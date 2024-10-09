Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trending
Results of Rights Issue


Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY)(EGY or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of its non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue as announced on Thursday, 12 September 2024.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Offer Booklet lodged by the Company on Friday, 20 September 2024.

Results of the Offer

The Offer closed at 5.00pm (AEST) on Wednesday, 2 October 2024. The Offer raised approximately

$0.4m with Eligible Shareholders subscribing for approximately 14.4m shares (New Shares) at the Issue Price of $0.03 (3 cents) per New Share.

Following the close of the Offer, including the Additional Securities, there is a shortfall of 407,645,638 New Shares ($12,229,369.14).

The Company reserves the right to place the residual Shortfall at the same price on the same terms as the Offer, at the discretion of the Board, for a period of up to 3 months following the Closing Date.

Subject to settlement of funds, the New Shares subscribed for under the Offer are expected to be issued on Wednesday, 9 October 2024, with normal trading of the New Shares expected to commence on Thursday, 10 October 2024.

Source

Bird's eye view of forest with illustrations of clouds reading CO2 above it.

IEF Applauds UK’s £21.7 Billion Carbon Capture Investment

The International Energy Forum (IEF) has expressed strong support for the UK’s recent £21.7 billion commitment to fund two large-scale carbon capture projects in the country’s industrial heartlands.

The organization hailed the investment as a significant step forward in the global effort to reduce carbon emissions and develop clean energy technologies.

Carbon capture technology involves capturing CO2 emissions from industrial processes before they are released into the atmosphere and storing them securely underground.

The two UK-based projects are expected to capture more than 8.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, which is equivalent to removing approximately four million cars from the road.

Carbonxt Group

Completion of $3.02M Placement

Carbonxt Group Ltd (“Carbonxt” or the “Company”) (ASX: CG1) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise $3.02m, through the issue of 46.4 million new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at $0.065 per share via a Share Placement (‘Placement’).

Energy Technologies Limited

Offer Booklet Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Offer

A non-renounceable pro-rata offer to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of one (1) New Share for every one (1) Share held as at the Record Date at an Issue Price of$0.03 (3 cents) per New Share (Offer) to raise up to approximately $12.7 million (less costs).

The directors (Directors) of Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY) ACN 002 679 469 (Company) are pleased to offer you the opportunity to participate in a non-renounceable rights issue on the basis of 1 new fully paid ordinary share in the Company (each, a New Share) for every 1 existing share in the Company (each, a Share) held on the Record Date held (Entitlement) at an issue price of $0.03 (3 cents) per New Share (Offer Price) to raise approximately $12.7 million (before costs) (Offer).

Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Carbonxt Group Limited (‘CG1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CG1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 24 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Tesla logo and cars in parking lot.

Tech 5: Tesla Shares Up on Full Self-driving News, Qualcomm Eyes Intel’s Chip Business

Uncertainty has continued in September after August left investors scratching their heads.

In the tech sector, Bitcoin and Ether prices declined this week on waning investor interest, while Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) latest quarterly report contributed to cautious sentiment among market participants.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) also made headlines this week, teasing the release of its full self-driving technology in select markets, while struggling Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) could have a buyer for its design business.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – FY24 Results Announcement

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.
