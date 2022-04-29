GamingInvesting News

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has signed a head of terms agreement with a Tier 1 retail operator in the UK for the provision of its turnkey managed service solutions. The turnkey solution, powered by its leading technology and flexible architecture, includes the technical platform, fully managed services, gaming content, frontend development, CRM, compliance and marketing, all powered by GiG's unique data and GiG Logic rules based solutions.

GiG will provide its fully managed solution to operate the online casino as phase one with expansion into further verticals planned for the second phase of the partnership. Through GiG's full turnkey managed service solution, the complexity of digitally transforming the retail business online is greatly reduced, whilst at the same time, reducing the operator's cost of entry.

It is anticipated that the full contract will be signed during May or June and will be for an inital fixed period of 3 years with go-live projected to be in the second half of 2022 with an expected positive contribution from Q4 2022 onwards. The UK's online casino market is one of the largest globally, both parties are excited to attack the market with force with a strong retail brand, quality of product with focus on user experience, retail to online conversion and the highest standards of responsible gaming and customer support.

Richard Brown , CEO of GiG, said: " I am extremely excited to partner with a prominent operator within the land based industry that shares our values on responsible gaming, CSR and passion about the power embracing digital transformation. We see great potential in the UK, particularly when we can harness 'brand equity' and the retail footprint that the partner holds with our omni-channel solutions. We look forward to working closely with their team to maximise their potential through a successful digital transformation and anticipate this to become a significant and high value client for GiG. This type of deal is directly in our 'wheelhouse', helping land-based operators digitally transform  and showcase our product in the UK  market ".

Richard Brown , CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com , +34 661599025

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

HUYA Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on May 17 , 2022-

HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

two people playing games, camera is focused on PS5 controller

Gaming Monthly Highlights: Market Sours on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal

Game maker Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) jumped to the center of the gaming space when its shareholders confirmed an acquisition plan from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Also this month, console maker Sony (NASDAQ:SONY) invested heavily in the company behind Fortnite; meanwhile, new gaming sales numbers from a research firm indicate a slowdown in enthusiasm.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of April highlights in the gaming market.

HUYA Inc. Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2022 . The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at https:www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at https:ir.huya.com .

The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at HUYA Inc., Building A3, E-Park, 280 Hanxi Road, Panyu District, Guangzhou 511446, the People's Republic of China .

NetEase, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 . The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http:ir.netease.com .

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the IR Department, NetEase, Inc., NetEase Building, No. 399 Wangshang Road, Binjiang District, Hangzhou , 310052, People's Republic of China at the contact information listed above.

FaZe Clan & Current announce exclusive, long-term partnership

The fintech to provide tools, resources for leaders of internet culture to engage fans, starting with content integration and giveaways for 'Road to FaZe1'

- FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced an exclusive, long-term partnership with Current, a leading U.S. financial technology platform serving Americans working to create a better future for themselves. The partnership will give FaZe Clan talent including FaZe Adapt, FaZe Booya, FaZe JSmooth, FaZe Nate Hill, FaZe Rug, FaZe Santana and FaZe Swagg new tools and resources to creatively engage their fans using Current's mobile banking products.

Easy P2E Game, Coin Grid's Alpha Test Completed

- On April 28th, 2022 SKY Technology Co., LTD stated that it has completed an alpha test of 'Coin Grid' which will be onboard its blockchain platform, SKY Play.

The three day test took place from April 22nd to 24th , and it drew players from all over the world including the Americas, Europe , and Southeast Asia . Its global service will be released in the first half of this year reflecting feedback from the participants of the test.

