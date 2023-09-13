Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2023)

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Getchell Gold Corp.  (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the  "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FWB") under the symbol " GGA1 ".

Getchell Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

"We expect the Frankfurt listing will assist in increasing trading liquidity and also facilitate potential investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe ." Bill Wagener , Chairman and CEO, commented. "The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with its knowledgeable investor base traditionally very active in the junior gold mining sector, will complement our listings on the Canadian CSE and United States OTCQB and heighten the Company's exposure across these major marketplaces."

Getchell Gold Corp. is a gold exploration and development company delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction.  The Company recently released its first Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 - see release here ):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for
    1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 - see release here ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred resources to Indicated.

A video detailing the Fondaway Canyon gold project, and its upside potential can be accessed by the following link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Sz_ozKQU-A

Getchell Gold Corp. is perfectly positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Scott Frostad , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:
  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.  There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by NI 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate.   Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au).  Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

Mr. William Wagener , Chairman & CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the Warrants.  Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.  Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.  The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/13/c2975.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Extension of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Extension of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that the Company has extended the expiry date of 1,398,750 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company that closed on September 28, 2020 .

Getchell Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The Company has extended the expiry date of the Warrants from September 28, 2023 to September 28, 2024 . All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. None of these Warrants have been exercised to date. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

None of the warrant holders are related parties to the Company. In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, no compensation warrants issued in connection with the prior financing are being extended.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

Mr. William Wagener , Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.
1-647-249-4798
info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the Warrants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/07/c7348.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

CSE: GTCH
OTCQB: GGLDF

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that as part of the planned 2023 drill program to expand the Mineral Resource at the Fondaway Canyon gold project ("Project") the Company has received authorization from the US Bureau of Land Management to construct an additional 12 drill pads.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") by issuing 638,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $127,600 (the "Second Tranche"). Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 4,925,500 Units for gross proceeds of $985,100.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

Getchell Gold Announces Key Partnerships to Elevate Marketing and Corporate Development Efforts

Getchell Gold Announces Key Partnerships to Elevate Marketing and Corporate Development Efforts

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant additions to its corporate development team and strategic partnerships to enhance and manage its marketing initiatives. The Company has engaged Blue Summit Ventures as its social media marketing partner, appointed Fairfax Partners as corporate development consultants, and welcomes Daniel Southan-Dwyer as Vice President of Corporate Development.

In line with the Company's commitment to leveraging digital platforms for effective marketing, Getchell has partnered with Blue Summit Ventures, a social media marketing agency. Blue Summit will oversee Getchell's social media campaigns, harnessing the power of various platforms to raise awareness of Getchell, engage with stakeholders, and communicate the Company's ongoing advancements in the mineral exploration sector.

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") by issuing 4,287,500 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $857,500 (the "First Tranche").

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

