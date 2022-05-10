GIGABYTE Debut New Flagship AORUS 17X Gaming Laptop with Extreme Performance

GIGABYTE today launched AORUS 17X gaming laptop, the brand-new flagship model that combines breakthrough performance with enhanced portability. The AORUS 17X is powered by the latest Intel 12th generation Core i9 HX processor that offers up to 16 cores. Pairing with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 series graphics card, the powerful combo in the AORUS 17X can deliver a significant performance gain up to 32% over its ...

