Precious MetalsInvesting News

GCM Mining Corp. announced today the release of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release are identified with “ NG ”. For a detailed ...

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the release of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release are identified with " NG ". For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the Company's MD&A.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of GCM Mining, commenting on the first quarter results, said, "We have started off 2022 on a positive note, meeting our expectations for production, costs and cash flow in the first quarter. We are on track to once again meet our annual production guidance for 2022. Following the favorable Mineral Reserve and Resource update at Segovia that we announced in March, our exploration and mine geology teams have continued to execute the ongoing drilling campaigns at our four producing mines and the brownfield areas in our mining title. At our Toroparu Project in Guyana, we are advancing the infill drilling and the pre-construction activities. We are also completing the competitive bid process for the contract miner and selection processes for the power plant contractor and main civil works contractor are getting underway. We are on track to finalize the prefeasibility study in the third quarter of 2022, at which point formal construction of the project is expected to commence. The Company is also working with the local governmental agencies to finalize the mining license which is expected to be received in mid-2022."

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • GCM Mining's gold production from its Segovia Operations totaled 49,951 ounces in the first quarter of 2022, up 2% over the first quarter last year. In April 2022, Segovia produced 18,321 ounces of gold bringing Segovia's trailing 12 months' total gold production as of the end of April 2022 to 208,130 ounces, up 1% over 2021. Expansion of the Company's processing plant at Segovia to 2,000 tpd is proceeding well and is expected to be fully completed by mid-2022. The Company is on track to meet its annual production guidance for 2022 of between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold.

  • The new polymetallic recovery plant constructed in 2021 at Segovia produced approximately 252,000 lbs of payable zinc and 338,000 lbs of payable lead in the first quarter of 2022. The concentrate production is currently being stockpiled as the Company finalizes the offtake contract with an international customer for shipments to commence before the end of the second quarter of 2022.

  • Consolidated revenue , all of which was sourced from the Segovia Operations in the first quarter of 2022, amounted to $101.3 million compared with $101.9 million in the first quarter last year, which included $5.1 million from Aris Gold Corporation ("Aris") prior to the loss of control of Aris on February 4, 2021. Segovia's revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was up 5% from the first quarter last year reflecting a 2% increase in the volume of gold sold to 53,645 ounces and a 3% increase in realized gold prices to an average of $1,860 per ounce.

  • At the Segovia Operations, total cash costs NG averaged $817 per ounce in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $825 per ounce in the first quarter of 2021. Including the Marmato mining operations owned by Aris, consolidated total cash costs were $862 per ounce in the first quarter last year.

  • All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") NG per ounce sold for the Segovia Operations were $1,187 in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $1,120 per ounce in the first quarter last year. The year-over-year increase in Segovia's AISC primarily reflects $3.2 million of fees, equivalent to about $60 per ounce sold, included in G&A expenses in the first quarter of 2022 related to the Company's ongoing arbitration proceedings with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID") in respect of its claim against the Republic of Colombia (the "FTA Claim"). Including Marmato, consolidated AISC in the first quarter last year was $1,164 per ounce.

  • GCM Mining maintained its commitment to its exploration drilling campaigns in the first quarter of 2022, completing a total of approximately 8,700 meters of drilling at El Silencio and Sandra K and another approximately 6,500 meters through its brownfield drilling program at Cristales, Marmajito, Manzanillo and Vera.

  • Adjusted EBITDA NG amounted to $45.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared with $46.3 million in the first quarter last year. This brings the trailing 12 months' total adjusted EBITDA at the end of March 2022 to $170.5 million compared with $171.6 million in 2021.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2022 was $24.2 million compared with $13.6 million in the first quarter last year which was net of $10.1 million used by Aris prior to the loss of control in early 2021. This brings the trailing 12 months' net cash provided by operating activities at the end of March 2022 to $91.1 million, up from $80.6 million in 2021.

  • Free Cash Flow NG in the first quarter of 2022 was $10.7 million compared with $2.5 million in the first quarter last year bringing the trailing 12 months' Free Cash Flow at the end of March 2022 to $34.4 million, up from $26.2 million in 2021.

  • GCM Mining's balance sheet remained strong with a cash position of $315.1 million at March 31, 2022. The Company also has $138.0 million of funding available for construction of its Toroparu Project in Guyana through a precious metals stream facility with Wheaton Precious Metals (Caymans) Ltd. Other than scheduled interest payments, the Company has no maturities of its long-term debt in the next 12 months.

  • The Company returned a total of $4.6 million to shareholders in the first quarter of 2022 with payment of its monthly dividends totaling $3.5 million and the repurchase of approximately 0.3 million shares for cancellation at a cost of $1.1 million. In April 2022, the Company purchased and cancelled an additional 100,000 common shares under its Normal Course Issuer Bid.

  • Income from operations in the first quarter of 2022 was $35.7 million, down from $39.1 million in the first quarter last year largely due to the increase in G&A, share-based compensation and social programs expenses which more than offset the benefit of the reduction in Segovia's total cash cost NG per ounce sold in the first quarter of 2022 versus the first quarter last year.

  • The Company reported net income of $5.2 million ($0.05 per share) in the first quarter of 2022 compared with $118.3 million ($2.02 per share) in the first quarter last year. Net earnings in the first quarter last year included the benefit of a $56.9 million gain on loss of control of Aris, the $42.8 million gain on financial instruments and an $8.9 million gain on sale of the Zancudo Project, offset partially by $9.8 million of transaction costs incurred by Aris in connection with the loss of control in early 2021.

  • The Company reported adjusted net income NG for the first quarter of 2022 of $14.8 million ($0.15 per share) compared with $21.9 million ($0.36 per share) in the first quarter last year. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2022 largely reflects the $4.0 million decrease in income from operations as noted above together with a $2.5 million increase in finance costs resulting from the Senior Notes issued in August 2021 and an increase in income tax expense due to the tax rate increase in Colombia effective in 2022.

Selected Financial Information

First Quarter
2022 2021


Operating data
Gold produced (ounces) (1) 49,951 51,486
Gold sold (ounces) 53,645 55,317
Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) (2) $ 1,860 $ 1,812
Total cash costs ($/oz sold) ( 2 ) 817 862
AISC ($/oz sold) ( 2 ) 1,187 1,164
Financial data ($000's, except per share amounts )
Revenue $ 101,322 $ 101,919
Adjusted EBITDA ( 2 ) 45,218 46,323
Net income 5,238 118,305
Per share - basic 0.05 2.02
Per share - diluted 0.05 1.28
Adjusted net income ( 2 ) 14,781 21,948
Per share – basic (2) 0.15 0.36
Per share - diluted (2) 0.14 0.31
Net cash provided by operating activities 24,209 13,617
Free cash flow ( 2 ) 10,688 2,497

(1) Includes production from the Marmato Project up to February 4, 2021, the date of loss of control of Aris.
(2) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's MD&A.

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Balance sheet ($000's):
Cash and cash equivalents $ 315,064 $ 323,565
Gold Bullion ( 1 ) 2,688 4,479
Senior Notes due 2026 – principal amount outstanding ( 2 ) 300,000 300,000
Convertible Debentures due 2024 – principal amount outstanding ( 3 ) CA18,000 CA18,000

(1) The Company is maintaining a portion of its liquidity in gold bullion. As at March 31, 2022, the Company had 1,500 ounces in its gold bullion account (December 31, 2021 – 2,500 ounces).
(2) The Senior Notes were issued in August 2021 and are recorded in the Financial Statements at amortized cost. At March 31, 2022, the carrying amount of the Senior Notes outstanding, including accrued interest of $3.0 million, was $291.2 million (December 31, 2021 - $294.8 million, including $8.1 million of accrued interest).
(3) The Convertible Debentures are recorded in the Financial Statements at fair value. At March 31, 2022, the carrying amount of the Convertible Debentures outstanding was $20.2 million (December 31, 2021 - $19.5 million).

First Quarter 2022 Results Webcast

As a reminder, GCM Mining will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Webcast and call-in details are as follows:

Live Event link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d8dyrtvh
Canada/ International Toll: 1 (647) 484-8332 PIN: 51372134#
Canada Toll Free: 1 (866) 455-3403 PIN: 51372134#
United States Toll: 1 (404) 400-0571 PIN: 51372134#
United States Toll Free: 1 (866) 374-5140 PIN: 51372134#
Colombia Toll: +57 601 485-0348 PIN: 51372134#
Conference ID: EV00134454

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.gcm-mining.com from Friday, May 13, 2022 until Friday, June 10, 2022.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is the leading high-grade underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at Segovia Operations. Segovia produced 206,000 ounces of gold in 2021. In Guyana, the Company is advancing its fully funded Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas, which is expected to commence production of more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually in 2024. GCM Mining pays a monthly dividend to its shareholders and has equity interests in Aris Gold Corporation (44%; TSX: ARIS; Colombia – Marmato), Denarius Metals Corp. (28.6%; TSXV: DSLV; Spain – Lomero-Poyatos and Colombia – Guia Antigua, Zancudo) and Western Atlas Resources Inc. (26%; TSX-V: WA: Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on GCM Mining can be found on its website at www.gcm-mining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:


This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to production guidance, the Toroparu Project construction, mining license and technical studies, and other anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2022 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@gcm-mining.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GCM MiningTSX:GCMGold Investing
GCM:CA
GCM Mining

GCM Mining


Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Segovia Operations

GCM Mining Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Segovia Operations

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has filed an updated Prefeasibility Study technical report for its Segovia Operations (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43 ‐ 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101"). The Technical Report, which supports the disclosure made by the Company in its March 24, 2022 news release and its 2021 Annual MD&A dated March 31, 2022, was prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. and is based on the updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for the Segovia Operations with an effective date of December 31, 2021.

About GCM Mining Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Reports First Quarter 2022 Production; Declares May 16, 2022 Monthly Dividend; Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Webcast

GCM Mining Reports First Quarter 2022 Production; Declares May 16, 2022 Monthly Dividend; Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Webcast

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it produced a total of 16,293 ounces of gold in March 2022 at its Segovia Operations bringing the total for the first quarter of 2022 to 49,951 ounces compared with 49,058 ounces from Segovia in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company also produced 89,782 ounces of silver at Segovia, up from 57,315 ounces of silver in the first quarter last year, together with approximately 252,000 pounds of zinc and 338,000 pounds of lead. Consolidated gold production of 51,486 ounces in the first quarter last year also included 2,428 ounces from Marmato up to February 4, 2021, the date of the loss of control of Aris Gold Corporation.

GCM Mining's trailing 12-months' total gold production at the end of March 2022 was 207,282 ounces, up about 0.4% over last year. The Company remains on track to meet its 2022 annual production guidance of 210,000 to 225,000 ounces of gold.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Completes Acquisition of Aris Convertible Debenture and Files Early Warning Report

GCM Mining Completes Acquisition of Aris Convertible Debenture and Files Early Warning Report

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it filed an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of senior unsecured convertible debenture units (the " Debenture ") in the amount of US$35,000,000 (the " Principal Amount ") of Aris Gold Acquisition Corp. (the " AcquisitionCo "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aris Gold Corporation (" Aris ") (the " Offering ").

Aris intends to use the Principal Amount to pay a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition, through a joint venture company, of a 20% ownership interest in Soto Norte gold project in Colombia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

GCM Mining Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the release of its audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2021. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release are identified with "NG" . For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the Company's MD&A.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of GCM Mining, commenting on the 2021 results, said, "In 2021, we accomplished what we set out to achieve last year. We met our production guidance for the sixth consecutive year. Our exploration program at Segovia not only replaced what we mined last year, it contributed to significant increases in our mineral reserves and resources and yielded solid results in our brownfield drilling campaign. We advanced the expansion of our Maria Dama processing plant and we commenced operations at the new polymetallic plant at Segovia. We continued to demonstrate our commitment to ESG in our operations and in the communities in which we work. We strengthened our balance sheet, and through the acquisition of the Toroparu Project in Guyana and the successful Senior Notes issuance, charted a course to grow the Company through diversification. We also returned about $17 million to shareholders through our monthly dividends and NCIB purchases. In the year ahead, we will continue to focus on the execution of our growth plans at both of our cornerstone assets while returning value to our shareholders through our monthly dividends. On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank all of our people for making 2021 another successful year for GCM Mining."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION - GCM Mining Provides Annual Update To Segovia's Mineral Resource And Reserve Estimates

CORRECTION - GCM Mining Provides Annual Update To Segovia's Mineral Resource And Reserve Estimates

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has completed updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for its Segovia Operations prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with an effective date of December 31, 2021.

Highlights of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate as of December 31, 2021 (the "2021 MRE") include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Gold & Silver CEO Jan Alston

CMX Gold & Silver CEO Jan Alston: Rediscovering a High-grade Silver Mine in Idaho

CMX Gold & Silver CEO Jan Alston: Rediscovering a High Grade Silver Mine in Idahoyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 11, 2022.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2022 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
blocks saying "hodl" with coins

VIDEO — Frank Holmes: Gold Advice as Price Falls — Buy the Dip and HODL

Frank Holmes: Gold Advice as Price Falls — Buy the Dip and HODLyoutu.be

The gold price has tumbled since last week's US Federal Reserve meeting, which saw the central bank raise rates by 50 basis points for the first time since 2000 in an effort to combat inflation.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Frank Holmes, CEO and chief investment officer at US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW), pointed out that the yellow metal's decline is a buying opportunity.

"Buy the dip and hold on for dear life, as the crypto kids say — HODL," he said. HODL is a term that originated in the cryptocurrency community, although it’s since gained mainstream usage through popular memes.

Keep reading...Show less
Amex Reports on AGM and Provides Corporate Update

Amex Reports on AGM and Provides Corporate Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") announces that shareholders have approved of all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on May 10, 2022. A total of 24,177,225 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 23.72% of the Corporation's outstanding shares.

The following Board members stood for re-election and were duly re-elected: Victor Cantore, Pierre Carrier, Bryan Coates, Yvon Gélinas, Anik Gendron, Luisa Moreno, André Shareck, and Jacques Trottier. These directors will hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed or a director vacates office in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Collective Mining, Metallic Minerals, Vertex Resource Group, and Blackrock Silver Corp.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Collective Mining, Metallic Minerals, Vertex Resource Group, and Blackrock Silver Corp.

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Collective Mining, Metallic Minerals, Vertex Resource Group, and Blackrock Silver Corp. on their latest news.The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.Collective Mining (TSXV:CNL) announces additional assay results from the Olympus Target

The Market Herald, Thursday, May 12, 2022, Press release picture


Collective Mining (CNL) has announced high-grade gold and silver channel sample assay results from the Olympic target at the Guayabales Project in Colombia. The company has three diamond drill rigs operating at the Guayabales Project as part of its 2022 drill program. Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman of Collective Mining sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the results from the Olympus and Apollo targets.
For the full interview with Ari Sussman and to learn more about Collective Mining, click here

Metallic Minerals (TSXV:MMG) introduces The Metallic Group's community relations team

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Announces Shorty Creek Drill Results

Freegold Announces Shorty Creek Drill Results

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) reports assays from the 2021 drill program on the Shorty Creek project. A total of 8 holes were drilled (3,397metres) and the program was fully funded under the Shorty Creek Option Agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (South32).  Shorty Creek lies approximately 125 road km northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska and 4 kms to the south of the abandoned mining town of Livengood and the all-weather paved Elliott Highway.

Eight widely spaced holes were drilled on the property and provided a limited test of the areas outside of the Hill 1835 area, where Freegold previously focused its attention. The Hill 1835 area covers a 1,000 metre by 1,500 metre target area with copper mineralization associated with the magnetic high.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×