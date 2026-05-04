Gelum Shares Approved for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Gelum Resources Ltd. (CSE: GMR) (OTCQB: GMRCF) ("Gelum" or the "Company") reports that the Company's common shares have been re-approved and admitted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol GMRCF commencing May 4, 2026. The Company's primary listing remains on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol GMR.
Henk van Alphen, Gelum CEO, stated, "The OTCQB is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will provide additional liquidity and increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets."
Investor Relations Appointment
In addition to the disclosure provided in our April 30, 2026 news release, the Company provides additional disclosure pursuant to the Liviakis Financial Communications Inc. ("Liviaks") investor relations services. Liviakis' services include assisting with the development and implementation of appropriate strategies for the Company to present its business, strategy and personnel to the financial community, establishing an image for the Company in the financial community, and creating a foundation for subsequent financial public relations efforts as well as maintaining awareness during the term of the agreement. Liviakis will assist with communicating and disseminating materials provided by the Company to the investment community and assist with shareholder, broker, dealer and analyst relations.
Liviakis, is located at 655 Redwood Highway, Suite 315, Mill Valley, CA USA 94941, 415-389-4670, john@liviakis.com. Liviakis' agreement and services begins on April 28, 2026 and continue for a period of 20 months.
About The OTCQB
The OTCQB Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development-stage United States and international companies. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their home market reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.
About Gelum Resources Ltd.
Gelum Resources Ltd. is a Company led by experienced management and advisors in the mining and financial sectors.
For further information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website at https://gelumresources.com
Follow Gelum Resources online in the links below for additional updates:
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GelumResources#
- X (formerly Twitter) https://x.com/GelumResources
- LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/gelum-resources/
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Hendrik van Alphen"
Hendrik van Alphen
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Henk van Alphen, Michael Pound or Marla Ritchie
Phone: 604-484-1661 or 604-638-3886
For all Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:
John Liviakis
Liviakis Financial Communications Inc.
Phone: 415-389-4670
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This presentation contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, targeted exploration plans at Las Tinajas; statements regarding any potential increase in shareholder value through the acquisition of undervalued precious metal deposits for development, joint venture or later disposition; the potential for the Company to outline mineral resources at Las Tinajas; comments concerning the economic outlook for the mining industry and the Company's expectations regarding metal prices and production and the appropriate time to acquire precious metal projects; the liquidity and capital resources of the Company; the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs and anticipated exploration program results and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about the level and volatility of the price of gold; the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals; permits and authorizations necessary to implement and carry on the Company's planned exploration programs at its properties; future economic and market conditions; the Company's ability to attract and retain key staff; and the ongoing relations of the Company with local communities and applicable regulatory agencies.
Accordingly, the Company cautions that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ, and such differences may be material, from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, material adverse changes in economic and market conditions, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, fluctuations in commodity prices and exchange rates, the inability of the Company to raise the necessary capital for its ongoing operations, and business and operational risks normal in the mineral exploration, development and mining industries, as well as the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's most recent management discussion and analysis filed with various provincial securities commissions in Canada, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295554