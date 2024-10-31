- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Activities Report September 2024
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024, including activities up to the date of this report. The main focus for the quarter was the continued construction works at the Company’s 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project in the Catamarca Province of Argentina. Significantly, the Company announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for an offtake prepayment and completed a successful capital raise to support the full funding of initial production for Phase 1 of HMW.
Highlights
- Galan becomes the first mining company to apply for the Argentine ‘RIGI’, an incentive regime for large scale investments
- Strong lithium inventory build with over 6,000 tonnes LCE in ponds. Average lithium grade and evaporation rates in line with Phase 1 DFS
- First production from HMW is targeted for H2 2025. Overall project completion is approximately 45%
- Earthworks on ponds 5 and 6 complete; overall pond construction 76% complete with liner installation on ponds 55% complete
- Public consultation, one of the final steps towards the grant of Phase 2 construction permits, finished
- US$40 million offtake prepayment MOU with Chemphys
- Fully subscribed Entitlement Offer as part of a A$25m equity capital raising to support full funding of Phase 1 of HMW
- Cash of A$2.4m, capital raising proceeds of A$14m received subsequent to the end of the quarter
Figure 1. HMW Project looking north
Operations
HMW Project, Argentina (100% Galan)
The operational de-risking of Phase 1 of HMW advanced during the period. Lithium chloride inventories continued to build in the pond system to a current position of approximately 6,000 tonnes LCE. Lithium grades, flow rates and evaporation rates remained consistent with Feasibility Study expectations.
Galan has built approximately 730,000 m2 of evaporation area, allowing for an inventory build-up of up to 10,000 t LCE before the need to process the lithium chloride through a liming plant. The overall completion of the HMW Phase 1 project now sits at approximately 45% with 76% of the ponds constructed and 55% of the ponds lined. First production from HMW is anticipated in the second half of 2025. An initial production rate of 4,000 tpa LCE will be targeted before an expansion to production level 5,400tpa LCE when market conditions allow.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Galan Lithium
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than half of the world’s lithium deposits. Argentina ranks third in the world in terms of lithium reserves at 2.7 million metric tons (MT), concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Amidst electrification and decarbonization, analysts have forecasted a global supply deficit of 89,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2023 and the Argentinian government aims to double down on lithium to meet the increasing demand. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in Argentina – Hombre Muerto West and Candelas. The company also holds a highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 8.6 million tons (Mt) contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium, with 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866 mg/L Li in the measured category. The 100-percent-owned property also leverages close proximity to Livent Corporation’s El Fenix operation and Allkem’s Sal de Vida projects.
Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government supporting the grant of permits to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
In August 2024, Galan entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for a prepayment offtake agreement pertaining to the HMW project. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project. Chemphys will also provide Galan with a US$40 million offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega in Catamarca.
Galan’s secondary Candelas project comprises a sizable valley-filled channel with a potential indicated presence of substantially high-volume brine characteristics. The project’s maiden resource estimates stand upwards of 685 kilotons (kt) LCE, based on surveying from October 2019, and demonstrate exceptional discovery opportunities across this underexplored asset. Candelas has been rolled into Phase 4 of Galan’s targeted expansion plans, towards 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Galan’s 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South Project is located in Western Australia and boasts advantageous positioning 3 kilometers south of the prolific Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison, Tianqi, IGO and Albermarle. Drilling of the first target was completed in July 2023. Galan is currently developing land access agreements for future drilling campaigns at Greenbushes South. An exploration license has been granted to the company for an additional key tenement, E70/4629 targeting lithium-bearing pegmatites for five years to February 2029. The tenement is approximately 260 kilometres south of Perth, the capital of Western Australia, and less than 30 kilometres south of the Greenbushes pegmatite at the Greenbushes Mine.
In 2023, Galan entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Redstone Resources to acquire 100 percent of the Camaro-Taiga-Hellcat property blocks from Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS,GEMSF,FSE:B2I). The assets are located in the world-class James Bay Lithium Province in Quebec, collectively covering 5,187 hectares. The joint venture also includes an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK East and PAK Southeast Lithium Project, spanning 1,415 hectares in Ontario’s Electric Avenue near Frontier Lithium’s PAK Lithium Project.
Galan has a highly experienced management team with over a century of professional expertise in the resource, finance and energy sectors. This results-oriented board and their vested interest in the company's success prime Galan for exceptional discovery potential and advanced development of its high-quality projects.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has two high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina. The two projects combined bring the company’s current total mineral resource estimate to 8.6 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent @ 859 mg/L lithium.
- HMW leverages advantageous positioning near notable mining operations, including Livent Corporation’s El Felix project and hosts exceptional high-grade lithium and low impurity resources.
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected in 2024, and production in H1 2025.
- The HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tons per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government enabling the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
- Galan is transitioning into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning adjacent to notable competitors like Livent to the east.
Galan has increased HMW’s mineral resource to 8.6 Mt contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium (previously 7.3 Mt LCE @852 mg/L lithium), one of the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina. HMW’s measured resource is now at 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866mg/L lithium. Inclusion of the Catalina tenure adds ~1.3 Mt LCE to the HMW resource.
The pilot plant at HMW has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
Pilot Plant at HMW
Construction for Phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H1 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
In April 2024, Galan announced 33 percent project completion with pond construction at 45 percent and project execution is advancing as planned.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 shows a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
The company has signed a binding term sheet with a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore for offtake of up to 100 percent of its premium lithium chloride concentrate from HMW, and the offer to provide or facilitate a secured financing prepayment facility for US$70 to US$100 million, subject to conditions precedent being met.
Galan also entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for a prepayment offtake agreement. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project. Chemphys will also provide Galan with a US$40 million offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of the HMW project.
Galan is targeting first-phase HMW lithium concentrate production in H1 2025
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is the executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy & resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil and industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX-listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Ross Dinsdale - Chief Financial Officer
Ross Dinsdale has 18 years of extensive experience across capital markets, equity research, investment banking and executive roles in the natural resources sector. He has held positions with Goldman Sachs, Azure Capital and more recently he acted as CFO for Mallee Resources. He is a CFA charter holder, has a Bachelor of Commerce and holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance.
Quarterly Activities Report - September 2024
- Jindalee raises $6.1M via Placement, Convertible Notes and Entitlement Issue
- Funding enables completion of optimised McDermitt PFS and advances permitting and engagement with US Government agencies, local community and strategic partners
- US Department of Energy to fund Cooperative Research and Development Agreement focussed on reducing costs at McDermitt and minimising environmental impact
- McDermitt PFS progressing well and on schedule for delivery Q4 2024
US LITHIUM
McDermitt Lithium Project (Jindalee 100%)
In February 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (McDermitt or the Project) (Table 1)1.
The 2023 MRE for McDermitt contains a combined Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Inventory of 3.0 Billion tonnes at 1,340 ppm lithium (Li) for a total of 21.5 Million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. At 21.5 Mt LCE, McDermitt is the largest lithium deposit in the United States (US) by contained lithium in Mineral Resource, and a globally significant resource, with the deposit remaining open to the west and south.
Table 1 – Summary of 2023 McDermitt MRE1 at the reporting cut-off of 1,000 ppm. Note: totals may vary due to rounding
Metallurgical Test Work
The McDermitt flowsheet contemplates beneficiation of mined ore (to upgrade the leach head grade and remove acid consuming gangue minerals) followed by acid leaching and subsequent purification steps to produce battery grade lithium carbonate. The test work has been undertaken at Hazen Research Inc, laboratories in Colorado, US and managed by global engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance company Fluor Corporation (Fluor).
Click here for the Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2024
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 30 September 2024
Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Activities Report for the quarter ending on 30 September 2024 (“the Quarter”).
Highlights
- Avenira secured a A$4.5 million in Strategic Investment from its largest shareholder, Hebang Biotechnology (Hong Kong) Investment Limited (“Hebang”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Corporation Limited, to support the development of its world- class Wonarah Project. Hebang has also deployed an experienced team to support the project's development.
- As part of the Strategic Investment, Avenira has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of a new Executive Chairperson and two new Board members.
Events Subsequent to the Quarter
- Wonarah Project – Revised MMP
- An updated MMP for the proposed expansion at Wonarah is expected to be submitted in November 2024. The revised plan aims to address updated drilling plans, with a focus on increasing mining capacity for 1.3Mt of higher-grade phosphate ores(>30% P2O5) and strategies for additional lower-grade stockpiled phosphate ores.
- Wonarah Phosphate Project – Terrestrial Ecology Assessment
- To support potential developments, including a beneficiation plant and Yellow Phosphorus plant, preparations are underway for a Dry Season Survey at Wonarah, expected in November 2024. This survey forms part of Avenira's environmental commitments, with a Wet Season Survey planned for Q2 2025.
- Wonarah Phosphate Beneficiation Project – EPA Assessment
- Environmental assessments for the proposed Phosphate Ores Beneficiation plant are underway, in line with regulatory requirements. These assessments will review alignment with previous approvals to support streamlined regulatory processes, pending confirmation.
- Jundee South Project – Aeromagnetic Survey
- The aeromagnetic survey at Jundee South has been approved. Geological interpretation of the data is anticipated in Q1 2025 to refine and identify exploration targets.
Hebang and Avenira have been working with external consultants on several studies and assessments in respect to environmental compliance for the proposed yellow phosphorus plant at Wonarah and the global export of yellow phosphorus. These efforts leverage Hebang’s extensive experience in design and operations of phosphorous plants, ensuring that the project adheres to stringent environmental standards and minimises potential regulatory delays, while positioning it for smooth progression once approvals are in place.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)
Those interested in the lithium sector and investing in lithium stocks are often curious about which countries produce the most of the battery metal, but they may not stop to consider the top lithium reserves by country.
Major lithium-producing countries are, of course, home to a large number of lithium companies. Many of the world’s top lithium producers also hold significant reserves, and their reserves can give an idea of how much room those countries have to grow. At the same time, nations with high reserves may become more significant lithium players in the future.
Looking forward, lithium demand is expected to continue increasing. That’s because, together with metals such as cobalt, lithium is a key raw material in the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles, and it is also essential for the energy storage sector.
On that note, here’s an overview of lithium reserves by country, with a focus on the four countries that host the world's largest lithium deposits. Data is based on the most recent information from the US Geological Survey.
1. Chile
Lithium reserves: 9.3 million metric tons
Chile holds the highest lithium reserves in the world at 9.3 million metric tons. The country reportedly holds most of the world’s “economically extractable” lithium reserves, and its Salar de Atacama hosts approximately 33 percent of the world’s lithium reserve base.
Chile was the second biggest producer of lithium in 2023 at 44,000 metric tons (MT). SQM (NYSE:SQM) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) are the key lithium producers in Chile, with operations in the Salar de Atacama.
In late April 2023, Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced plans to partially nationalize the country's lithium industry in a bid to bolster the economy and protect the environment. “This is the best chance we have at transitioning to a sustainable and developed economy,” he said at the time.
Chile's state-owned mining company Codelco has negotiated for much larger stakes in both SQM and Albemarle's lithium assets in the country, and will have controlling interests in all operations in that salar going forward.
According to the Baker Institute, Chile's strict legal framework surrounding mining concessions has hamstrung the lithium powerhouse from gaining a bigger share of the global lithium market comparable with this mineral largess.
2. Australia
Lithium reserves: 4.8 million metric tons
Australia's lithium reserves stand at 4.8 million metric tons, the majority of which are found in Western Australia. Unlike those found in Chile and Argentina, Australia's lithium reserves are in the form of hard-rock spodumene deposits.
Although it is second to Chile in reserves, Australia was the largest lithium-producing country in the world in 2023, with many operational lithium mines in the country. The country is home to the Greenbushes lithium mine, which is operated by Talison Lithium, a joint venture owned composed of lithium producers Tianqi Lithium (OTC Pink:TQLCF,SZSE:002466), Australian miner IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPGDF) and Albemarle. Greenbushes has been producing lithium since 1985.
A sharp decline in lithium prices has led some of the country's lithium companies, including Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) and Core Lithium (ASX:CXO,OTC Pink:CXOXF) to curtail or outright halt their lithium operations and development projects until market conditions improve.
3. Argentina
Lithium reserves: 3.6 million metric tons
Argentina ranks third in terms of global lithium reserves at 3.6 million metric tons. It’s worth noting that Argentina, Chile and Bolivia comprise the “Lithium Triangle,” which hosts more than half of the world’s lithium reserves. The country is also the fourth largest lithium producer in the world, and last year it put out 9,600 MT of the metal.
In May 2022, the Argentine government committed to investing up to US$4.2 billion in its lithium industry over the next three years with the goal of increasing lithium output. More recently, in April 2024, the government greenlit Argosy Minerals' (ASX:AGY,OTC Pink:ARYMF) expansion of its Salta site to raise annual lithium production from 2,000 MT to 12,000 MT.
Argentina hosts around 50 advanced lithium mining projects, reports Fastmarkets. “Argentina’s lithium production remains cost-competitive even in a low-price environment,” said Ignacio Celorrio, executive VP of legal and government affairs at Lithium Argentina.
4. China
Lithium reserves: 3 million metric tons
China holds lithium reserves of 3 million metric tons. The country has a mix of deposit types; lithium brines make up the majority of its reserves, but it has spodumene and lepidolite hard-rock reserves as well.
Last year it produced 33,000 MT of the mineral, a 7,400 MT increase from the previous year. While it does have significant production and is working to increase it, the Asian nation currently still imports most of the lithium it needs for its battery cells from Australia.
China’s lithium usage is high due to its electronics manufacturing and electric vehicle industries. It also produces the majority of the world’s lithium-ion batteries and hosts most of the world’s lithium-processing facilities.
In October 2024, the US State Department accused China of flooding the market with lithium to create a low price environment to kill off ex-China competition. “They engage in predatory pricing… (they) lower the price until competition disappears. That is what is happening,” stated Jose W. Fernandez, the US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment.
Other lithium reserves by country
Total worldwide lithium reserves stand at 28,000,000 MT. While Chile, Australia, Argentina and China are home to the world’s highest lithium reserves, other countries also hold significant amounts of the metal.
Here’s a quick look at these other nations:
- United States — 1,100,000 MT
- Canada — 930,000 MT
- Brazil — 390,000 MT
- Zimbabwe — 310,000 MT
- Portugal — 60,000 MT
As the lithium industry continues to grow, production has followed, and many of these countries with high reserves are becoming significant producers as well.
FAQs for lithium reserves
Where in the world are the best lithium reserves?
Chile has the largest lithium reserves, and the three countries that make up the Lithium Triangle — Argentina, Bolivia and Chile — together account for more than 63 percent of the world’s lithium reserves.
How should India use its newly found lithium reserves?
In 2021, India’s first lithium deposit was found in the Mandya district of Karnataka. More recently, a much larger amount of lithium has been uncovered in India. In early 2023, the Geological Survey of India reported the discovery of 5.9 million MT of the material in the Salal-Haimana area of the Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian government hopes to develop its newly found lithium reserves in order to reduce its lithium imports and build out its domestic zero-emissions technology industry. The first step involve changes to mining laws that will allow private firms to mine lithium in India. "To leverage the deposits, the government has eased the mining process by allowing the auction of lithium mines," reported the East Asia Forum.
What are the biggest lithium reserves in Europe?
Portugal has the biggest lithium reserves in Europe, coming in at 60,000 MT. The Southern European country produced 380 MT of lithium in 2023, the same as the previous year.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
1. High Grade Lithium Results The latest drill results at the Rio Grande Sur Project demonstrated lithium concentrations exceeding 500mg/L, enhancing project value and supporting an anticipated resource upgrade. These results reenforce the project’s significant potential
2. Pilot Plant Milestone On Track
The 250 tpa Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant is set for initial production by late 2024, a key milestone that moves the project closer to generating revenue and showcases Pursuit’s commitment to advancing value-creating phases.
3. Focused Resource and Feasibility Expansion With recent drill data, Pursuit is targeting a resource upgrade and continues its feasibility study scheduled for delivery in H1, 2025. These developments pave the way for potential commercial scaling, aligning with value driven growth.
4. Offtake Discussions Ongoing
Advanced negotiations for offtake agreements for lithium carbonate from the Pilot Plant focus on securing product demand and building revenue streams, all whilst minimising cash burn and supporting continuous production targets.
5. Strategic Review of Commando Gold Project The Commando Gold Project, with high grade intersections and renewed market interest, is being evaluated for review for potential exploration or partnerships, aligning with Pursuit’s low-cost strategy to create shareholder value from underutilised assets.
PROJECT DEVELOPMENT
During the September 2024 quarter, Pursuit Minerals Ltd (“Pursuit” or “Company”) has continued to advance through numerous engineering and geological workstreams, permitting approval processes and stakeholder engagement activities at our flagship Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project in the Salta province of Argentina.
Rio Grande Sur (RGS) Lithium Project Argentina
The Rio Grande Sur Project comprises of 5 tenements prospective for lithium on the Rio Grande Salar in the Salta province of Argentina, in addition to a Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant located in the city of Salta. The five tenements cover approximately 9,233 hectares (Table 1).
Table 1 – Rio Grande Sur Tenement Schedule
Rio Grande Sur Stage 1 Drilling Campaign.
During the quarter, Pursuit announced the preliminary results of Drill Hole 2 / DDH-2 at the Sal Rio 02 tenement (announcement dated 29 August 2024) with full results announced following the end of the period (See announcement dated 30 October 2024.)
DDH-2 achieved a depth of 500m, with Pursuit’s on-site geologists and drilling team having been extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered across the depths of the hole.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024
HIGHLIGHTS
- Heli supported maiden field sampling and reconnaissance programme that focused on priority areas close to existing and established infrastructure at Rae and Great Bear projects delivers extraordinary rock chip assay results across both.
- The Company appointed Mr. John Hancock as Strategic Advisor of the Company during the quarter. Post the end of the quarter, the Company successfully raised $5m (before costs) cornerstoned by Mr Hancock Cash completed at a premium ($0.025) of 8.5% to the preceding 15-day VWAP.
- The Company is now fully funded for its maiden drilling program at the Rae Copper Project in 2025.
Rae Project
- Rock samples from extensive outcropping massive chalcocite veins returned exceptional copper-silver ± gold and confirm what is believed to be the first major discovery at Rae.
- At Don project area, several parallel outcropping massive chalcocite veins running roughly NE/SW have been identified over an area of more than 2km2 and returned results of:
- 64.02% Cu and 152g/t Ag (4.88oz/t) (F005965)
- 62.02% Cu and 162g/t Ag (5.20oz/t) (F005966)
- 50.48% Cu and 102g/t Ag (3.28oz/t) (F005959)
- At Pat, ±4.4km along strike from DON & around 600m of visual outcrop, returned assays of:
- 55.01% Cu and 37g/t Ag
(F005977)
- 46.07% Cu and 46g/t Ag
(F005984)
- 44.43% Cu and 32g/t Ag (F005979)
- 55.01% Cu and 37g/t Ag (F005977)
- At Rocket, host to the historic Cu-TAR occurrence, 3 parallel chalcocite dominant vein systems were sampled along a strike length exceeding 380m within an area of ±400m x 200m, returning:
- 54.12% Cu
and 14g/t
Ag
(F005950)
- 53.82% Cu
and 27g/t
Ag
(F005949)
- 53.47% Cu and 26g/t Ag (F005935)
- 54.12% Cu and 14g/t Ag (F005950)
- At the Thor System, host to the historic HALO occurrence a total strike length of over >800m of copper mineralisation was identified and sampled, Results included:
- 54.02% Cu and 34g/t Ag
(F005921)
- 25.7% Cu and 22g/t Ag
(F005922)
- 24.4% Cu and 12g/t Ag (F005927)
- 54.02% Cu and 34g/t Ag (F005921)
Post period, the Company announced geophysical results at its primary sedimentary hosted copper target – the Hulk district identifying significant conductive anomalies.
- the Hulk exploration district has expanded to cover 152km2 within a larger, broader sub-basin that has interpreted dimensions that exceed 20km by 10km as a result of a further land acquisition at Rae
- Analysis and interpretation of the survey completed in conjunction with Expert Geophysics has identified three, distinct, conductive anomalies at the Hulk sedimentary target
- These target areas are fault controlled, sub basins covering > 20km of strike across the Rae Group sediments within the Hulk target area. The three targets are:
Great Bear Project
- Widespread, high-grade, Copper, Gold and Silver IOCG mineralised structures confirmed within the Great Bear Lake Project. A 1.1km intensely mineralised E/W structure at Phoenix returned impressive Copper, Gold, Silver and Cobalt results include:
- 42.60% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 159g/t Ag, 0.36% Co (F005437)
- 39.50% Cu, 3.54g/t Au, 181g/t Ag, 0.23% Co (F005436)
- 39.50% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 131g/t Ag, 0.20% Co (F005435)
- 3.08% Cu, 7.96g/t Au, 310g/t Ag, 0.16% Co (F005434)
- At Coyote, just 5km east of the Phoenix district (Glacier, Cleaver & Rust), an outcropping zone of intense epithermal alteration and veining (440 x 195m) has been discovered on the northeastern rim of the Sparkplug collapsed caldera ring feature, results include:
- 17.4g/t Au, 1.47% Cu, 29.6g/t Ag (F005673)
- 16.95g/t Au, 10.55% Cu, 45.3g/t Ag (F005669)
- 15.1g/t Au, 0.18% Cu, 4.2g/t Ag (F005684)
- 14.35g/t Au, 1.75% Cu, 32.5g/t Ag (F005683)
- At Payback, 13km south of Phoenix, assays from massive sulphide rock chip samples returned:
- 42.20% Cu, 716g/t Ag (F005604)
- 30.20% Cu, 153g/t Ag (F005602)
- Results from Slider include bonanza silver concentrations shown below as percentage of silver, grammes of silver and ounces of silver:
- 7.54% Ag (75,439g/t Ag or 2,425 Oz/t Ag) (F005907)
- 5.35% Ag (53,506g/t Ag or 1,720 Oz/t Ag) (F005909)
- 0.91% Ag (9,070g/t Ag or 291 Oz/t Ag) (F005908)
- Cash equivalents of $2.21 million as of the end of September 2024.
OPERATIONS
RAE COPPER SILVER PROJECT
The Rae Copper-Gold-Silver Project (“Rae” or “the Project”) area includes multiple historic high grade copper projects in the Coppermine River area. The licence area is host to numerous extraordinarily high-grade copper lodes located along the same structural trend, primarily consisting of chalcocite, bornite, chalcopyrite and native copper (ASX announcement 8 November 2023).
Rae contains numerous historical non JORC or NI 43-101 and ‘blue sky’ mineral estimates that will be a priority for drill and conversion into JORC classifications.
The Project represents a district scale opportunity at the pre-discovery stage underpinned by the presence of both high-grade, volcanic hosted copper-silver lodes and the prospect of large tonnage sedimentary hosted copper deposits.
Rae hosts all required first order controls for formation of sedimentary hosted copper deposits, with proof-of- concept results from historic drilling - less than 2km east of the Company’s mineral claims, on adjacent ground - a 2015 drillhole returned 28.97m of 0.57% Cu from the basal Rae Group sediments.
The 2024 maiden field program focused on locating and sampling these occurrences identified through a detailed desktop study of historical records. Sampling efforts confirmed mineralisation and extended known strike lengths (refer to announcements dated 4 October and 14 October 2024).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by LU7 of an announcement regarding the finalisation of a capital raising.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
