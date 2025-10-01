Giga Metals Engages Existing Agency for Investor Relations Services

Giga Metals Engages Existing Agency for Investor Relations Services

Giga Metals Corp. ("Giga Metals" or the "Company") (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQB: GIGGF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic agreement (the "Agreement") with Existing Agency Inc. ("Existing") an arms-length independent contractor, to advance the Company's branding and digital strategy initiatives. Under the engagement, Existing will be paid a fee of $5,000 per month (the "Services") for an initial term of 12 months effective October 1 st 2025.

The services to be provided by Existing under the Agreement will include media services, webinars, video production, social media management, community management, brand asset development and paid media support. Giga will work with Existing to build an audience and amplify exposure to reach current and future investors.

Pursuant to the Agreement, there is no performance obligations contained in the Agreement and Existing will not receive common shares, stock options or any form of equity in the Company as compensation. Existing does not currently own any common shares or common share options in the Company. Giga is paying for Existing's services out of general working capital.

About Existing Agency Inc.

Existing Agency is a creative and digital agency dedicated to fuelling innovation, impact, and influence. As collaborative media strategists and brand builders, we combine visionary creativity with data-driven insights to craft impactful solutions across social media management, content creation, paid amplification, design, branding, video production, and web development. From mining companies to consumer-packaged goods brands, we work seamlessly across sectors to bring ideas to life through strategy-backed storytelling. With an in-house team handling everything from audience research and community growth to video production and website delivery, we empower brands to connect meaningfully, engage effectively, and grow sustainably. Learn more at WeAreExisting.com .

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project , located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corporation

"Scott Lendrum"

SCOTT LENDRUM,
CEO

Contact Information
Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300
Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com
Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 604 – 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8


Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company is focused on two of the key metals used in the batteries of electric vehicles: Nickel and Cobalt. It is developing the Turnagain deposit, a giant nickel sulphide deposit in north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Lyle Davis to Chair Giga Board

Lyle Davis to Chair Giga Board

Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF) announced today that Board member Lyle Davis has consented to become non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals, effective immediately. Mark Jarvis will step down as Chairman but will continue as CEO and director of the Company.

"We believe that it is good governance to separate the roles of Chair and CEO," said Mr. Jarvis. "Mr. Davis is a long-standing director of Giga who currently chairs our Audit and Compensation Committees and has previously acted as Giga Chairman."

Giga Metals director Milewski resigns

Giga Metals director Milewski resigns

Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF) announced today that director Anthony Milewski has resigned from the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corp. to pursue other ventures.

"I want to thank Anthony for his service on the Board since 2019," said Mr. Jarvis. "He has been very helpful in providing access to capital markets and other forms of financing that enabled us to develop our project, and he has played a key role in helping us to develop our management team."

