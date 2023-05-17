Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Gander Gold Commences Drilling in Newfoundland

Gander Gold Commences Drilling in Newfoundland


Gander Gold Corp. ("Gander" or the "Company") (CSE:GAND)(OTCQB:GANDF) is pleased to announce the start of first-ever drilling in Newfoundland. For the past two years the Company has systematically and methodically advanced an attractive pipeline of grassroots gold properties across a dominant land position of 2,259 sq. km, offering compelling high-grade discovery potential.

Highlights:

  • Gander has commenced a planned 70-hole rotary air blast (RAB) drill program across four major projects beginning with the 485 sq. km Gander North Project, 15 km east of New Found Gold's Keats' Zone discovery;
  • Gander North and Mt. Peyton are fully permitted for both preliminary air blast (RAB) drilling and follow-up diamond drilling. BLT and Cape Ray II drill permits are pending;
  • In total across its eight Central Newfoundland Gold Belt projects, Gander Gold has outlined more than 100 linear km of potential strike along which gold-in-soil geochemistry anomalies are overlain on top of identified geophysical anomalies.

Mr. Mark Scott, Gander Gold CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with the abundance of drill targets which have emerged from our two-year greenfield exploration program that included a Newfoundland-best 40,000 soil samples. 2023 will see first-ever drill testing of many of these targets and will be an exciting time for the Company and its shareholders in the midst of a robust gold market. We look forward to realizing Gander Gold's significant discovery potential in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and maximizing value for shareholders."

The RAB drill program over the next few months at Gander North, Mt. Peyton, Thwart Island and Cape Ray II will provide first-ever testing of the bedrock and structural environments overlain by significant soil geochemistry anomalies. Data gathered from daily XRF measurements and in-hole televiewer will help guide the program and prioritize targets for follow-up diamond drilling. Geological mapping, prospecting, ground VLF-Mag geophysical surveys, and ground penetrating radar (GPR) surveys are being employed ahead of drilling, as required, to optimize target definition.

Drilling has started in the "Viking" area of Gander North where VLF surveys have outlined conductive structures underneath extensive soil anomalies.

Marketing Agreement Signed

The Company has entered into an arm's length marketing agreement effective May 15, 2023, with 11636952 Canada Inc. (O/A Business Financial Network, Roger Choudhury) (the "Consultant") of North York, Ontario, Canada, to provide digital consulting and marketing services for a period of three months. The Company has paid the Consultant a lump sum of CAD $300,000 (+GST) for the procurement of digital marketing materials, advertising and services, and will pay the Consultant a monthly sum of $5,000 (+GST) for its direct provision of services. Consideration offered to the Consultant does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with the Consultant. Business Financial Network can be contacted by email at BusinessFinancialNetwork@gmail.com. For further information, please visit their website at https://bfn-news.com.

Gander Gold Corporate Video

To view the latest Gander Gold corporate video, click on the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op06adMXkHs

Gander Gold Newfoundland Projects Map

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Vice- President of Exploration for Gander Gold. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Acknowledgment

Gander Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Gander Gold Corporation

Gander Gold is "All Newfoundland, All the Time". The Company is one of the island's largest claimholders targeting new high-grade gold discoveries with a current focus on the large Gander North, Mount Peyton, BLT (Botwood-Laurenceton-Thwart Island) and Cape Ray II projects where there has been very promising early exploration success. Other opportunities advancing through the pipeline are Carmanville, Gander South, Little River and Hermitage.

Contact Info:

Mark Scott
Chief Executive Officer & Director
info@gandergold.com

Terry Bramhall
Gander Gold - Corporate Communications
1.604.833.6999 (mobile)
1.604.675.9985 (office)
terry.bramhall@gandergold.com

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this document includes "forward looking information", with respect to a performance expectation for Gander Gold Corp. Such forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections formulated using assumptions believed to be reasonable and involving a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation, fluctuations in foreign exchange markets, the price of commodities in both the cash market and futures market, changes in legislation, taxation, controls and regulation of national and local governments and political and economic developments in Canada and other countries where Gander carries out or may carry out business in the future, the availability of future business opportunities and the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or operational difficulties related to technical activities of mining and reclamation, the speculative nature of exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks obtaining necessary licenses and permits, reducing the quantity or grade of reserves, adverse changes in credit ratings, and the challenge of title. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update publicly or revise forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Some of the results reported are historical and may not have been verified by the Company.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source

cse:gandgander goldotcqb:gandfGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Alma Gold (CSE:ALMA)

Alma Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Matsa Resources Limited

Strong Upside From Updated Scoping Study - Devon Pit

Matsa Resources Limited (“Matsa”, “Company”) is pleased to advise the receipt the results of an updated Scoping Study conducted by Linden Gold Alliance Limited (“Linden”) on the Devon Pit which is the subject of a joint venture agreement between Matsa and Linden.

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces the Acquisition of a Gold Stream from Lumina Gold's Cangrejos Project

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton International") has entered into a definitive Precious Metal Purchase Agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Lumina Gold Corp. ("Lumina") (TSXV: LUM) in respect to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos"). Cangrejos is forecast to be a high-margin mine in the lowest half of the cost curve with a 26-year mine life 1 .

"The Cangrejos Project is an excellent addition to Wheaton's existing portfolio of high-quality, low-cost assets as it should provide accretive, long-term growth as well as significant exploration potential," said Randy Smallwood , Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome the opportunity to work with the team at Lumina who have done an outstanding job at working to de-risk the Project and advancing it towards construction. As with any transaction Wheaton enters into, responsible and sustainable mining practices are paramount, and Wheaton looks forward to supporting Lumina both financially as they construct Cangrejos and with their ongoing comprehensive community engagement efforts."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
don hansen, gold and silver bars

Investor Education: Gold and Silver Stock Leverage with Expert Don Hansen

Private investor Don Hansen has honed his resource sector investment approach for more than 20 years.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, he shared his recent research on how gold and silver price moves affect companies operating in the space; he also explained how he's using the data he's collected to hone his portfolio.

Hansen studied the period between February 23 and April 12 of this year, during which the gold price went up 10.4 percent and the silver price rose 19.4 percent. He then looked at how gold and silver stocks performed during that time.

Keep reading...Show less
nexus gold

Nexus Gold Announces Share Consolidation

Nexus Gold Corp. (“ Nexus Gold ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:NXS ) , ( OTC:NXXGF ) , ( FSE:N6E) as previously announced on April 14, 2023, the Company confirms that effective at the close of business on May 17, 2023, it will consolidate its common share capital on a ten-for-one basis (the “ Consolidation ”). Effective at the opening of markets on May 18, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol “NXS”).

The Consolidation is intended to make the capital structure of the Company more attractive to potential financing opportunities. The Company currently has 318,733,225 common shares outstanding and following completion of the Consolidation it is expected that the Company will have approximately 31,873,323 shares outstanding.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Releases its Seventh Annual Responsible Mining Report and its Second Annual Climate Strategy Report

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its seventh annual Responsible Mining Report entitled "Raising the Bar" (the "Report"), which details B2Gold's global economic contributions and its environmental, social, and governance management practices, together with the Company's performance against key indicators in 2022.

B2Gold is also pleased to announce that it has published its second annual Climate Strategy Report. The 2022 Climate Strategy Report is the Company's second annual report in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). The Climate Strategy Report presents stakeholders with an understanding of how B2Gold takes action to manage its climate impacts and climate-related risks to the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Blockmate Announces Debt Settlement

Aurinia Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

Marvel Intersects Significant Radioactive Zones at KLR Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Marvel Intersects Significant Radioactive Zones at KLR Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

Base Metals Investing

Platinex Reports Positive Geochemical Sampling Results and Commences Exploration Program at Shining Tree Gold Property

Oil and Gas Investing

PrairieSky Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

Battery Metals Investing

Ultra Lithium Sells Laguna Verde for Share Stake in Power Minerals

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Eight Royalties in Portfolio

×