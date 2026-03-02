Gilead Foundation Awards $12 Million to Empower Community Health Workers and Expand HIV Prevention Initiatives Across 14 States and the District of Columbia

Grants to Strengthen Prevention Models and Local Systems of Care Nationwide –
Gilead Foundation today announced a $12 million investment in 33 community‑based organizations across 14 states and the District of Columbia through its Community Health Worker (CHW) Comprehensive HIV Prevention Initiative. This two‑year effort expands CHW‑led prevention models that strengthen knowledge, care navigation, and access to services for communities disproportionately affected by HIV.
"Community health workers are often the first and most trusted point of connection for people seeking information, support and care," said Keeley Cain Wettan, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Legal and Compliance at Gilead Sciences and a Board Member of Gilead Foundation. "Advancing HIV prevention requires both medical innovation and strong, community-led systems that address the social and structural barriers people face every day. By investing in community-based organizations, we're helping expand access to trusted information, screenings, and culturally responsive care that can drive more equitable health outcomes."
The initiative also strengthens organizational infrastructure and CHW training systems to build sustainable, locally driven HIV‑prevention networks. It prioritizes communities most impacted by HIV—including Black and Latino communities who have sex with men (MSM); cisgender and transgender women; people who inject drugs; and youth—by delivering tailored education and prevention services.
The 33 recipient organizations represent a diverse range of communities facing ongoing HIV prevention challenges. Awardees demonstrate strong community trust, thoughtful program design, and clear plans for measurable impact. Many will use culturally aligned approaches such as promotores models, support, and navigation services within Latino communities, along with peer ambassadors and youth‑focused programming.
Philadelphia‑based grantee Bebashi – Transition to Hope, which works to advance health equity in the communities it serves, shared its enthusiasm for the initiative. "Bebashi is ecstatic to receive this grant from Gilead Foundation which will strengthen our efforts through the Community Health Worker Initiative," said Frank Franklin, Ph.D., J.D., M.P.H., FCPP, Chief of Strategic Initiatives. "Community health worker professionals complement Bebashi's mission of community responsiveness and holistic support."
Over the next two years, funded organizations will work to:
- Expand integrated screening for HIV, STIs, mental health, and substance use
- Deliver targeted HIV prevention education
- Connect people to services, including HIV prevention, harm reduction resources, and other supportive care
- Reduce stigma and strengthen community engagement through trusted massagers
Grantee Allies in Hope, a Houston‑based nonprofit providing HIV prevention, testing, and supportive services to communities disproportionately impacted by HIV, emphasized the role of connection in prevention. "When communities are supported, informed, and empowered, pathways to hope become pathways to healing," said Jeffrey Campbell, Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission to end the HIV epidemic in the greater Houston area will be significantly bolstered through this funding."
Many programs will also strengthen the community health workforce through peer navigator models, apprenticeships, pharmacy‑based training, and community health integration across care settings, building long‑term capacity beyond the grant period.
|
Grantees
|
Alabama
Five Horizons Health Service
Thrive Alabama
Arizona
Association (NPhA)
Prisma Community Care
National Pharmaceutical
California
Bienestar Human Services
Realistic Education in Action Coalition to Foster Health (R.E.A.C.H. LA)
St. John's Community Health
The TransLatin@ Coalition
Colorado
Servicios de La Raza
Florida
LGBT+ Center Orlando
Oceana Community Health, Inc
Prevention 305
The Poverello Center, Inc.
|
Georgia
NAESM, Inc
Illinois
Chicago Family Clinic, Inc
Louisiana
CrescentCare
Michigan
Community Health Awareness Group (CHAG)
New York
Callen-Lorde Community Health Center
Voces Latinas Corporation
Cicatelli Associates, Inc. (CAI) programs nationwide
Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC)
Trillium Health, Inc
|
Ohio
Equitas Health
Pennsylvania
Bebashi – Transition to Hope
Mazzoni Center
Texas
Abounding Prosperity, Inc.
Allies in Hope
Prism Health North Texas
PILLAR
Resource Center of Dallas, Inc.
Washington, DC
La Clínica del Pueblo, Inc.
Whitman-Walker Health
About the Gilead Foundation
The Gilead Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to create a thriving health ecosystem. The Gilead Foundation takes a holistic approach to mitigate the root causes of health inequities by providing resources to organizations that empower people with the skills to be their own best advocate and create systems of support that strengthen communities, classrooms and workplaces
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a planned $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness – while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.
For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302007593/en/
Elizabeth Baxter, Media
public_affairs@gilead.com
Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com