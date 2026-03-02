Gilead Foundation Awards $12 Million to Empower Community Health Workers and Expand HIV Prevention Initiatives Across 14 States and the District of Columbia

Grants to Strengthen Prevention Models and Local Systems of Care Nationwide –

Gilead Foundation today announced a $12 million investment in 33 community‑based organizations across 14 states and the District of Columbia through its Community Health Worker (CHW) Comprehensive HIV Prevention Initiative. This two‑year effort expands CHW‑led prevention models that strengthen knowledge, care navigation, and access to services for communities disproportionately affected by HIV.

"Community health workers are often the first and most trusted point of connection for people seeking information, support and care," said Keeley Cain Wettan, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Legal and Compliance at Gilead Sciences and a Board Member of Gilead Foundation. "Advancing HIV prevention requires both medical innovation and strong, community-led systems that address the social and structural barriers people face every day. By investing in community-based organizations, we're helping expand access to trusted information, screenings, and culturally responsive care that can drive more equitable health outcomes."

The initiative also strengthens organizational infrastructure and CHW training systems to build sustainable, locally driven HIV‑prevention networks. It prioritizes communities most impacted by HIV—including Black and Latino communities who have sex with men (MSM); cisgender and transgender women; people who inject drugs; and youth—by delivering tailored education and prevention services.

The 33 recipient organizations represent a diverse range of communities facing ongoing HIV prevention challenges. Awardees demonstrate strong community trust, thoughtful program design, and clear plans for measurable impact. Many will use culturally aligned approaches such as promotores models, support, and navigation services within Latino communities, along with peer ambassadors and youth‑focused programming.

Philadelphia‑based grantee Bebashi – Transition to Hope, which works to advance health equity in the communities it serves, shared its enthusiasm for the initiative. "Bebashi is ecstatic to receive this grant from Gilead Foundation which will strengthen our efforts through the Community Health Worker Initiative," said Frank Franklin, Ph.D., J.D., M.P.H., FCPP, Chief of Strategic Initiatives. "Community health worker professionals complement Bebashi's mission of community responsiveness and holistic support."

Over the next two years, funded organizations will work to:

  • Expand integrated screening for HIV, STIs, mental health, and substance use
  • Deliver targeted HIV prevention education
  • Connect people to services, including HIV prevention, harm reduction resources, and other supportive care
  • Reduce stigma and strengthen community engagement through trusted massagers

Grantee Allies in Hope, a Houston‑based nonprofit providing HIV prevention, testing, and supportive services to communities disproportionately impacted by HIV, emphasized the role of connection in prevention. "When communities are supported, informed, and empowered, pathways to hope become pathways to healing," said Jeffrey Campbell, Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission to end the HIV epidemic in the greater Houston area will be significantly bolstered through this funding."

Many programs will also strengthen the community health workforce through peer navigator models, apprenticeships, pharmacy‑based training, and community health integration across care settings, building long‑term capacity beyond the grant period.

Grantees

Alabama

Five Horizons Health Service

Thrive Alabama

Arizona

Association (NPhA)

Prisma Community Care

National Pharmaceutical

California

Bienestar Human Services

Realistic Education in Action Coalition to Foster Health (R.E.A.C.H. LA)

St. John's Community Health

The TransLatin@ Coalition

Colorado

Servicios de La Raza

Florida

LGBT+ Center Orlando

Oceana Community Health, Inc

Prevention 305

The Poverello Center, Inc.

Georgia

NAESM, Inc

Illinois

Chicago Family Clinic, Inc

Louisiana

CrescentCare

Michigan

Community Health Awareness Group (CHAG)

New York

Callen-Lorde Community Health Center

Voces Latinas Corporation

Cicatelli Associates, Inc. (CAI) programs nationwide

Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC)

Trillium Health, Inc

Ohio

Equitas Health

Pennsylvania

Bebashi – Transition to Hope

Mazzoni Center

Texas

Abounding Prosperity, Inc.

Allies in Hope

Prism Health North Texas

PILLAR

Resource Center of Dallas, Inc.

Washington, DC

La Clínica del Pueblo, Inc.

Whitman-Walker Health

About the Gilead Foundation

The Gilead Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to create a thriving health ecosystem. The Gilead Foundation takes a holistic approach to mitigate the root causes of health inequities by providing resources to organizations that empower people with the skills to be their own best advocate and create systems of support that strengthen communities, classrooms and workplaces

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a planned $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness – while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences).

Elizabeth Baxter, Media
public_affairs@gilead.com

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

gilead sciencesGILDnasdaq:gild
GILD
The Conversation (0)
Appoints global biopharma leader Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director to support next phase of strategic growth

Appoints global biopharma leader Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director to support next phase of strategic growth

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, is delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Carter as Non-Executive Director, effective 27 October 2025.Paul Carter is a highly... Keep Reading...
CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Hepcludex® for Full Marketing Authorization for the Treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus

CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Hepcludex® for Full Marketing Authorization for the Treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus

-- If Granted by the European Commission, Hepcludex will Become the Only Approved Treatment for HDV in the EU -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive... Keep Reading...
Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

The recent national conversation on hepatitis C (HCV) is an encouraging step towards viral hepatitis elimination in the U.S. With its long history of leadership in viral hepatitis, Gilead continues to support efforts that focus on HCV elimination. Gilead is proud that its medicines have treated... Keep Reading...
Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased 15% Year-Over-Year to $5.7 billion Biktarvy Sales Increased 24% Year-Over-Year to $2.7 billion Oncology Sales Increased 59% Year-Over-Year to $670 million Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today its results of operations for the first... Keep Reading...
Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences Releases Inaugural ESG Impact Report

Gilead Sciences recently released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. This is an evolution of our traditional Year in Review, and uses the ESG framework to highlight the successes and achievements of the prior yearThough the report itself is new, our... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

Glacier Lake Announces Share Consolidation Ratio Change

NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi

NextSource Materials Announces CFO Transition

Related News

platinum investing

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

gold investing

As Gold Investment Surges, Fake Platforms and AI Drive New Fraud Wave

base metals investing

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Signs Agreement for the Supply of Graphite Fines as Additional Source of Feedstock for its Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Announces CFO Transition

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Stock Option Grant

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610