GamingInvesting News

For the first time, players will have 24-hour exclusive access to Trainor's sweetest music video yet; Plus in-game features such as a 'Candified' version of the GRAMMY™ award-winning musical artist

Today, Candy Crush Saga one of the world's most popular mobile games, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by teaming up with GRAMMY™ award-winning musical artist, Meghan Trainor . For the first time in the game's 10-year history, the music video for Trainor's new single, "Made You Look," will debut exclusively in-game for 24 hours, beginning on Thursday, October 20 at 8 AM EST . The release of the music video will accompany her fourth full length album, "Takin' It Back," available on Friday, October 21 via Epic Records.

Candy Crush Saga celebrates 10 years of fun in 2022

Additionally, available from October 20 - 26 , Trainor will be transformed into a "Candified" character for an immersive in-game takeover. Players will be able to swipe along with Trainor, unlocking a variety of special treats and boosters. Trainor's unmistakable voice will be heard throughout gameplay, saying iconic phrases such as "Sweet!" "Tasty!" and more. Behind-the-scenes footage from the "Made You Look" music video will also be available exclusively within the app.

"I'm a big fan of Candy Crush Saga . I love playing when I have a bit of downtime in the studio so I'm looking forward to bringing the game to life for my fans within the music video," said Meghan Trainor . "Between the bright colors of the game and providing players with a fun escape from reality, Candy Crush Saga was the perfect inspiration."

The Candy Crush Saga- inspired music video follows a day in the life of Meghan as she gives fans a look into her colorful, candified world. The video also includes surprise cameos from Meghan's friends, such as TikTok personality, Chris Olsen , and other exciting names to be announced in the coming days.

"Working with Meghan Trainor on this unique collaboration is thrilling for our fans. Her music is uplifting and provides listeners with a "sweet escape" - just like Candy Crush Saga ," said Fernanda Romano , Chief Marketing Officer at King. "As part of our 10th-anniversary, we're excited to celebrate with our players around the world through exclusive content, as well as more fun surprises to come."

Candy Crush Saga has become a global phenomenon, attracting hundreds of millions of players from around the world. As one of the most played mobile games year in and year out, it's been downloaded over three billion times since it launched in 2012. At the end of 2021, Candy Crush Saga was once again the top-grossing games in the U.S. app stores.

Check out the "Made You Look" music video exclusively on Candy Crush Saga within the Content Hub. Players will be able to access the special in-game event from level 25 onwards. Download and play for free on iOS and Android.

For more information visit http://www.candycrushsaga.com .

About King

King is the game developer behind the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as mobile game hits including Farm Heroes Saga , Bubble Witch Saga and Pet Rescue Saga . Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in US app stores, a position it has held for the last two years, and King's games are being played by 240 million monthly active users as of Q2 2022. King, which is part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) since its acquisition in 2016, employs nearly 2,000 people in game studios in Stockholm , Malmö, London , Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco , New York , Los Angeles and Malta .

© 2022 King.com Ltd. King, the King crown logo, Candy Crush, Candy Crush Saga and related marks are trademarks of King.com Ltd and/or related entities.

About Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations. Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom for two seasons and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK alongside Sir Tom Jones , will.i.am , and Olly Murs. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash "No Excuses" as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as "Nice To Meet Ya" [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath ]. At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas , featuring the #1 holiday radio single "White Christmas." Last fall, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. In September of 2021 she also launched her podcast Workin' On It which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor . Meghan's fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back , arrives October 21st , and takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence. She will be kicking off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol , in its highly anticipated return to air.

Meghan Trainor for Candy Crush Saga shot by Ryan Trainor

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-superstar-meghan-trainors-all-new-made-you-look-music-video-debuts-exclusively-in-candy-crush-saga-301649651.html

SOURCE King

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global's very first batch of Mystery Box, Whispering Barren soon will be on sale!

AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global presents Whispering Barren Mystery Box

-

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Bain & Company Research Finds Global Revenue for Games Could Grow by More Than 50% Over the Next Five Years

The report identifies ways publishers and developers can capture market share

- Global revenue for games could grow by more than 50% over the next five years, according to new research by Bain & Company . Research shows that industry growth is being accelerated by heavy engagement of younger gamers (ages 13 to 17) who spend about 40% more time in video game environments than with any other form of media. Yet, the supply of top talent isn't keeping pace with demand, an imbalance that is set to worsen as gaming studios lose developers to big technology firms. Bain is encouraging game developers and publishers to prioritize certain areas for success as gaming becomes a foundation for both media, and nonmedia, experiences.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

VeeFriends, DC Comics and Other Top-Tier Web3 Gaming Projects Opt To Build on ImmutableX

Numerous gaming-related projects, including DC Comics' superhero NFT card collection, Delysium, StarHeroes, and VeeFriends' "Book Games," join ImmutableX to achieve greater stability, scalability, and security

From the world's first playable AAA blockchain game Delysium to iconic DC Comics' superheroes like Batman and Superman, the world's most highly anticipated web3 projects are opting to migrate to, or launch, on ImmutableX — an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and a Layer-2 rapid-scaling solution on Ethereum .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tyson® Brand Partners with Gaming Community Network to Fuel Top Athletes to Compete in New Limited Series "Chicken and a Video Game"

The four-part episode series features professional athletes including Karl-Anthony
Towns and Micah Parsons , gaming and dishing on their favorite chicken meal

Tyson ® brand knows gamers and professional athletes alike need help fueling up with a delicious meal to perform their best. That's why the beloved chicken brand is partnering with Gaming Community Network (GCN), a GameSquare Esports company, combining chicken and gaming to create the perfect Friday night routine. The limited series, "Chicken and a Video Game," features top professional athletes like Karl-Anthony Towns Micah Parsons and Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, competing in popular video games while enjoying delicious chicken dishes.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LITTLE CAESARS® AND MTN DEW® ANNOUNCE GAMING COMBO AND IN-GAME ITEMS AHEAD OF CALL OF DUTY®: MODERN WARFARE® II RELEASE*

The iconic gaming, food & beverage brands are teaming up to take playing experiences and setups to the next level

- Little Caesars ® and MTN DEW ® are always looking to keep their fans fueled up and ready to go. That's why the brands are joining forces ahead of the release of the new Call of Duty ® : Modern Warfare ® II helping fans across the U.S. elevate their gaming experiences and excite their taste buds.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hostile Crypto Inc. Launches Metaverse Shakeup With HC Hogz NFT Gaming Project

First-to-Own fans can now get on the limited whitelist for the baddest, best rendered NFT Characters ever, from Web 3's most rambunctious new NFT gaming project

Hostile Crypto Inc.  announced the limited pre-release of its ground-breaking HC Hogz™ NFTs. The premint of just 2750 HC Hogz™ characters is the first stop on a game development road-map planned as an all-out fight-game assault on Web 3.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×