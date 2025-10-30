GlobalFoundries and Silicon Labs Expand Partnership to Accelerate Wireless Connectivity Solutions and Strengthen U.S. Chip Manufacturing

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) (GF), one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers, and Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to advance the development of next-generation, energy-efficient wireless technologies and scale U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing.

This collaboration – the first of its kind to introduce this process technology in the United States – aims to accelerate the development and production of high-performance wireless solutions manufactured at GF's advanced facility in Malta, New York, reinforcing U.S. semiconductor resilience.

As a part of the partnership, Silicon Labs wireless system-on-chips (SoCs) will be manufactured on GF's new 40nm Ultra Low Power platform, introduced this fall at GF's Global Technology Summit in Silicon Valley. Based on GF's silicon proven 40nm platform and enhanced with embedded SuperFlash technology, the 40ULP-ESF3 platform combines ultra-low standby leakage devices, high endurance and integrated analog features, making it ideal for secure, battery-powered IoT edge applications that require always-on functionality, data security and energy-efficiency.

"We're excited to deepen our strong partnership with GlobalFoundries to accelerate U.S.-based innovation in wireless connectivity," said Matt Johnson, President and CEO, Silicon Labs. "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to innovation and U.S. manufacturing leadership – addressing rising demand for our Series 2 products and strengthening global supply chain resilience to deliver competitive, secure and scalable wireless solutions for our customers."

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Silicon Labs, as we work together to deliver secure, reliable wireless connectivity and power-efficient solutions for the next generation of smart consumer and industrial devices," said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. "Bringing this differentiated low power technology to our New York fab expands our ability to deliver power-efficient, essential chips and underscores our commitment to secure, onshore semiconductor manufacturing."

The expanded partnership addresses the growing demand across consumer and industrial IoT applications for advanced wireless connectivity and reflects both companies' commitment to strengthening U.S. semiconductor leadership and building a more resilient, geographically diverse supply chain.

Development is underway, with production ramping over the next several years.

About GF
GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented global team delivers results with an unyielding focus on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com .

About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers with the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at www.silabs.com .

©GlobalFoundries Inc., GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-looking information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Media Contacts:
GlobalFoundries
Erica McGill
erica.mcgill@gf.com

Silicon Labs
Sam Ponedal
sam.ponedal@silabs.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GlobalFoundriesGFSNASDAQ: GFS
GFS
The Conversation (0)
Energy Technologies

Results of Rights Issue

Keep Reading...
PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

PEA Delivers Outstanding Project Economics for Battery-grade Lithium Carbonate Operation at Rincon Salar

Lithium exploration and development company Power Minerals Limited (ASX: PNN) (Power or the Company) is pleased to announce positive results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed for the Rincon salar, a key part of its Salta Lithium Project in the lithium triangle of Argentina. Keep Reading...
Tantalex Lithium Announces Impressive Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project

Tantalex Lithium Announces Impressive Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) – (FSE:DW8) – (OTC:TTLXF) (“Tantalex” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for its majority owned Manono Lithium Tailings project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.KEY HIGHLIGHTS5,46 million tonnes at... Keep Reading...
Naturally Splendid Reports Third Quarter Results for 2022 and Company Update

Naturally Splendid Reports Third Quarter Results for 2022 and Company Update

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with... Keep Reading...
Usha logo

Usha Resources Announces Warrant Extension

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV: USHA) (OTCQB: USHAF) (FSE: JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, announces that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Attends the New Orleans Investment Conference

Oil and Gas Investing

TSX-V Exchange Approves Shares For Debt Transactions

Gold Investing

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

Base Metals Investing

T2 Metals Completes First Field Program at the Shanghai Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Provides Corporate Update: Gold's 2025 Rally Amplifies Cimarron Gold Project Potential and Strengthens Strategic Position

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Recent News at Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire and Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au, Confirming Strong Gold Mineralisation Along the Contact Zone Fault at Kossou