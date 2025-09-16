GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report

GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. ("GlobeTrotters" or the "Acquiror") announces that, on September 15, 2025, GlobeTrotters disposed of ownership of an aggregate of 1,428,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Issuer") at an approximate price of $0.75 per Share pursuant to certain market sales over the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the completion of the Disposition, the Acquiror owned a total of 6,298,333 Shares, representing approximately 9.59% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Immediately following the completion of the Disposition, the Acquiror owns a total of 4,870,333 Shares, representing approximately 7.42% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

All of the securities held by GlobeTrotters in Forte, including the Shares and the Warrants, are being held for investment purposes. GlobeTrotters may in the future take such actions in respect of its Forte securityholdings as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of Integra through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving Forte, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or GlobeTrotters may continue to hold its current positions.

A copy of the early warning report relating to the Shares will be available under Forte's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting GlobeTrotters Resource Group Inc. at 604-466-0425. GlobeTrotters' head office is located at 23678 - 108th Loop, Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, V2W 1B2.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forte Minerals Corp . ( " Forte " or the " Company " ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ), a copper-gold exploration company focused on Peru, has successfully closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of C$2,690,000.

Forte Minerals Corp . ( " Forte " or the " Company " ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ), intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to C$2,400,000 for drilling and exploration programs on the Company's Peruvian projects and for general working capital, all as further outlined below.

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce its engagement of Trion Communications GmbH ("Trion") to provide investor relations and communication services in the German-speaking markets effective April 1, 2025 in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies.

Trion Communications GmbH will support Forte in enhancing visibility among investors in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Their role includes distributing company news, translating shareholder communications, coordinating editorial placements in German financial publications, and fielding investor inquiries via multiple channels.

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to provide an update on its planned 1,500-metre diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Pucarini Gold Project ("Pucarini" or the "Project") located in the Southern Peru Miocene High-Sulfidation Epithermal Gold Belt. The program is set to commence towards the end of Q2 2025 with preparations currently underway.

Figure 1 – High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Targets from Gold Geochemistry and Surface Alteration Geology.

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce that President and CEO Patrick Elliott will be attending and presenting for the first time at the prestigious Swiss Mining Institute ( SMI ) Investment Conference, taking place March 18-19, 2025, in Zurich, Switzerland.

SMI, organized by Bally Capital Advisors SA, is one of Europe's premier mining investment events, known for bringing together over 1,000 leading Asset Managers, Portfolio Managers, Fund Managers, and other professional investors from around the world. This exclusive, invite-only event highlights over 100 selected mining companies and offers unparalleled insights into the global resource sector.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - September 16, 2025 - Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA: Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results from its 2025 prospecting program at its Scattergood Project ("Scattergood") (Figure 1, 2). The Company has confirmed surface gold mineralization in close proximity (~4.5km) to Dynasty Gold's Pelham Deposit (Figure 2).

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 15th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company " ) (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that its exploration team has identified porphyry style mineralization at its Silver King project located outside the town of Superior in Arizona. Given the proximity of the nearby Resolution Copper deposit (a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP), the team is excited about the potential of this same style of mineralization identified at surface within the eastern portion of our claim.

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of a prospecting and sampling program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property (the "Property"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 209 grab samples and 42 channel samples were collected in total. The goal of this phase of work was preparation for a mechanical stripping, sampling and geological mapping program at the 111 Zone gold showing and surroundings. A crew has been mobilized for the mechanical stripping program which will commence immediately.

Highlights from the program include:

Quetzal Copper Ltd. (TSXV: Q,OTC:QTZCF) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces that it has refiled its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Q2 2025 Financial Statements"). The original filings were made on August 28, 2025.

The amendment was made to correct and clarify disclosure relating to the Company's share-based compensation. The Q2 2025 financials originally filed on August 28, 2025 did not reflect the correct number of options and warrants outstanding, and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant was not accounted for. In this refiling, the correct number of outstanding options and warrants and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant have now been properly reflected and accounted.

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

