Global Atomic Finalizes Off-take Agreement with European Utility

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce that it has signed an offtake agreement with a strategic Europe -based nuclear power utility to supply 260,000 pounds U 3 O 8 per year for three years beginning in 2026.

Global Atomic Corporation (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

This is the fourth such agreement signed by Global Atomic.  Based on the 2024 Feasibility Study, the Dasa Mine is expected to produce 68.1 million pounds of U 3 O 8 over the operation's current 23-year mine plan.

This latest contract is consistent with the Company's marketing strategy - adding to a portfolio that underwrites profitability and bank finance, whilst providing exposure to strong future market fundamentals.

In addition, pursuant to a request for proposal ("RFP") from a large American utility, the Company recently submitted an RFP for the supply of 700,000 pounds U 3 O 8 over a five-year delivery period, starting in 2028.

With approximately 12.5% of currently defined uranium production contracted, Global has covered its project construction costs and maintains flexibility to enter into further off-take agreements against a backdrop of tightening U 3 O 8 supply dynamics.

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman stated, "   Utilities continue to be active in the uranium market and securing supply in a dwindling uranium supply universe. This finalization of the European contract is a positive sign amid the geopolitical challenges in Niger and demonstrates the European utility's confidence in our ability to finance and develop Dasa to begin yellowcake deliveries in 2026. "

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.  The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026.  Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture.  Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic - TSX 30 - OTX 50 (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/19/c7032.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) (OTCQX: GLATF) is pleased to report on the continuing development of its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Stephen G. Roman , President & CEO, stated, " The primary question investors ask is regarding the timing of a term sheet for our banking syndicate's Dasa Project loan facility. While this has been a much longer process than expected, the financing terms are in the final stage of completion, which, upon agreement, will then go to the banks' Boards for approval prior to announcement to our shareholders."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Completes a Second Definitive Agreement to Supply Uranium to a Major North American Utility

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today that the Company has formalized its June 2022 Letter of Intent by signing a Definitive Agreement with a major North American utility for their procurement of uranium from the Dasa Project. The agreement represents the supply of up to 2.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025, representing about 7% of Dasa's annual production over the period with a revenue potential valued in excess of US$110 million in real terms.

In January 2023 , the Company formalized a similar agreement with another major North American utility for the procurement of Dasa's uranium, representing the supply of 2.4 million pounds U 3 O 8 over a six-year period commencing in 2025, representing a revenue potential of US$140 million in real terms.  In total these two agreements represent revenue potential of over US$250 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Dasa Uranium Project On Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2025

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTC-QX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to report on operations at its Turkish zinc recycling joint venture and its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Turkish Zinc Recycling Joint Venture

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear reactors.

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2025

The uranium market entered 2024 on strong footing after a year of significant price movement, as well as renewed attention on nuclear energy’s role in the global energy transition.

After a hitting a 17 year high in February, the uranium spot price declined and then stabilized for the rest of 2024, highlighting the fragile balance between supply constraints and growing demand.

Uranium ended the year around US$73.75 per pound, down from its earlier heights, but still historically elevated.

Keep reading...Show less
Keyboard with Australian flag and energy keys.

Australian Coalition Announces AU$331 Billion Nuclear Power Plan, Gets Mixed Reaction

Australia's Liberal-National Coalition proposed a AU$331 billion taxpayer-funded nuclear power plan on December 13, saying it will deliver cheaper and cleaner energy, along with consistent power supply.

According to a press release, the proposal is based on analysis from Frontier Economics. The Coalition says the projected cost of its plan is smaller compared to the price tag of around AU$600 billion for Labor's approach.

The Coalition has criticised Labor's renewables-only plan, with opposition leader Peter Dutton arguing against its high cost and saying a transition to nuclear energy could potentially save up to AU$263 billion.

Keep reading...Show less
Terra Clean Energy Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Terra Clean Energy Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: T1KC ) , is pleased to announce that further to its December 4, 2024 press release, the Company has completed a non-brokered private placement issuing a total of 14,680,000 units (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.125 per Unit (the “ Unit Offering ”) and issuing a total of 11,132,035 flow- through common shares in the capital of the Company (“ FT Shares “) at a price of $0.135 per FT Share (the “ FT Offering ” and together with the Unit Offering, the “ Private Placement ”) raising aggregate gross proceeds of $3,337,824.73. Each FT Share will qualify as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear reactors, stock chart.

Uranium Price 2024 Year-End Review

The uranium market saw a flurry of activity in 2024, beginning with a 17 year price high and finishing with an additional six countries committing to tripling nuclear power by 2050 at the COP29 event.

The energy fuel also caught the attention of major technology companies looking to power artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, and was impacted by geopolitical tensions between the US and Russia.

In addition, the market benefited from growing concerns over future supply. With uranium demand poised to grow globally, the mounting imbalance became increasingly clear in the usually opaque market.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag next to uranium ore.

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Uranium started the year strong, reaching a 17 year high of more than US$100 per pound on the spot market.

Although the price consolidated in the second half of 2024, uranium remains historically high. As the price found a floor in the US$76 range, the long-term uranium market outlook has been supported by various key events.

Early in the year, production challenges related to sulfuric acid shortages and expansion delays out of Kazakhstan, the world's top-producing country, sparked worries about supply security and shortages.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Major 50% Upgrade Boosts Lo Herma Uranium Resource to 8.57Mlbs, Scoping Study Initiated

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to update the uranium Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at its Lo Herma Project (Lo Herma or the Project) located in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (Figure 1). The MRE for the Project is focused on mining by In-Situ Recovery (ISR) methods and is reported at an appropriate cut-off grade of 200 ppm U3O8 and a minimum grade thickness (GT) of 0.2 per mineralised horizon as:

6.21 million tonnes of total mineralisation at average grade of 630 ppm eU3O8 for 8.57 million pounds (Mlbs) of eU3O8 contained metal classified as 2.78Mlbs of Indicated (32%) and 5.79Mlbs of Inferred.

Keep reading...Show less

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Trading Halt

RAD 202 receives approval to start Phase 1 therapeutic trial

×