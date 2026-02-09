Galloper Gold Closes $2.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Galloper Gold Closes $2.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM,OTC:GGDCF) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of January 13, 2026 and February 2, 2026, it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") issuing 41,666,667 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit raising aggregate gross proceeds $2,500,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.09 until February 9, 2029.

Hratch Jabrayan, CEO of the Company commented, "We are thrilled to have closed this private placement in such a short period of time with unprecedented support from our investors and partners. We are now in a very strong position to commence and deliver on our 2026 plan. Our strategic deliverables are set, and we look forward to communicating details and results in the near future".

The Company paid finders' fees totalling $31,184.85 in cash to Haywood Securities Inc., Ventum Financial Corp., Research Capital Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to statutory hold periods pursuant to securities laws in Canada, including the statutory Restricted Period prescribed by Section 2.5 of National Instrument 45-102 Resale of Securities, and are subject to the Exchange Hold (as defined under Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") Policy 1 Interpretation and General Provisions which definition became effective May 22, 2025), required in certain circumstances in accordance with Policy 6 Distributions and Corporate Finance of the CSE.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for the commencement of the Company's 2026 exploration program and for general working capital purposes.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan
CEO and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

info@gallopergold.com
Tel: 778-655-9266

Investor Relations:
Hratch Jabrayan: Hratch@gallopergold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283066

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

galloper-goldboom-cccse-boomprecious-metals-investing
BOOM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM)

Galloper Gold

Breaking new ground in resource-rich gold asset in Newfoundland

Breaking new ground in resource-rich gold asset in Newfoundland Keep Reading...
Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold Advances Santa Fe Toward Restart in Nevada

Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold Advances Santa Fe Toward Restart in Nevada

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV: LG,OTC:LGCXF) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is advancing its Santa Fe project in Nevada toward a potential restart, supported by permitting progress and drilling focused on adding mineable ounces. The company is also evaluating silver potential at its nearby West Santa Fe project as... Keep Reading...
The $30 Billion Shift: Critical Minerals Enter a New Era

The $30 Billion Shift: Critical Minerals Enter a New Era

Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc. - USA News Group News Commentary China just flipped the table on global procurement. By locking down exports on silver, tungsten, and antimony, they signaled a strategic shift that is reshaping Western defense priorities[1]. The response was immediate: the U.S.... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Extends Gold Mineralisation at Depth and Further Defines the Contact Zone Fault Target

Kobo Resources Extends Gold Mineralisation at Depth and Further Defines the Contact Zone Fault Target

Drilling at the Road Cut Zone extends mineralisation more than 150 m down-dip along the Contact Zone Fault, including 11.0 m at 1.54 g/t Au from 380.0 m (KDD0142) Jagger Zone results confirm broad and continuous mineralisation at depth, highlighted by 13.0 m at 1.77 g/t Au and a high-grade... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Provides Outlook and Growth Catalysts for 2026

RUA GOLD Provides Outlook and Growth Catalysts for 2026

Rua Gold INC. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an outlook as it outlines the strategy for 2026, including the commencement of drilling at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island and the advancement of the Reefton Project toward permitting... Keep Reading...
Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave

Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at MojaveDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) (OTCQB: EQMEF) ("Equity" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2026 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention, the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event.To... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Investor Presentation

AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in US

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

NextSource Materials Announces C$25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

Related News

gold-investing

Investor Presentation

energy-investing

AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in US

copper-investing

Rio Tinto and Glencore Walk Away from Mega-Merger, but Mining M&A Marches On

battery-metals-investing

NextSource Materials Announces C$25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

vanadium-investing

Western Australia Implements 2.5 Percent Vanadium Royalty Rate

base-metals-investing

Anteros Metals Announces Plans for a Phase 1 Extension Drilling Program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario