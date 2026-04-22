Giant Mining Corp. Enters Into Option Agreement To Earn Up To 100% Of The Redhill Property, British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire - April 22, 2026 — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated April 21, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Homegold Resources Ltd., Johan Thom Shearer Ltd., and Bessor Minerals Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company has the right to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property (the "Redhill" or the "Property"), located in the Ashcroft area of British Columbia within the Kamloops Mining District.
David C. Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining, commented: "In our ongoing pursuit of growth and value creation, the Redhill Property represents a compelling prospective addition to our portfolio of copper-focused assets. Its favorable location, established mineralization, and historical drilling results provide a strong foundation for further exploration. We believe this project aligns well with our strategy of advancing high-potential assets in stable mining jurisdictions and positions the Company to benefit from increasing global demand for copper and critical metals."
About the Redhill Property
The Redhill Property is located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, within the Kamloops Mining District, and is accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway. The Property comprises eighteen (18) mineral claims totaling approximately 4,736.38 hectares (11,703 acres) and represents a large, contiguous land package in a well-established mining region.
The Property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralization. Historical exploration, including work by Teck Resources Limited, identified multiple zones of hydrothermal alteration and copper mineralization. Mineralization occurs within sericite-altered felsic volcanic rocks and includes sulphide assemblages consisting of pyrite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite in stringer and semi-massive sulphide zones.
Drilling conducted by Bessor Minerals Inc. in 2022 reported drill intercepts of:
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6.9 metres (22.6 feet) grading 0.61% copper and 0.55% zinc
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2.32 metres (7.6 feet) grading 0.56% copper
The geological setting, combined with historical exploration results, indicates potential for additional mineralization along strike and at depth. The Property remains underexplored, with multiple target areas identified for follow-up exploration.
The Company considers the historical exploration results referenced in this news release to be relevant to assessing the potential of the Redhill Property. However, readers are cautioned that these results were not prepared by the Company, and a Qualified Person has not performed sufficient work to verify such historical information. Accordingly, such information should not be relied upon as an indication of future performance or results. Figure 1 below illustrates the location and extent of the Property's mineral claims.
Figure 1: Location and mineral claim boundaries of the Redhill Property near Ashcroft, British Columbia (December 2024). Map illustrates claim extents in relation to local topography and infrastructure.
The map is for illustrative purposes only and has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person.
Local Geology
The Redhill Property covers a bimodal sequence of mafic and felsic volcanic rocks, together with associated volcano-sedimentary and intrusive units. The geological setting is interpreted as a shallow, subaqueous island arc volcanic assemblage, a setting commonly associated with volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits containing copper, zinc, silver, and gold.
Geological interpretations for the VMS target area are based on work completed by Teck Resources Limited (Evans, 1999), which identified volcanic sequences designated H1, H2, and H3.1 These interpretations are supported by subsequent geophysical surveying, including a transient electromagnetic (TEM) survey (Woods, 2006), as well as diamond drilling.
The Company considers this historical geological information to be relevant to the current understanding of the Property; however, a Qualified Person has not performed sufficient work to independently verify data. Accordingly, such information should not be relied upon as an indication of future exploration results.
There is no assurance that further exploration will result in the delineation of mineral resources.
Figure 2: Regional geological map of the Redhill Property, located near Ashcroft, British Columbia, showing mineral claims and surrounding lithological units (source: iMapBC).
Option Agreement Terms
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making cash payments and incurring exploration expenditures as follows:
Cash Payments:
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$20,000 upon execution of the Agreement (paid)
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$25,000 on or before the 1st anniversary
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$30,000 on or before the 2nd anniversary
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$40,000 on or before the 3rd anniversary
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$50,000 annually from the 4th to the 9th anniversary (inclusive)
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$500,000 on or before the 10th anniversary
Exploration Expenditures:
The Company must incur exploration expenditures on the Property as follows:
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$100,000 on or before the 1st anniversary
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$150,000 on or before the 2nd anniversary
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$150,000 on or before the 3rd anniversary
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$200,000 on or before the 4th anniversary
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$300,000 on or before the 5th anniversary
Any excess expenditures may be carried forward to subsequent periods.
Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.
Market Awareness Agreements
The Company has engaged Capitaliz Marketing Inc. ("Capitaliz") to provide investor awareness and digital marketing services, including digital advertising, content development, and coordination with third-party publishers and content creators. The engagement has an initial term of three (3) months anticipated to commence May 4th, 2026, continuing month-to-month thereafter. A campaign budget of $200,000 (CAD) has been allocated, payable in cash, with no equity-based compensation, success fees, or performance-based compensation payable. All activities are conducted under the Company's control and oversight in compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies. Capitaliz is at arm's length to the Company and Capitliz and its principal do not own any shares of Giant Mining and Its principal, Jeff Leslie, can be reached by e-mail at jeff@capitalizonit.com or by phone at 778-401-7742. Capitliz's address is 704-595 Howe Street, Vancouver BC V6C2T5.
Furthermore, Giant Mining is pleased to announce it has engaged Blossom Social Inc. ("Blossom"), a leading mobile app platform and social network for investors recognized by Apple as one of the Top 25 Apps for 2025, an Essential Finance App of 2024, and an Essential Social App of 2025. Blossom specializes in investor engagement and hosts a vibrant community of over 650,000 investors who share verified stock portfolios, trades, and investment ideas to help users become better investors. Under the terms of the agreement (the "Blossom Agreement"), Blossom will develop, and host ‘Learn & Earn' educational lessons about Giant Mining on the Blossom mobile app platform. In consideration of the services, Giant will pay C$30,000 plus applicable taxes. The initial term of the Blossom Agreement concludes upon reaching the maximum total consideration, with the option to continue thereafter on a month-to-month basis. Blossom is located in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada and is an arm's-length party to the Company. Blossom may be contacted via email at hello@blossomsocial.ca or by phone at +1 (647) 574-2927.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Larry Segerstrom, MSc (Geology), CPG, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, renewable energy infrastructure, and modernization of energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage project situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with established infrastructure, where ongoing work is focused on evaluating the scale and extent of copper mineralization.
In addition, the Company has entered into an option agreement to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Redhill Property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization.
Giant Mining is advancing its projects through systematic exploration and technical evaluation, with a focus on responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and long-term value creation.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@giantminingcorp.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
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Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding planned exploration activities, anticipated outcomes, and interpretations of mineralization. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. In addition, true widths of mineralization are not known at this time and may differ from reported intervals. All forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it, as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including those identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, including exploration, metallurgical, permitting, environmental, commodity price, and market risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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1 Source: Evans, C.P. (1999), internal report prepared for Teck Resources Limited; Woods, R. (2006), transient electromagnetic (TEM) survey report.
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