Gold Investing News
GCM Mining Corp. announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022. About GCM Mining Corp. GCM Mining Corp. is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is the ...

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining Corp. is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is the leading high-grade underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at Segovia Operations. In Guyana, the Company is advancing the Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas. The Company also owns an approximately 44% equity interest in Aris Gold Corporation (TSX: ARIS) (Colombia – Marmato), an approximately 27% equity interest in Denarius Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSLV) (Spain – Lomero-Poyatos; Colombia – Guia Antigua and Zancudo) and an approximately 26% equity interest in Western Atlas Resources Inc. (TSX-V: WA) (Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on GCM Mining can be found on its website at www.gcm-mining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the payment of dividends and other anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@gcm-mining.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GCM Mining TSX:GCM Gold Investing
GCM:CA
GCM Mining

GCM Mining

Overview

Colombia is a top mining district. As an OECD member country with a growing economy and one of the lowest inflation rates in Latin America, it is hard to ignore how highly prospective the mining sector of this thriving and vibrant country has become.

Colombia hosts high-grade underground mines and a rich history of mining across various commodities like gold, silver and copper. With the right exploration and production company, discovering the true potential of the country’s widespread mineralized landscape could present tremendous economic potential, yield and expansive growth.

Keep reading... Show less
GCM Mining Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Toroparu Project in Guyana

GCM Mining Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Toroparu Project in Guyana

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has filed a technical report and preliminary economic assessment (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43‐101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101") for its Toroparu Gold Project located in the Upper Puruni River Region of Western Guyana. The Technical Report dated January 11, 2022, with an effective date of December 1, 2021, supports the disclosure made by the Company in its December 1, 2021 news release and was prepared by Nordmin Engineering Ltd. The Technical Report is based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Toroparu Gold Project with an effective date of November 1, 2021.

About GCM Mining Corp.

Keep reading... Show less
GCM Mining Announces Multiple High-Grade Drill Results From the Ongoing 2021 In-Mine and Brownfield Drilling Campaigns at Its Segovia Operations; Success Continues on the Brownfield Projects Including 62.34 g/t Au and 37.3 g/t Ag Over 0.40 Meters From Initial Drilling at the La Guarida Vein

GCM Mining Announces Multiple High-Grade Drill Results From the Ongoing 2021 In-Mine and Brownfield Drilling Campaigns at Its Segovia Operations; Success Continues on the Brownfield Projects Including 62.34 g/t Au and 37.3 g/t Ag Over 0.40 Meters From Initial Drilling at the La Guarida Vein

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today multiple high-grade intercepts from the latest 130 diamond drill holes, totaling 30,714 meters, from the 2021 in-mine and near-mine drilling programs, as well as 28 diamond drill holes, totaling 6,946 meters, from the 2021 brownfield drilling programs at its Segovia Operations. The Company also announced the assay results from 8 additional kick-off diamond drill holes (4,509 meters) from the ongoing directional drilling program at the El Silencio Deep Zone.

Significant high-grade intercepts from the latest drill results include:

Keep reading... Show less
GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on January 17, 2022; Provides Updates on Production and Normal Course Issuer Bid for Its Common Shares

GCM Mining Declares Monthly Dividend to Be Paid on January 17, 2022; Provides Updates on Production and Normal Course Issuer Bid for Its Common Shares

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on January 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.

Production Update

Keep reading... Show less
GCM Mining Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Its Toroparu Project in Guyana

GCM Mining Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for Its Toroparu Project in Guyana

  • Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of 8.4 Mozs Measured and Indicated Gold Resource at 1.42 g/t and 396 Mlbs Measured and Indicated Copper Resource at 0.1% in 185 million tonnes of rock
  • Preliminary Economic Assessment estimates:
    • 280,000 ozs of gold production in the first year of operation in 2024;
    • 5.4 Mozs of gold, 2.5 Mozs of silver and 141.3 Mlbs of copper produced over a 24-year mine life;
    • US$8.0 billion total revenue, US$3.5 billion operating margin and US$1.7 billion after-tax Free Cash Flow at a US$1,500/oz gold price; and,
    • After-tax net present value (5%) of US$794 million with an after-tax IRR of 46% and two-year payback.
  • Initial US$355 Million capex to construct the Toroparu Project is fully funded.

GCM Mining Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has completed an updated Mineral Resource estimate for its Toroparu Project in Guyana with an effective date of November 1, 2021 and in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). GCM Mining also announced today that Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ("Nordmin") and SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. ("SRK") have completed preliminary results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Toroparu Project effective November 26, 2021 and is currently finalizing the technical report to be prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and filed on SEDAR and the Company's website in mid-January 2022.

Highlights of the PEA for the Toroparu Project

Keep reading... Show less
Gran Colombia Changes Name to GCM Mining Corp.

Gran Colombia Changes Name to GCM Mining Corp.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has changed its name to GCM Mining Corp. effective immediately and its website can be found at www.gcm-mining.com .

Commenting on the name change, Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman of the Company, said "We are very proud of our Colombian roots and, in Colombia, we will continue to operate as Gran Colombia. Our new corporate name reflects our strategy to grow through diversification, expanding our operations and investments to other countries and broadening our products to include other metals beyond just gold and silver. With the acquisition earlier this year of the Toroparu Project in Guyana and our equity stake in Denarius and its flagship Lomero Project in Spain, we have commenced our diversification strategy. We have a strong balance sheet and we are fully funded to build Toroparu, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas. We expect to announce the results on the updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment for Toroparu shortly, solidifying its position along with our Segovia Operations, as a cornerstone asset in GCM Mining Corp."

Keep reading... Show less
Gold Bull Logo

Gold Bull commences 4000m drill program at Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Please refer to announcement released 12 th January 2022 for details relating to the drill program here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d8e0ce9-98bc-4926-8538-fd8a2c55033d

Keep reading... Show less

Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Production in Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the " Company ") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced record quarterly and full-year production for the fourth quarter of 2021 ("Q4 2021") and full-year of 2021 ("FY 2021"), respectively. Q4 2021 production totalled 380,472 ounces driven by record quarterly production at Detour Lake Mine of 210,980 ounces and a 33% increase in production at the Macassa Mine compared to the previous quarter ("Q3 2021") to 61,336 ounces. For FY 2021, consolidated production totalled 1,432,616 ounces, which exceeded both the Company's original FY 2021 production guidance issued on December 10, 2020 of 1,300,000 1,400,000 ounces as well as improved guidance for the year of 1,350,000 1,400,000 ounces issued on November 3, 2021. The outperformance versus guidance was largely driven by Fosterville Mine, where FY 2021 production of 509,601 ounces was significantly higher than original guidance of 400,000 425,000 ounces and compared favourably to improved guidance of approximately 500,000 ounces. The record 1,432,616 ounces of production in FY 2021 was 5% higher than 1,369,652 ounces for full-year 2020 ("FY 2020"). All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Highlights of Q4 2021 and FY 2021 Production Results

Keep reading... Show less
Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that Manning Ventures have terminated its option to earn an interest in Metals Creeks Squid East project in the Yukon. Metals Creek now retains a 100% ownership in the property.

Metals Creek remains focused on the Dona Lake and Ogden projects and as such the Squid East project is available for option.

Keep reading... Show less
Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2"). The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes (see image) and includes over 5 km of strike length of known Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization within a large (9,134 Hectare or 91 km 2 ) land package located near the Ring of Fire. Historical exploration was carried out at W2 (formerly known as the Lansdowne House Property) by operators including Aurora Platinum Corp. during the 2000s, and Inco Limited, includes the following near surface drill results:

Holes assayed for Copper (Cu)-Nickel (Ni) only include:

Keep reading... Show less
Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging drill results from the Eagle Zone of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for two (2) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Scottie Resources Corp

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Scottie Resources Corp

Eric Sprott announces that on January 16, 2022, 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Scottie Resources Corp., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 4.0% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 18,888,889 Shares and 18,888,889 Warrants representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 17.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 18,888,889 Shares and 8,888,889 Warrants representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×