Work and Recovery, Process Plant and Process Operating Costs, Project Economics and Infrastructure), and also includes; DRW Geological Consultants Ltd. (Property Description and Location, Accessibility, Climate, Local Resource, Infrastructure and Physiography, History, Geological Setting and Mineralization, Deposit Types, Exploration, Drilling, Sample Preparation, Analysis and Security, Data Verification), Mine Development Associates a division of RESPEC (Mine Design, Production Schedule, Capital and Operating Costs), Tierra Group International, Ltd. (Pad Design and Loading) and Stantec Consulting Services Inc. (Environmental).

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing this asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. GMV has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (December 2020) in respect of the Mexican Hat Property, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

________________________________________

Ian Klassen, President & CEO

For further information please contact:

GMV Minerals Inc.
Ian Klassen
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: info@gmvminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stocksotcqb stocksgold stocksgold explorationtsxv:gmvgold investingGold Investing
GMV:CC
GMV Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

GMV Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GMV Minerals (TSXV:GMV)

GMV Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Advancing its rich gold asset in SE Arizona while leveraging a potentially rich lithium asset in Nevada.

Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG;OTCQB:GPTRF)

Grande Portage Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") announces that after consultation with its registered finders, the Company has now concluded its non-brokered private placement under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions - Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. As previously announced on November 13, 2024, the Company sold 3,470,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,041,000 (the "Offering"). The Company had filed an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https:grandeportage.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Resources Files 2025 Plan of Operation/Drill Permit for the New Amalga Gold Property in S.E. Alaska

Grande Portage Resources Files 2025 Plan of Operation/Drill Permit for the New Amalga Gold Property in S.E. Alaska

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2025 Plan of Operation for continued mineral exploration at its New Amalga Mine Gold project (formerly the Herbert Gold project) located north near Juneau, Alaska

Subject to regulatory approval, the proposed work schedule for 2025 consists of up to 10,000 meters diamond drilling with additional detailed mapping and trench sampling to expand previous exploration. The program will consist of diamond drilling utilizing up to eight pads to drill approximately 15 holes. These holes are planned to test the main mineralized structures of the Goat, Main, Sleeping Giant and Deep Trench veins. The New Amalga Gold Property is host to abundant composite vein-fault structures containing ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins and lies prominently within the 100-mile-long Juneau gold belt, which has produced millions of ounces of gold through a total depth range of thousands of feet. Individual veins and vein systems can be traced for over 500 m on average along strike and from surface (130 m above mean sea level) to depths of 350 m below sea level.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that preliminary results from the four drill holes completed on the Daisy Property are very encouraging with a thickening in the claystone horizons and increasing in the grade towards the south. The southern-most hole, DC24-1 intersected three distinct claystone horizons totaling 48.7 m of lithium enrichment starting 76.2 m down hole

All holes were 5.5-inch RC holes drilled vertically.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Completes Initial Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. Completes Initial Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its news release dated September 10th, 2024, it has completed its initial drill program on the Daisy Project, located in Lander County, Nevada

The Company drilled five targets with 643m (2109 feet) of RC and tricone drilling. All holes intercepted various claystone horizons and claystone with felsic ash to lapilli tuffs with a distinctive trend towards more abundant claystone in the central portions of the caldera. Abundant alteration was noted in some drill holes with both oxidized and sulphide-bearing horizons observed.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Commences Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. Commences Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Daisy Creek lithiumuranium project in Lander County, Nevada. The Company has engaged Nevada-based Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. to commence its initial drill program at the Daisy Creek project. Harris Exploration has decades of successful drill exploration experience spanning across the Americas on all types of projects

Ian Klassen, President, remarked "We are pleased to be drill testing the Daisy Creek project and to be doing so with Harris Exploration, a highly reputable and experienced company that is very familiar with this type of geology". The Company's initial reverse circulation drill program will be approximately six holes from six different set ups totaling ~3500 feet. The program is designed to test the most prospective lithium targets as defined by the most recent geophysical, field work and historical information.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"M&A" written on puzzle pieces.

Western Australia Approves Aston Minerals and Torque Metals Merger

Aston Minerals (ASX:ASO) and Torque Metals (ASX:TOR)made a joint announcement on Tuesday (June 10) acknowledging that the Supreme Court of Western Australia has approved their proposed merger.

First announced in January, the deal will see Torque acquire all of Aston's fully paid ordinary shares.

Aston’s delisting from the ASX is underway, with trading suspended on May 29. The company applied for termination of official quotation and removal from the ASX on the day the merger got the green light.

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Extends Oxide Gold-Antimony Mineralization Over 1.7 Kilometers at Cadillac Valley Target: 2.28 g/t AuEq Over 30.5 Meters (1.29 g/t Au And 0.22% Antimony) Within 1.61 g/t AuEq Over 61.0 Meters (1.08 g/t Au And 0.12% Antimony)

NevGold Extends Oxide Gold-Antimony Mineralization Over 1.7 Kilometers at Cadillac Valley Target: 2.28 g/t AuEq Over 30.5 Meters (1.29 g/t Au And 0.22% Antimony) Within 1.61 g/t AuEq Over 61.0 Meters (1.08 g/t Au And 0.12% Antimony)

Keep reading...Show less
WIA Gold

Drilling continues to return significant high-grade mineralisation

Wia Gold Limited (ASX: WIA) (Wia or the Company) is pleased to report further positive assay results for thirty-six (36) Reverse Circulation (RC) drillholes and nine (9) diamond drillholes (DD), totalling 9,349 metres, aiming to upgrade inferred resources and support resource growth at the 2.12Moz1 Kokoseb Gold Project (Kokoseb) in Namibia.

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources President and CEO Kevin Brewer.

Walker Lane Resources Webinar Highlights Strategic Path to Discovery and Value

Walker Lane Resources (TSXV:WLR) outlined its strategy as a high-grade gold and silver explorer focused on Nevada and BC in a recent webinar hosted by the Investing News Network.

In his presentation, Walker Lane President and CEO Kevin Brewer emphasized the company’s goal of discovering and advancing quality assets, then monetizing them near their peak exploration value.

“You want to find deposits, and then you start to maximize them. You may start a PEA (and) you may complete that. But at most stages, the best thing to do is try to sell the project at that (PEA) stage, because that will be the peak value,” Brewer said.

Keep reading...Show less
Sitka Gold

Sitka Deepens Winter Drill Hole and Intersects 65.0 Metres of 2.00 g/t Gold, Including 6.3 Metres of 5.53 g/t Gold; Mobilizes Fourth Drill Rig to the Rhosgobel Target at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

GMV Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

GMV Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited Announces Warrant Exercise

HyProMag USA Receives "Make More in America" Domestic Finance Letter of Interest for up to US$92 Million From US EXIM Bank

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling Preparations Underway at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Osisko Metals Intersects 0.33% Cu Over 258 Metres at Gaspé

Related News

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Warrant Exercise

cleantech investing

HyProMag USA Receives "Make More in America" Domestic Finance Letter of Interest for up to US$92 Million From US EXIM Bank

Copper Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling Preparations Underway at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Copper Investing

Osisko Metals Intersects 0.33% Cu Over 258 Metres at Gaspé

Lithium Investing

Rock Bottom: Strategic Window for Ground-level Lithium Investment in 2025

Uranium Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 1st Tranche & Increases Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

platinum investing

Sprott: Platinum Price Potentially at "Tipping Point" as Fundamentals Stack Up

×