GamingInvesting News

Supporters who raise $200 or more will enjoy Private Event on August 27, 2022 at Disney California Adventure ® Park, Presented by Disneyland ® Resort

Gamers for CHOC, an initiative that rallies employees, players, and communities from local games-related studios, businesses, and groups, is back for its second year to support Children's Hospital of Orange County . The program raised nearly $200,000 in 2021, contributing to health care programs, education, and research for southern California's kids.

Gamers for CHOC 2022

Gamers for CHOC invites members of the larger gaming community to get involved by donating on behalf of a participating team or signing up to join a team as a fundraiser on the CHOC Walk site. Top fundraisers across Gamers for CHOC teams can earn unique prizes and experiences from participating organizations. This year's companies includes some of the most notable names in the gaming industry:

Amazon Games
AWS for Games
Blue Silver Studios
BITKRAFT Ventures
Dreamhaven
Esports Arena
Frost Giant Studios
Gay Gaming Professionals
Humble Bundle
inXile entertainment
Konami
Mattering Lab
Obsidian Entertainment
Pragma Platform
Rally Cry
Riot Games
Second Dinner
Square Enix
UCI Esports
Unbroken Studios

Individuals who raise $200 or more can also attend "CHOC Adventure in the Park," where for one night only, Disney California Adventure ® Park will come to life with exclusive experiences just for CHOC enthusiasts, including:

  • Access to many of the park's attractions throughout the evening
  • A special showing of the nighttime spectacular World of Color
  • CHOC Walk swag based on fundraising levels
  • DJ
  • Special photo locations
  • Sightings of beloved Disney ® characters
  • And much more!

"We are thrilled to partner with Gamers for CHOC again this year," said Zachariah L. Abrams , Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement at CHOC Children's Foundation. "Last year's effort was extremely successful and we are so thankful to the community of gamers who support CHOC and the kids who we help. We look forward to seeing which teams rise to the top this year."

Gamers for CHOC will host a standalone hub on the CHOC Walk website that will aggregate information across all participating teams. It features a leaderboard to encourage friendly competition between companies and highlight the participating teams, how many members they have, and how much money they've raised. The hub will also feature a running total of how many dollars have been raised as a part of the overall initiative.

Sign-up information on Gamers for CHOC can be found HERE .

For more information, please visit: www.gamersforchoc.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamers-for-choc-invites-gaming-community-to-support-childrens-hospital-of-orange-countys-adventure-in-the-park-301605871.html

SOURCE Gamers for CHOC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing Brings "The Greatest Show on Dirt" to PlayStation, Xbox Consoles in September 2022

Pre-orders begin August 15 featuring World of Outlaws legend Sammy Swindell ; base game and Gold Edition available

The World of Outlaws returns to console gaming for the first time in over a decade on September 27 as World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing hits the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The official game of "The Greatest Show on Dirt" features six different dirt series, from the premier World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars and CASE Construction Equipment Late Models to four DIRTcar classes, and more than 40 tracks, including Eldora Speedway, Knoxville Raceway, and Volusia Speedway Park. Pre-orders open on August 15 at worldofoutlawsgame.com with three-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion Sammy Swindell included as a special bonus for pre-orders only.

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing is the latest dirt racing-themed title from developer Monster Games, but its first since being acquired by iRacing in late 2021. The new title takes the established Monster Games platform to a new level, with the addition of car and track models, sounds, and multiplayer technology from iRacing to elevate the authenticity and gameplay experience. All-new physics, also tuned by iRacing, and a retooled, more competitive AI add to the challenge, with real-world driver feedback held at a premium throughout the development process.

"We're thrilled to bring World of Outlaws back to console gaming with World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing ," said Monster Games founder and general manager Rich Garcia . "With the addition of iRacing resources to the established Monster platform, as well as the support of World of Outlaws, this is the most realistic, challenging, and most importantly, fun dirt racing experience ever seen on the PlayStation or Xbox. We can't wait for dirt racing fans to go wheel-to-wheel at Eldora, Knoxville, and more this fall!"

"Many of our fans have been asking for a World of Outlaws console game, and now through our partnership with iRacing we're able to deliver," World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. "Whether it's PlayStation or Xbox, fans can race against World of Outlaws drivers in the most realistic game available. The team at iRacing and Monster Games has really developed an authentic option to see what it's like to race on dirt against the best in the business."

For those looking to chart a unique course through the world of dirt racing, World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing is infinitely customizable, with no shortage of fun to be had for players of all backgrounds. The all-new Career Mode structure sees drivers start as a local rookie, working hard to upgrade their equipment and become more competitive as they look to advance to the national World of Outlaws tours. Drivers can race any vehicle available to them in Career Mode at any time, and with an all-new Car Creator that includes more layers and shapes, can bring just about any design imaginable to the track.

No matter your dirt racing car or track preference, World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing has you covered. Sprint car racers can do battle in the 305, 360, and World of Outlaws 410 Sprint Car divisions, while World of Outlaws Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, and Street Stocks are available for those who prefer fenders. Alongside the 13 licensed tracks that will appear in the game, the remaining tracks pay homage to the soul of dirt racing in America with various lengths, layouts, and locales.

Three-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series champion Brad Sweet and 2015 CASE Late Model Series champion Shane Clanton adorn the cover, and the duo headlines a list of real-world drivers who are both playable in single-player modes and appear as opponents in Career Mode. Those who pre-order World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing will also unlock Sammy Swindell , winner of three World of Outlaws Sprint Car championships and nearly 400 Sprint Car Features in his illustrious career.

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing will retail for $49.99 , while the Gold Edition will be available for $69.99 . The Gold Edition features all additional downloadable content for the remainder of calendar year 2022, a $35 value; 2022 DLC items will include Limaland Motorsports Park, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, and Lucas Oil Speedway, as well as two additional DIRTcar classes, UMP Modifieds and Super DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. For those who purchase the base game, a Season Pass for downloadable content will be available for $29.99 .

For more information about World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing and to pre-order the game starting on August 15 , visit worldofoutlawsgame.com . For more information about the World of Outlaws, visit worldofoutlaws.com . For more information about iRacing and for special offers, visit iRacing.com .

Copyright and trademark info:
Copyright 2022 iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, LLC

Additional license terms:
World of Outlaws is a registered trademark of World Racing Group, LLC. All car images, driver names and likenesses, corporate trademarks and other intellectual properties are used under license from their respective owners.

Pre Order World of Outlaws Dirt Game Now

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-of-outlaws-dirt-racing-brings-the-greatest-show-on-dirt-to-playstation-xbox-consoles-in-september-2022-301605883.html

SOURCE iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AI Gaming and Esports Startup Regression Games Raises $4.2M in Seed Funding from NEA and a16z

Regression Games, the AI gaming and esports company, today announced it has closed $4.2M in seed funding led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) with participation from Andreesen Horowitz (a16z), BBQ Capital, Roosh Ventures, and various angel investors to bring the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to gaming and esports. Regression Games plans to use the new capital to grow their engineering team and accelerate the development of their initial platform to test AI-driven gaming, in partnership with existing games and game studios.

Regression Games is building the platform and ecosystem to make AI gaming and esports accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The platform will enable players to write code and AIs that control characters, debug strategies in real-time, compete for prizes in tournaments and top spots on leaderboards, and collaborate with friends to build the best bots possible. Rather than traditional game playing where players utilize a controller or mouse and keyboard, Regression Games users will program algorithms and machine learning models to battle others. The AI platform will be made to integrate with both existing games and original games developed by Regression Games. With more than 3.2 billion gamers around the world, 175 US collegiate esport programs, and over 47% of US high schools teaching computer science, this intersection of gaming and coding is poised to grow over the years to come. By 2028, the video game industry is estimated to be worth over $435bn , as well as an estimated 45 million coders by 2030.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ex Populus, the Web3 Game Studio, Join Forces With Deeze and Farokh, NFT Thought Leaders

Ex Populus, the Web3 game developer, has announced the addition of two prominent creators in the NFT space, Deeze and Farokh, as key members of the Ex Populus advisory board. DeezFi and Farokh have both been long-time collaborators with Ex Populus co-founder Soban Saqib (@Sobylife) and have kept a close eye on Ex Populus developments over the past year.

Farokh, Deeze, Soby

"I'm excited to help Ex Populus become the best Web3 game developer possible. We've been talking closely throughout the last year of building and I've been impressed. Tobias, Soby, and the rest of the team have a grand vision for the space and the team to pull it off. I believe gaming + social applications are what will bring the next 10,000,000+ people to the web3 space and I'm stoked to help in this mission," said Deeze, Director of Vibes at Fractional

Farokh and Deeze will provide additional guidance and insight to the Ex Populus team on all of their projects moving forward to maximize the potential that Web3 communities will play Ex Populus games and embrace the related NFT collections. Ex Populus has continued to attract A-list talent to its Advisory Board throughout 2022, a clear signal that the company is quickly climbing the ranks of elite Web3 game companies.

"As someone who is passionate about onboarding people into Web3 and building communities, I am looking forward to helping Ex Populus onboard gamers into space. I am happy to provide my insights to this amazing team, who has shown that they are capable to attract world-class game and animated film talent to their growing team," said Farokh, co-creator of Rug Radio

"Thanks to my co-founder, Soby, we are privileged and delighted to have Deeze and Farokh join our counsel of key industry talent to provide their insights and influence the direction of the company and its games," said Tobias Batton , co-founder and CEO of Ex Populus.

Ex Populus is backed by Animoca, Com2US, CMS, CitizenX and several other prominent game and Web3 investors.  The company has sold out multiple collectible drops over the past year including LAMO action figures, The Decentralized Autonomous GigaUnits trading cards and is expected to drop Mike Tyson's Iron Pigeons trading card set when their first game, Final Form, hits early access later this year.

About Ex Populus
The Ex Populus Vision is to bring joy to people around the globe with the world's most compelling games and entertainment at the highest level possible. Ex Populus' mission is to work with the next generation of elite content creators and bring their games to Web3 and the Metaverse.

Socials
Web: https://expopulus.com/
Discord: https://discord.gg/expopulus
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ExPopulus

Ex Populus

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ex-populus-the-web3-game-studio-join-forces-with-deeze-and-farokh-nft-thought-leaders-301605354.html

SOURCE Ex Populus

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Trading Platform Monsoon Launches to the Public

The Platform Debuts First Collection of Trading Cards Featuring Artwork from CMON's Worldwide Best-Selling Game Zombicide

Free Digital Collectibles Celebrate Launch Day, Reward CMON Kickstarter Backers

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GameFi Company Murasaki Closes Euro1.5M Seed Round Led by Japanese Incubate Fund

Murasaki, a game studio building decentralized games on the blockchain, has just closed a €1.5 million seed round led by Incubate Fund, one of the largest Japanese venture capital firms specializing in seed stage investing.

(PRNewsfoto/Murasaki)

As Japanese and European serial entrepreneurs and developers operating out of The Netherlands , Murasaki is on a mission to disrupt the GameFi economy. We are currently witnessing a transformation of the gaming industry, with emerging technologies like the blockchain opening new doors and creating endless revenue opportunities for both players and creators. In true Web3 spirit, Murasaki aims to harness the power of community and make a future game engine available to anyone wanting to build blockchain titles.

One of the co-founders, Shunsuke Sasaki , is a serial entrepreneur and angel investor specializing as a game producer. In 2007, after two years, he left and founded Pokelabo Inc, a mobile gaming company. GREE, a Japanese mobile gaming giant, acquired Pokelabo in 2012 for $173.8m . Pokelabo produced some famous titles, such as SINoALICE, that are well- known worldwide. The core founding team from Pokelabo joins Murasaki to build multiple game titles.

With this €1.5 million investment led by Incubate Fund, Murasaki will be able to strengthen its commitment to developing the next generation of decentralized, community-powered games. Murasaki's Cyberstella, an NFT-focused game with a new take on the play and earn model, is set for release in early 2023. Meanwhile, an NFT and official token launch will follow the beta version release in late 2022.

Shinnosuke Murata , Murasaki's CEO and Co-Founder, said: "I was attracted to blockchain technology, which allows consensus building without racial or national boundaries, and founded Murasaki in February 2022 ."

"This investment round is incredibly exciting for us, as it will allow us to further develop our assets and optimize the beta version of Cyberstella, adding new features, worlds, missions and environments. We are also planning to develop a subsequent title as well. We can't wait for people to discover what playing a blockchain title is really like."

Keisuke Wada at Incubate Fund said: "We are thrilled to partner with the Murasaki team, formed by two experienced Japanese entrepreneurs, Mr. Murata and Mr. Sasaki, in taking on the Game-Fi challenge. We look forward to transcending national borders and pioneering an ever-evolving frontier."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876122/Murasaki_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Grigorij Richters
grig@filmsunited.co
+491732631512

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamefi-company-murasaki-closes-1-5m-seed-round-led-by-japanese-incubate-fund-301604419.html

SOURCE Murasaki

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×