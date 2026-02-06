Geomega Provides Magnet Recycling Demo Plant Update

Geomega Provides Magnet Recycling Demo Plant Update

Geomega Resources Inc. (TSXV: GMA,OTC:GOMRF) ("Geomega" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on the construction of its rare earth magnet recycling demonstration plant in Saint-Hubert, Québec. In addition, the Corporation has filed an application with the TSX Venture Exchange to approve the extension of a total of 704,028 warrants that are expiring on February 8, 2026.

Since that last update on June 4, 2025, Geomega has continued to advance all major work packages at the demonstration plant, including engineering, procurement, construction, and integration of process equipment. All the long-lead process equipment has now been delivered and the majority of the units have been assembled, positioned, and anchored in place at the Saint-Hubert facility.

The plant's conveyors have now been delivered to site as part of the completion of the material handling systems for the demonstration plant. In addition, Geomega has awarded the piping contract for the process area, with detailed pipe routing, installation and subsequent insulation to proceed in coordination with ongoing mechanical and electrical activities.

Construction and engineering activities at the Saint-Hubert facility are progressing, including the aforementioned piping work and the control system installation. Environmental permitting for the demonstration plant remains in process, and Geomega is engaging with the relevant authorities as they review the Corporation's submissions.

"With conveyors now on site and the piping contract awarded, the team is focused on completing installation, automation and permitting so that we can move into staged cold and hot commissioning before proceeding to gradual start up of what is expected to be Québec's first rare earth magnet recycling demonstration plant," commented Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO of Geomega.

The demonstration plant is designed to process end-of-life NdFeB magnets to produce the main rare earth oxides found in magnets, contributing to a more resilient and sustainable rare earth supply chain in North America and Europe. Geomega believes this project will showcase its proprietary technology at industrial scale and support future commercial deployment opportunities.

Warrant Extension

Geomega has filed to extend the expiry date of 704,028 warrants for one year as per the table below, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange final approval:

Number of Warrants Current Expiry Date New Expiry Date Exercise price
704,028 February 8, 2026 February 8, 2027 1 $0.40

 

1- An acceleration clause was added which reduces the exercise period of the warrants to 30 days if the shares trade at $0.50 or more for 10 consecutive closing days.

These warrants were issued through the private placement of February 8, 2022 including 1,408,055 units and 704,028 warrants (see press release of February 9, 2022) and were extended for two years in January 2024 (see press release of January 26, 2024). There are no other proposed changes to the terms of the warrants.

Clarification Regarding Omnibus Incentive Plan

The Corporation wishes to clarify certain disclosure contained in its press release dated October 23, 2025, announcing the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). As approved by shareholders at the Meeting, the Corporation's Omnibus Incentive Plan was amended to change the share reserve from: (i) a rolling 8% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares reserved for stock options and (ii) a fixed number of 5,000,000 common shares reserved for all other equity-based awards, to a single rolling plan reserving up to 10% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares for all equity-based awards, including stock options, restricted share units, deferred share units and other awards issuable under the Plan. This clarification is provided to address an omission in the Corporation's October 23, 2025 press release.

About Geomega (www.geomega.ca)

Geomega develops innovative technologies for extraction and separation of rare earth elements and other critical metals essential for a sustainable future. Geomega works with various feed streams to apply its technologies to waste valorization. This includes NdFeB magnet recycling, bauxite residue and sulphide tailings processing. Geomega's strategy revolves around gradually de-risking its innovative technology and delivering cashflow and return value to shareholders while working directly with the main players in their respective industries.

As its technologies are demonstrated on larger scales, Geomega is committed to work with major partners to help extract value from mining feeds, tailings and other industrial residues that contain rare earths and other critical metals. Irrespective of the metal or the source, Geomega adopts a consistent approach to reduce the environmental impact and to contribute to lowering greenhouse gases emissions through recycling the major reagents in the process.

Geomega also owns the Montviel rare earth carbonatite deposit, the largest 43-101 bastnaesite resource estimate in North America and holds over 16.8M shares of Auriginal Mining Corp. (AUME.V), a mineral exploration company that is exploring for copper and gold projects in Quebec, Canada.

For further information, please contact:

Kiril Mugerman
President and CEO
Geomega
514-223-1449 ext.3
kmugerman@geomega.ca

X: @Geomega_REE

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including as regards the commercialization of any of the technology referred to above, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's annual management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

USA and Brazil flags overlapping, symbolizing cooperation.

Brazil's Serra Verde Offers US Minority Stake in Expanded DFC Loan Deal

Brazilian rare earth producer Serra Verde Group has reportedly offered the United States an option to take a minority stake in the company as part of a newly expanded financing package, according to Bloomberg.The move comes as Serra Verde finalized a US$565 million loan with the US International... Keep Reading...
Rare metal ores on US dollar and Chinese yuan bills.

"No Realer Thing Than Critical Minerals" — US Proposes Price Floors, Preferential Trade Zone

The US Department of State held its first Critical Minerals Ministerial on Wednesday (February 4), drawing together officials from more than 50 countries in Washington, DC. The initiative is geared at challenging China's dominance in critical minerals supply chains, and comes just two days after... Keep Reading...
Vault door against a distressed American flag background.

Industry Applauds Project Vault, But Warns Supply Security Won’t Be Immediate

President Donald Trump’s plan to launch a US$12 billion strategic stockpile of critical minerals is being welcomed across sectors as a long-awaited step toward reducing US dependence on China.Known as Project Vault, the initiative combines up to US$10 billion in long-term financing from the US... Keep Reading...
Top view of a cargo ship at sea, displaying Japanese flag on deck.

Japan Advances Rare Earths Ambitions with World's First Seabed Trial

Japan announced that it has successfully retrieved mineral-rich seabed sediment from nearly 6,000 meters below the ocean's surface near the remote island of Minamitorishima.Officials say the technical milestone could help reduce the country’s dependence on China.The work was carried out by... Keep Reading...
US Capitol building with American flag overlay and flagpole in the foreground.

Trump Unveils Plan for US$12 Billion Critical Minerals Stockpile

US President Donald Trump is preparing to launch a US$12 billion strategic stockpile of critical minerals aimed at accelerating the administration’s efforts to reduce US dependence on China for key raw materials.Called Project Vault, the initiative will combine up to US$10 billion in long-term... Keep Reading...
Sunset over desert road with "2040" and arrow pointing forward.

Rare Earths 2040 Outlook: Australia’s Place in the Ex-China Market

Adamas Intelligence has published a report on the global mine-to-magnet supply chain, outlining historical production, consumption and prices of rare earth oxides.The company called this its most comprehensive annual report to date, specifically looking into the split between the China and... Keep Reading...

Saga Metals Acknowledges U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve "Project Vault" and Highlights Titanium's Strategic Importance to North American Defense Supply Chains

Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

Brixton Metals Defines New Exploration Targets at Thorn Through Geochemical Sampling

Oreterra Announces Engagement of Generation IACP Inc. to Provide Market Making Services and Engagement of Investing News Network to Provide Advertising and Investor Awareness Services

