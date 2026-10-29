Global Medical Response Expands Bell Fleet with Additional Bell 407GXis

Global Medical Response Expands Bell Fleet with Additional Bell 407GXis

These IFR-equipped aircraft will support reliable, all-weather air medical operations

AMTC 2026 Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today during the annual Air Medical Transport Conference (AMTC) the purchase order for additional Bell 407GXis by Global Medical Response (GMR) (NYSE: GMRS). These new aircraft will support GMR's helicopter air ambulance (HAA) fleet, enhancing access to critical care for patients in rural and metropolitan communities alike.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261029881704/en/

Pictured above left to right: Tom Wagner (GMR), Daniel Sweeza (GMR), Ted Van Horne (GMR), Danny Maldonado (Bell), Lane Evans (Bell), Bobby Frey (Bell)

Pictured above left to right: Tom Wagner (GMR), Daniel Sweeza (GMR), Ted Van Horne (GMR), Danny Maldonado (Bell), Lane Evans (Bell), Bobby Frey (Bell)

"GMR is recognized around the world for delivering high-quality, time-sensitive emergency medical services, and we are honored that they continue to place their trust in Bell," said Lane Evans, managing director, North America, Bell. "The 407GXi's combination of reliability, speed, and efficiency makes it an ideal platform for air medical operators. We are proud to support GMR's life-saving missions and the crews who rely on Bell aircraft every day."

GMR is the nation's largest EMS provider, operating an extensive network of air and ground assets that provide critical and prehospital care to communities across the United States. GMR's air medical teams connect patients with the advanced care they need, often serving rural and hard-to-reach areas where rapid access is essential. GMR operates the largest Bell HAA fleet with more than 170 Bell aircraft supporting emergency medical missions nationwide.

"Every minute matters when a patient needs critical care," said GMR President and Chief Operating Officer Ted Van Horne. "The Bell 407GXi strengthens our ability to deliver advanced critical care when and where patients need it most. Its proven reliability, modern avionics, and IFR capability enhance operational safety, improve mission reliability, and expand patient access during forecasted or unforeseen weather conditions. By increasing our IFR-capable fleet, we are extending our ability to reach more patients, serve more communities, and provide dependable access to lifesaving care when weather or distance might otherwise limit our response. This investment reflects our continued commitment to safety, clinical excellence, and operational readiness."

The Bell 407GXi is a proven, multi-mission helicopter widely utilized for HAA services around the world. Featuring the Garmin G1000H NXi avionics suite and IFR capability, the aircraft combines enhanced situational awareness, strong hot-and-high performance, and fuel efficiency. Its versatile cabin and wide-access doors support the rapid loading and unloading of patients and medical equipment, making it well suited for time-sensitive air medical transport.

To find out more about how the Bell 407GXi advances missions worldwide, visit the Bell product page , or stop by Bell booth #617 during AMTC 2026 .

Follow Us:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 90 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight – and where it can take us. We're an aerospace and defense company that engineers and manufactures aircraft for critical solutions in extreme scenarios. We're breaking barriers in lifting people to safety across transportation, medical, rescue and military services, and leading the industry in future solutions that are fast, reliable and efficient. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas – as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc. – we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours. Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

ABOUT Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.

Press Contact
Bell
Megan Coffman
+1 817-233-8864
mediarelations@bh.com
Online Media Kit

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

txtnyse:txt
TXT
The Conversation (0)
Textron Inc.

Textron Inc.

Keep Reading...
Milestone 400th Cessna Citation Latitude Production Rollout Emphasizes Its Leading Position in the Midsize Business Jet Market

Milestone 400th Cessna Citation Latitude Production Rollout Emphasizes Its Leading Position in the Midsize Business Jet Market

Textron Aviation today announced that the 400th Cessna Citation Latitude business jet has rolled out of production at the company's factory in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be delivered later this year. Employees recognized the milestone with a special celebration at the company's... Keep Reading...
Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Flagship Citation Longitude to Offer New Advanced Avionics Features

Best-Selling Cessna Citation Latitude and Flagship Citation Longitude to Offer New Advanced Avionics Features

Textron Aviation today announced advanced Garmin G5000 avionics enhancements coming to the best-selling mid-size business jet, the Cessna Citation Latitude, and the flagship of the Citation family of jets, the Citation Longitude. Textron Aviation's investments in the popular business jets, based... Keep Reading...
Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Certification for New Combi Option, Bringing Further Innovation and Functionality to Cargo and Passenger Transport

Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Certification for New Combi Option, Bringing Further Innovation and Functionality to Cargo and Passenger Transport

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted certification of a new Combi interior conversion option for the passenger variant of the twin-engine, Cessna SkyCourier turboprop aircraft. The Combi option enables operators to transport nine passengers and... Keep Reading...
Textron Systems Collaborates with Kodiak to Develop Uncrewed Military Vehicle

Textron Systems Collaborates with Kodiak to Develop Uncrewed Military Vehicle

The companies are collaborating on the development of an uncrewed military vehicle intended for advanced terrain environments and designed without space for a driver Textron Systems Corporation a Textron Inc. ( NYSE: TXT ) company, a leading developer of crewed and uncrewed military ground... Keep Reading...
Data Communications Upgrade for Hawker 4000 Business Jets Earns STC Approval

Data Communications Upgrade for Hawker 4000 Business Jets Earns STC Approval

Textron Aviation today announced the Federal Aviation Administration has granted supplemental type certification (STC) approval of a fully integrated Future Air Navigation System (FANS) and Protected Mode Controller Pilot Data Link Communication (PM-CPDLC) program for Hawker 4000 aircraft... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cerrado Gold Reports 21% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q3 2026 Production Results at Minera Don Nicolas

Metals.io Launches Copper, Unlocking Access to the Critical Metal at the Heart of Electrification

Focused Chilean Copper Exploration

Freegold Reports Golden Summit Drill Results and Updates Progress Toward 2027 PFS

Related News

uranium investing

Constellation Secures US$5 Billion DOE Offer; Anfield Mill Advances

gold investing

Cerrado Gold Reports 21% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q3 2026 Production Results at Minera Don Nicolas

blockchain investing

Metals.io Launches Copper, Unlocking Access to the Critical Metal at the Heart of Electrification

copper investing

Focused Chilean Copper Exploration

precious metals investing

Freegold Reports Golden Summit Drill Results and Updates Progress Toward 2027 PFS

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Positions Wolverine Heavy REE Project Alongside Strange Lake and Tanbreez in Geological Peer Comparison

energy investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity up to 48,000 cps at Surface and Discovers New Showings at the Corvo Uranium Project