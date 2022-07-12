Life Science NewsInvesting News

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released on Tuesday, August 2, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead's management will host a webcast to discuss the company's second quarter 2022 financial results and will provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of investors.gilead.com and will be archived there for one year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, Investors
CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

As quoted in the press release:

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Gilead Sciences Appoints Deborah Telman as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel

Brett Pletcher, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel to Retire After 17 Years at Gilead –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that Deborah Telman will join the company as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel, and will become a member of the company's senior leadership team, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day. Ms. Telman will assume responsibility for Gilead's legal and corporate affairs function, which includes government and policy, and public affairs. Ms. Telman will start in her new role August 1, 2022. She will also become Corporate Secretary of Gilead. Ms. Telman will succeed Brett Pletcher, who is retiring from Gilead after 17 years with the company.

Bellus Health Announces Positive End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the FDA and its CALM Phase 3 Program for BLU-5937 in Refractory Chronic Cough

- CALM Phase 3 program consists of two pivotal trials (CALM-1 and CALM-2), with primary efficacy endpoint of 24-hour cough frequency measured at 12- and 24-weeks, respectively -

- The Company has reached alignment with FDA on the primary efficacy endpoint of 24H cough frequency reduction being assessed using the VitaloJAK cough monitoring system in a patient population enriched for baseline cough frequency -

Sirona Biochem Corporate Update

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") provides the following update:

Dear shareholders,

The Gummy Project Announces Successful Completion of Presale Phase and Official Launch of Shipping Capabilities Across Canada

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its presale phase and the official launch of its fulfillment and shipping capabilities across Canada.

"We're thrilled by the overwhelming support and feedback we've received for our gummies and mandate to support endangered "keystone" species at this early stage of the Company," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "Our presale phase was well received and our new customers are excited to try our gummies for the first time."

Bioharvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") (CSE: BHSC) announces that it has granted 30,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company. The stock options granted will vest monthly over a 2-month period and are exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 per share for a term of 10 years.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

AbbVie to Host Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its second-quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, July 29, 2022 before the market opens. ABBVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT . It will be accessible through ABBVie's Investor Relations website investors.ABBVie.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

