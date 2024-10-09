- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Results of Rights Issue
Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY)(EGY or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of its non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue as announced on Thursday, 12 September 2024.
Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Offer Booklet lodged by the Company on Friday, 20 September 2024.
Results of the Offer
The Offer closed at 5.00pm (AEST) on Wednesday, 2 October 2024. The Offer raised approximately
$0.4m with Eligible Shareholders subscribing for approximately 14.4m shares (New Shares) at the Issue Price of $0.03 (3 cents) per New Share.
Following the close of the Offer, including the Additional Securities, there is a shortfall of 407,645,638 New Shares ($12,229,369.14).
The Company reserves the right to place the residual Shortfall at the same price on the same terms as the Offer, at the discretion of the Board, for a period of up to 3 months following the Closing Date.
Subject to settlement of funds, the New Shares subscribed for under the Offer are expected to be issued on Wednesday, 9 October 2024, with normal trading of the New Shares expected to commence on Thursday, 10 October 2024.
IEF Applauds UK’s £21.7 Billion Carbon Capture Investment
The International Energy Forum (IEF) has expressed strong support for the UK’s recent £21.7 billion commitment to fund two large-scale carbon capture projects in the country’s industrial heartlands.
The organization hailed the investment as a significant step forward in the global effort to reduce carbon emissions and develop clean energy technologies.
Carbon capture technology involves capturing CO2 emissions from industrial processes before they are released into the atmosphere and storing them securely underground.
The two UK-based projects are expected to capture more than 8.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, which is equivalent to removing approximately four million cars from the road.
By deploying these clean technologies, industries in Northern England — including sectors like cement, steel and chemicals — will be able to significantly reduce their carbon footprints while maintaining their competitive edge.
The funding, which will be directed towards carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites in Merseyside and Teesside — both major hubs for energy-intensive manufacturing.
By investing in CCS, the UK aims to support the retention and creation of jobs in these regions while contributing to the national goal of reducing carbon emissions by 68 percent by 2030 and transitioning to a net-zero economy by 2050.
Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of the IEF, applauded the UK’s decision as a bold move in the right direction.
“The UK's commitment to supporting carbon capture and other low-carbon technologies will not only enhance its industrial competitiveness, but also set a global example for accelerating clean energy transitions," McMonigle said in an IEF statement on Monday, October 7.
According to McMonigle, scaling up this technology globally is essential to reaching the carbon reduction targets established by international climate agreements, such as the Paris Accord.
In 2021, the IEF released a report calling for the capture of 5.6 gigatons — 5.6 billion metric tons — of CO2 annually by 2050 to meet international climate and sustainable development goals.
In addition, the Carbon Management Challenge, launched last year, seeks to unite 20 countries in scaling up CCS capabilities, with a global storage target of 1 gigaton of CO2 per year by 2030.
Both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have identified CCS as a key technology in the fight against climate change.
The UK’s CCS capacity is significant, with enough geological storage to accommodate over 200 years of CO2 emissions.
As part of the funding initiative, the government is also investing in transportation and storage networks that will carry captured carbon to deep geological storage sites in the North Sea and Liverpool Bay.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Completion of $3.02M Placement
Carbonxt Group Ltd (“Carbonxt” or the “Company”) (ASX: CG1) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise $3.02m, through the issue of 46.4 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at $0.065 per share via a Share Placement (‘Placement’).
- Placement of 46.4m fully paid ordinary shares at $0.065 per share to raise $3.02m before costs
- Funds raised will be used to fund the next instalment payment to NewCarbon Processing LLC for the construction of the group’s flagship Activated Carbon production facility in Kentucky, USA, as well as for general working capital purposes
- The Placement price of $0.065 represents a 9% discount to the 15-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of CG1 shares to 19 September 2024, being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the placement
Details of the Placement
The Placement received strong support from a network of sophisticated and high net-worth investors and family offices.
The Placement price of $0.065 represents a 9% discount to the 15-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of CG1 shares to 19 September 2024, being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the placement. The Placement includes an attached unlisted, two- year option priced at $0.10 per ordinary share on a 1:2 basis. The options will be subject to approval by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
A total of 46.4 shares will be issued on Tuesday 1 October 2024 and are expected to trade on Wednesday 2 October 2024.
Carbonxt Managing Director Warren Murphy said“We thank all existing shareholders for their strong support and welcome onboard a number of new shareholders. We expect to make a further payment to our Kentucky investment company, New Carbon Processing, LLC very shortly and look forward to the being able to update on the significant scale-up of our business as the plant comes on-line. Once again, we thank everyone for their support and look forward to a very exciting period for the Company as we add materially to production volumes and strengthen our position as a trusted and dependable supplier of premium Activiated Carbon products in the large United States market.”
This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Directors of Carbonxt Group Limited.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Offer Booklet Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer
A non-renounceable pro-rata offer to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of one (1) New Share for every one (1) Share held as at the Record Date at an Issue Price of$0.03 (3 cents) per New Share (Offer) to raise up to approximately $12.7 million (less costs).
The directors (Directors) of Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY) ACN 002 679 469 (Company) are pleased to offer you the opportunity to participate in a non-renounceable rights issue on the basis of 1 new fully paid ordinary share in the Company (each, a New Share) for every 1 existing share in the Company (each, a Share) held on the Record Date held (Entitlement) at an issue price of $0.03 (3 cents) per New Share (Offer Price) to raise approximately $12.7 million (before costs) (Offer).
Shaw and Partners Limited have been appointed as lead manager of the Offer. The Offer is not underwritten.
The Offer is available to all Shareholders who are, as at 7.00pm (Melbourne time) on 17 September 2024 (Record Date), registered (in accordance with the records of the Company's Share Registry) with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand and certain shareholders in the United Kingdom (Eligible Shareholders).
Under the Offer, Eligible Shareholders are also able to apply for New Shares in excess of their Entitlement (Additional New Shares). The allocation of Additional New Shares and any scale back will be subject to the availability of Additional New Shares and the Company's absolute discretion.
The Offer Price ($0.03 (3 cents)) represents a:
- 14.3% discount to the last traded price of A$0.035 as at 11 September 2024;
- 14.3% discount to the 10-day volume weighted adjusted price of A$0.035 as at and including 11 September 2024; and
- 7.7% discount to theoretical ex-rights price of A$0.033.
Please note that Additional New Shares will only be allocated to you if there are sufficient New Shares from Eligible Shareholders who do not take up their full Entitlement or from New Shares that would have been offered to Ineligible Shareholders had they been eligible to participate in the Offer (Shortfall). In addition, the Company intends to allow the Lead Manager (defined below) to place any Additional New Shares under a Shortfall in its absolute discretion.
The gross proceeds of the Offer will be used by the Company to reduce debt, expand EGY’s sales division, and replenish general working capital reserves. Proceeds will also be applied to the costs of undertaking the Offer.
The pro forma consolidated balance sheet illustrates the effect of the Offer on the financial position of the Company.
The Offer is to be made pursuant to s708AA of the Corporations Act and may be summarised as follows:
- Australian and New Zealand residents and certain shareholders from the United Kingdom holding Shares may subscribe under the Offer for 1 New Share for every 1 Share held as at the Record Date.
- The Offer of approximately 422,074,788 New Shares to an amount of approximately $12.7 million (before costs).
- New Shares are priced at $0.03 (3 cents) per New Share.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Energy Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Carbonxt Group Limited (‘CG1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CG1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 24 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Tech 5: Tesla Shares Up on Full Self-driving News, Qualcomm Eyes Intel’s Chip Business
Uncertainty has continued in September after August left investors scratching their heads.
In the tech sector, Bitcoin and Ether prices declined this week on waning investor interest, while Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) latest quarterly report contributed to cautious sentiment among market participants.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also made headlines this week, teasing the release of its full self-driving technology in select markets, while struggling Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) could have a buyer for its design business.
Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up.
1. Rocky start to September for tech sector
US markets began the week with their biggest daily percentage declines since the August 5 rout.
The Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) closed Tuesday (September 3) down 2.85 percent, while the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) lost 1.83 percent and the Russell 2000 (INDEXRUSSELL:RUT) shed 2.77 percent.
These declines came on the back of new US manufacturing data for August. The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI posted 47.9 in August, down from 49.6 in July and below 50 for the second consecutive month, while the ISM Manufacturing PMI registered 47.2 percent in August, up 0.4 percentage points from 46.8 percent in July.
In Canada, S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI data weighed on the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX), revealing reduced output and demand, as well as a modest reduction in employment in the country.
Wednesday (September 4) saw the Bank of Canada lower interest rates for the third time this summer, while in the US the Department of Labor's JOLTS report revealed job openings were at a three-and-a-half year low in July, down 1.1 million compared to a year ago. Major indexes held relatively steady, although the Nasdaq Composite slid at the opening bell, dragged down by a selloff that erased nearly 9.5 percent of NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) value in 24 hours.
The decline came after Bloomberg reported that the US Department of Justice had issued the company a subpoena following a recent antitrust probe — a story that NVIDIA later denied.
NVIDIA performance, August 30 to September 6, 2024.
Chart via Google Finance.
Thursday’s (September 5) economic data readings out of the US and Canada were a mixed bag.
In the US, ADP's national employment report indicated that the labor market continues to cool. The private sector added 99,000 jobs instead of the forecast 145,000, revealing the lowest hiring rate in three years.
In Canada, the S&P Global Canada Services PMI came in at 47.8 for August, up slightly from 47.3 in July, but still below the 50 no-change mark. This indicates a continued, albeit slower, contraction in the sector.
Traders were optimistic ahead of Friday’s (September 6) much-anticipated nonfarm payroll report, which is the US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of economic health. The major indexes opened slightly higher, but then dropped after the report showed 142,000 new jobs were added instead of the estimated 160,000; there was also a 0.1 percent decrease in the unemployment rate from 4.3 percent in July. The VIX (INDEXCBOE:VIX) edged above 22 as investors worried the economy's resilience may be waning and could struggle to stay afloat until interest rate relief arrives.
In Canada, Statistics Canada's labor force survey showed a modest 22,000 jobs were added last month, while the jobless rate increased to 6.6 percent from 6.4 percent in July.
The data paints a complex picture of the health of the economy on both sides of the border.
2. Crypto price declines continue into September
The crypto market has been facing challenges since the August 5 rout due to a combination of factors, including investor sentiment, regulatory uncertainty and macroeconomic conditions. Bitcoin and Ether have experienced declines, falling 4.2 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively, over the past seven days as of Friday afternoon.
Bitcoin has experienced sharp corrections at the start of each month in Q3, and prices have stalled in recent weeks due to a lack of demand from retail investors and subdued sentiment surrounding exchange-traded funds. Reduced miner profitability, accompanied by an increase in mining difficulty, has also weighed on Bitcoin’s price.
Ether has not fared much better, brought down in part by declining activity on the Ethereum mainnet. Ether exchange-traded funds have also failed to live up to market participants' expectations.
On Tuesday, Bitcoin fell to US$56,160, shedding 2.83 percent of its value in an hour. Ether, which logged its worst monthly performance since 2022 in August, fell by 4.35 percent in the same time period.
A brief surge was observed in both cryptocurrencies shortly after the opening bell on Wednesday, with Bitcoin reaching US$58,393 and Ether jumping to US$2,476, followed by steady declines as the week progressed. Another plunge at midday on Friday sent Bitcoin as low as US$53,304 and Ether to US$2,192, according to CoinGecko.
The recent Bitcoin and Ether price action reflects cautious market sentiment. Concerns about a potential US recession are leading investors to reduce their exposure to riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. While there have been brief rallies, the overall trend remains downward, suggesting a "sell-on-rise" mentality among investors.
3. Broadcom's latest quarterly results fall flat
Broadcom unveiled results for its third fiscal quarter on Thursday, reporting a 47 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to US$13.07 billion — slightly better than the US$13.03 billion expected by analysts.
Adjusted earnings per share also exceeded expectations, coming in at US$1.24, US$0.02 better than the estimate. The company's board approved a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.53 per share to be paid on September 30.
Looking forward to the next quarter, Broadcom has set its revenue guidance at about US$14 billion. Although that's 51 percent higher than the year-ago period, the figure fell short of the US$14.13 billion anticipated by experts.
Despite its 47 percent increase in revenue, Broadcom's revenue from broadband and non-AI networking experienced significant declines in Q3, falling by 49 percent and 41 percent, respectively.
The company’s share price slid by 6.52 percent after Thursday’s close, opening on Friday with a valuation of US$142.86, demonstrating how high the bar has been set for artificial intelligence (AI) companies.
4. Tesla to launch full self-driving in Europe, China
Elon Musk's Tesla got a share price boost this week, creating momentum for a company that has lost over 15 percent of its market value year-to-date. While Tesla has encountered problems with its full self-driving technology in the US — including several investigations from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — the company teased this week that full self-driving will be coming to Europe and China in the first quarter of 2025.
The firm announced the news on Wednesday night in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Tesla also outlined upcoming enhancements to its AI capabilities, such as eye-tracking integrated with sunglasses and an auto-park function tailored specifically for the Cybertruck; it didn't specify market availability for most features.
Tesla saw a 6.52 percent bump in its share price on Thursday morning, rising to US$234.08 from the previous day's close, its highest level since July 31. Shares declined from there, closing the week at US$210.73, up 0.97 percent.
5. Qualcomm reportedly interested in Intel design business
According to Reuters, semiconductor company and major Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is considering acquiring part of Intel’s design business. Intel has so far not confirmed the news.
Intel has been the largest recipient of US President Joe Biden’s Chips and Science Act funding, and has been investing heavily in its AI efforts. Its Gaudi chips are a direct competitor with NVIDIA's Hopper architecture. Intel’s 18A, a silicon wafer manufacturing process, represents the company's most advanced chip manufacturing technology, although it has faced development challenges. The 18A system failed to pass recent testing by Broadcom, adding to a series of setbacks this year for the company, whose value has fallen by over 60 percent year-to-date and 11 percent this week.
Intel is also in danger of losing its place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI).
Intel released its Q2 results on August 1, forecasting Q3 revenue below analyst’s estimates and suspending dividend payments to further fund its chipmaking efforts. The company also said it would be cutting 15 percent of its workforce, sending its shares down a further 24.37 percent in after-hours trading. The company's share price has stayed largely flat since then, although it saw some improvement after reports it was exploring merger or split options.
CEO Pat Gelsinger is expected to present a plan to Intel investors later in September. Options reportedly being considered include separating its product business from its manufacturing unit and scrapping some factory projects.
Intel fell 2.63 percent on Friday to finish the week at US$18.89.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Carbonxt Group Limited – FY24 Results Announcement
- Revenues for the group were essentially stable (decreased by 2.2% in FY24 compared to FY23). During the year, the team was able to renegotiate multiple of its current powdered carbon contracts to increase pricing, much of which will be realised in the next fiscal year.
- In May 2024, the group announced a forward sale for $4.2M to a major utility provider and Carbonxt’s largest AC pellet customer, with the cash received prior to year-end.
- Adjustments to optimise existing operations across the group’s two production facilities at Arden Hills and Black Birch, along with forward-looking production planning, have reduced the average cost of production with savings expected to flow through to future periods
- Logistics efforts with carriers and shipping vendors resulted in improvements in shipping rates with additional shipping lanes.
- Annual gross margin was 38%, compared to 30% in FY23.
- Underlying EBITDA for FY24 was a loss of $2.7m, compared to FY23 EBITDA of a $2.3m loss.
- Post balance-date in July 2024, the Company made another material revenue announcement with confirmation of a 4-year, $24m contract extension with a major waste to energy provider.
- In line with strong market conditions for Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) products in the US market, PAC sales made up an increased percentage of group revenues for the third straight year
Activated Carbon Pellets
- Pellet sales represented 59% of revenue in FY24, down from 66% of revenue in the prior period.
- This decrease was driven by the strategic decision to reduce production of vapor phase CTC pellets, as the forthcoming commissioning of the Kentucky JV facility will be able to produce AC pellets at higher margins for the business in the near future.
- Tolling activities remained strong for the fiscal year, as a result of the management team’s ability to optimize production efficiencies and increase selling volumes of this product line by over 59% from the previous fiscal year.
Powdered Activated Carbon
- The utilization of recovered wood-based char material from local Georgia based lumber sawmills to create a renewable powdered activated carbon continues to support strong margins in our powdered carbon business.
- Powdered carbon sales accounted for 41% of revenue and 61% of sales volume, both an increase from the previous reporting period (34% and 55% respectively).
- The group was able to extend a growing contract with a major waste to energy provider which is expected to see in excess of 25% increase in annualized group revenue, commencing in October 2024. In addition, the group renegotiated multiple of its current powdered carbon contracts to increase pricing, much of which will be realised in the next fiscal year.
- The group is looking in 2025 to invest in additional redundancy for the present mill to provide capacity for up to 5,000 tons per annum of incremental PAC volume. Additionally, renegotiations of the Carbon Concepts lease agreement are ongoing and expect to be concluded in 1H25.
FY24 GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
Company Outlook
Growth from existing operations will be underpinned by the new contract win with a major waste-to-energy provider, which is expected to see an increase of over 25% in annualized revenue. This does not include any additional contribution from the commencement of the Kentucky investment mentioned below. We expect gross margins to exceed 40% as the portfolio-wide price increases and operational improvements flow through. In turn, with the commencement of the Kentucky plant, we expect to see a step change in the scale of Carbonxt’s business in FY25.
Update on Kentucky JV – NewCarbon Processing LLC.
The construction of the new activated carbon plant in eastern Kentucky, USA is nearing completion. The plant will have an initial capacity of 10,000 tons per annum, with the ability to expand to 20,000 tons per annum for a small additional investment.
The investment in NewCarbon Processing, LLC (“NewCarbon”), is alongside our US partner KCP. Carbonxt currently holds a 35.5% ownership interest in NewCarbon, with options to invest a further USD $4.5m to move to 50% ownership interest.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Related News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.