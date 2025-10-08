GALIANO GOLD PROVIDES NOTICE OF THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) is pleased to announce it will release its third quarter ("Q3") 2025 financial and operational results after market close on November 6, 2025 . The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review and discuss the Q3 results on November 7, 2025 at 7:30am PT .

Conference Call Details

Replay (available until November 14, 2025)

Date:

November 7, 2025

Local:

289-819-1450

Time:

10:30am ET (7:30am PT)

Toll Free:

1-888-660-6345

Dial In:

437-900-0527

Access Code:

16439 #

Toll Free:

1-888-510-2154



The conference call will be webcast https://app.webinar.net/E4kxVp4Vgam and can be accessed on Galiano's website: galianogold.com .

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana , West Africa . Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.galianogold.com .

