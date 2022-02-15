Gaming Innovation Group Inc. reports Q4 2021 revenues* of €18.2 million and an EBITDA of €5.6 million. " We have closed off 2021 with another strong quarter with revenues up 29% to an all-time high, and an EBITDA up 35% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and importantly we have laid a truly exciting and expansive structure in place to further accelerate our global ambitions via the acquisition of SportnCo. ...

GAMING00