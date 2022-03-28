Life Science NewsInvesting News

Gilead Sciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced $24 million in grants to help reduce health disparities, improve access to quality healthcare, advance medical education and support local communities most impacted by the HIV epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic. The Zeroing In: Ending the HIV Epidemic program, will support 116 organizations in 41 countries. The funding recipients will focus on advancing at least one of three focus areas: Comprehensive HIV Innovation, Digital Health Innovation and Community Outreach and Education.

"While the HIV community has made tremendous progress toward ending the HIV epidemic, the COVID-19 pandemic created barriers and amplified health inequities in the most marginalized communities," said Alex Kalomparis, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences. "We are working with organizations that will reach under-resourced communities and support them to find innovative, effective solutions. Zeroing In programs aim to increase access to HIV care and services and build on Gilead's efforts to help end the epidemic for everyone, everywhere."

"Through Gilead Sciences' Zeroing In program, a collective of 10 migrant-led frontline organizations across Europe have the opportunity to work collectively for the first time to address HIV knowledge, testing and treatment barriers amongst migrant communities," said Denis Onyango, Programmes Director, Africa Advocacy Foundation.

"Through this funding, we will be able to increase community awareness of HIV and PrEP to marginalized communities across Mississippi, through trained community health workers. We plan to address HIV stigma, and structural and institutional barriers associated with HIV care in Mississippi. It is only through support from organizations like Gilead that we will truly be able to end the HIV epidemic," said Dr. Christopher Roby, Chief Operations Officer, Community Health Center Association of Mississippi.

"This funding will empower very isolated families to manage their HIV at home and to quickly access medical care when additional support is needed, without creating undue financial burdens on families that are experiencing significant hardship. It will also help us combat the devastating stigma that exists around HIV throughout Nepal. This will make it easier to access care, maintain community ties, and keep safe and healthy," said Crystal Anderson, Grants and Donor Communications Manager, Nepal Youth Foundation.

To build on progress in local communities, Zeroing In organizations will prioritize populations most affected by the HIV epidemic. This includes projects from local organizations collaborating to end the HIV epidemic in their respective cities, states, countries or regions. Zeroing In organizations will focus on one or more of three areas:

  • Comprehensive HIV Innovation Programs: This includes at-home testing efforts that help close the gaps in HIV testing and prevention, supportive service programs and comprehensive HIV prevention programs inclusive of biomedical prevention options.
  • Digital Health Innovations : Strategies will address the health literacy divide in accessing digital health services, support digital access in rural areas for better outcomes for people living with HIV, or support digital health education for those with language barriers, aging populations, indigenous, migrant and stigmatized populations.
  • Community Outreach and Education: Community-driven programs will provide resources for HIV community outreach workers, address the lack of culturally appropriate service options, break down barriers between communities and service providers, and reduce stigma and improve education around HIV.

About Zeroing In

Zeroing In builds on previous Gilead funding and grant programs, while supporting organizations to increase the overall health and wellness of communities most impacted by HIV and COVID-19. Gilead provides support to organizations whose programs align with international and country-specific Ending the HIV Epidemic goals. This includes local community programming and coalition-led proposals from organizations collaborating to end the HIV epidemic in their respective city, state, country or region. Zeroing In programming focuses on comprehensive HIV innovation, digital health innovation, and/or community outreach and education.

For more information on Gilead's Zeroing In: Ending the HIV Epidemic grant program, please visit https://www.gilead.com/purpose/giving/zeroing-in-ending-hiv-epidemic . A complete list of funded organizations can be found at https://www.gilead.com/-/media/files/pdfs/other/Zeroing-In-Grantee-List-for-Website.pdf .

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more than 30 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Today, millions of people living with HIV globally receive antiretroviral therapy provided by Gilead or one of the company's manufacturing partners.

GILEAD and the GILEAD logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Hayley Home, Media
(916) 402-2864

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

AUPH INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - AUPH

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) resulting from allegations that Aurinia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3851 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 28, 2022 , Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31 , 2021.  Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022.

On this news, Aurinia's stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 24%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022 , damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm , on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/ .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

AMGEN ANNOUNCES NEW OTEZLA DATA AT AAD CONGRESS 2022

New data further reinforces clinical benefit of Otezla in mild to moderate plaque psoriasis and in patients with palmoplantar pustulosis

Real-world evidence data being presented demonstrates continued burden of disease for patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces New Prescription Drug User Fee Act Goal Date for Reblozyl® Supplemental Biologics License Application

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review of the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Reblozyl ® (luspatercept-aamt) for the treatment of anemia in adults with non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) beta thalassemia to June 27, 2022. Reblozyl is being developed and commercialized through a global collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, following Merck's acquisition of Acceleron Pharma, Inc. in November 2021.

A written response to an information request was determined by the FDA to constitute a major amendment; therefore the Agency has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date by three months to provide time for a full review of the submission. The sBLA was based on safety and efficacy results from the pivotal Phase 2 BEYOND study evaluating Reblozyl plus best supportive care in adults with NTD beta thalassemia. There is an application (Type II variation) also under review by the European Medicines Agency.

AUPH INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - AUPH

BTV Investor Alert Video: Boosh Plant-Based Brands - Ready-To-Eat Vegan Food Supplier

BTV Investor Alert Video: Boosh Plant-Based Brands - Ready-To-Eat Vegan Food Supplier

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF The emerging plant-based food powerhouse recently announced the asset purchase agreement to acquire Beanfields Inc. Boosh Plant-Based Brands is listed on the CSE under the symbol VEGI.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF)

https://www.booshfood.com/

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.is being featured on BNN Bloomberg from March 28th to April 3rd, 2022, during market hours.

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118046

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2021 Update on Operations

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2021 Update on Operations

  • Expanded the Phase II/III LANCER clinical trial in patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD), or significant CVD risk factors, who are hospitalized with COVID-19

  • Received authorization from the FDA to proceed with the Company's IND to commence a Phase II multi-national clinical trial in patients with acute myocarditis

  • Made strategic appointments to senior management team

  • Listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange

  • Ended 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $83.9M

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), today announces its year-end 2021 update on operations following the filing of its audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021. Both are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Company's website at cardiolrx.com.

David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics, commented: "In 2021 Cardiol Therapeutics accomplished several important goals. We progressed novel product development, key basic research initiatives, and clinical programs focused on advancing the development of our pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulations for use as an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapy in cardiovascular disease. Strategic appointments to our management team, Board of Directors, and advisory panels added invaluable industry experience and expertise. We fortified our financial position raising $98 million in gross proceeds and we listed on the Nasdaq to support our efforts to increase awareness of Cardiol within the U.S. financial community. Cardiol is now well positioned to continue pursuing its objective of developing new treatment options to improve the health and quality of life for patients living with heart disease, who are currently underserved by available therapies."

