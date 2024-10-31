Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

September 2024 Quarterly Report Ramp-Up Proceeding to Plan as First Production Column Hits Nameplate Capacity

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Galan Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report September 2024

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024, including activities up to the date of this report. The main focus for the quarter was the continued construction works at the Company’s 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project in the Catamarca Province of Argentina. Significantly, the Company announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for an offtake prepayment and completed a successful capital raise to support the full funding of initial production for Phase 1 of HMW.

Highlights

  • Galan becomes the first mining company to apply for the Argentine ‘RIGI’, an incentive regime for large scale investments
  • Strong lithium inventory build with over 6,000 tonnes LCE in ponds. Average lithium grade and evaporation rates in line with Phase 1 DFS
  • First production from HMW is targeted for H2 2025. Overall project completion is approximately 45%
  • Earthworks on ponds 5 and 6 complete; overall pond construction 76% complete with liner installation on ponds 55% complete
  • Public consultation, one of the final steps towards the grant of Phase 2 construction permits, finished
  • US$40 million offtake prepayment MOU with Chemphys
  • Fully subscribed Entitlement Offer as part of a A$25m equity capital raising to support full funding of Phase 1 of HMW
  • Cash of A$2.4m, capital raising proceeds of A$14m received subsequent to the end of the quarter

Figure 1. HMW Project looking north

Operations

HMW Project, Argentina (100% Galan)

The operational de-risking of Phase 1 of HMW advanced during the period. Lithium chloride inventories continued to build in the pond system to a current position of approximately 6,000 tonnes LCE. Lithium grades, flow rates and evaporation rates remained consistent with Feasibility Study expectations.

Galan has built approximately 730,000 m2 of evaporation area, allowing for an inventory build-up of up to 10,000 t LCE before the need to process the lithium chloride through a liming plant. The overall completion of the HMW Phase 1 project now sits at approximately 45% with 76% of the ponds constructed and 55% of the ponds lined. First production from HMW is anticipated in the second half of 2025. An initial production rate of 4,000 tpa LCE will be targeted before an expansion to production level 5,400tpa LCE when market conditions allow.


This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

Galan Lithium
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report - September 2024

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
Avenira Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 30 September 2024

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Activities Report for the quarter ending on 30 September 2024 (“the Quarter”).

Lithium periodic symbol and powder overlayed with world map.

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Those interested in the lithium sector and investing in lithium stocks are often curious about which countries produce the most of the battery metal, but they may not stop to consider the top lithium reserves by country.

Major lithium-producing countries are, of course, home to a large number of lithium companies. Many of the world’s top lithium producers also hold significant reserves, and their reserves can give an idea of how much room those countries have to grow. At the same time, nations with high reserves may become more significant lithium players in the future.

Looking forward, lithium demand is expected to continue increasing. That’s because, together with metals such as cobalt, lithium is a key raw material in the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles, and it is also essential for the energy storage sector.

Pursuit Minerals

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 30 September 2024.

White Cliff Minerals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by LU7 of an announcement regarding the finalisation of a capital raising.

Galan Lithium
×