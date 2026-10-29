Global Medical Response Expands Bell Fleet with Additional Bell 407GXis

These IFR-equipped aircraft will support reliable, all-weather air medical operations
AMTC 2026 Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today during the annual Air Medical Transport Conference (AMTC) the purchase order for additional Bell 407GXis by Global Medical Response (GMR) (NYSE: GMRS). These new aircraft will support GMR's helicopter air ambulance (HAA) fleet, enhancing access to critical care for patients in rural and metropolitan communities alike.
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Pictured above left to right: Tom Wagner (GMR), Daniel Sweeza (GMR), Ted Van Horne (GMR), Danny Maldonado (Bell), Lane Evans (Bell), Bobby Frey (Bell)
"GMR is recognized around the world for delivering high-quality, time-sensitive emergency medical services, and we are honored that they continue to place their trust in Bell," said Lane Evans, managing director, North America, Bell. "The 407GXi's combination of reliability, speed, and efficiency makes it an ideal platform for air medical operators. We are proud to support GMR's life-saving missions and the crews who rely on Bell aircraft every day."
GMR is the nation's largest EMS provider, operating an extensive network of air and ground assets that provide critical and prehospital care to communities across the United States. GMR's air medical teams connect patients with the advanced care they need, often serving rural and hard-to-reach areas where rapid access is essential. GMR operates the largest Bell HAA fleet with more than 170 Bell aircraft supporting emergency medical missions nationwide.
"Every minute matters when a patient needs critical care," said GMR President and Chief Operating Officer Ted Van Horne. "The Bell 407GXi strengthens our ability to deliver advanced critical care when and where patients need it most. Its proven reliability, modern avionics, and IFR capability enhance operational safety, improve mission reliability, and expand patient access during forecasted or unforeseen weather conditions. By increasing our IFR-capable fleet, we are extending our ability to reach more patients, serve more communities, and provide dependable access to lifesaving care when weather or distance might otherwise limit our response. This investment reflects our continued commitment to safety, clinical excellence, and operational readiness."
The Bell 407GXi is a proven, multi-mission helicopter widely utilized for HAA services around the world. Featuring the Garmin G1000H NXi avionics suite and IFR capability, the aircraft combines enhanced situational awareness, strong hot-and-high performance, and fuel efficiency. Its versatile cabin and wide-access doors support the rapid loading and unloading of patients and medical equipment, making it well suited for time-sensitive air medical transport.
To find out more about how the Bell 407GXi advances missions worldwide, visit the Bell product page , or stop by Bell booth #617 during AMTC 2026 .
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ABOUT BELL
Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 90 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us. We're an aerospace and defense company that engineers and manufactures aircraft for critical solutions in extreme scenarios. We're breaking barriers in lifting people to safety across transportation, medical, rescue and military services, and leading the industry in future solutions that are fast, reliable and efficient. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc. – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.
ABOUT Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.
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