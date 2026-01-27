Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and guidance will be released on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead's management will host a webcast to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors section of www.gilead.com and will be archived there for one year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

