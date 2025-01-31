- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to present this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024, as well as activities up to the date of this release.
Highlights
- Phase 1 operational works at HMW continue, with Galan being one of a few lithium companies in a position to move towards production due to the low- cost, high-grade nature of the project
- Approximately 7,900 inventory LCE tonnes in the evaporation ponds. Lithium grades, flow and evaporation rates in line with Phase 1 DFS
- Phase 2 HMW Mining Permit granted, securing the pathway for Galan’s continued development at HMW at an efficient commercial scale up to 21,000 tpa LCE
- Independent benchmarking highlights HMW as being within the first quartile of the lithium industry AISC cost curve (1)
- Candelas Mineral Resource upgrade provides Galan with total resources of 9.5 Mt LCE
- Galan now placed within the global top 10 of lithium construction and production projects (by LCE mineral resource)(2)
- Cash and liquid assets of A$3.6m at the end of the quarter. Chemphys placement funds of US$3 million received in January 2025; financing and offtake discussions progressing
Galan’s focus remains on its ongoing operational works at, and funding solutions for, the Company’s 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project in the Catamarca Province of Argentina.
The Company continues its phased development strategy at HMW and continues to work towards first production as a priority.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investor Insight
Galan Lithium’s investment appeal is driven by its Hombre Muerto West project, a top 20 global lithium resource featuring high-grade, low-cost lithium brine concentrate, on track for near-term production in Argentina’s renowned mining region.
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than 60 percent of the world’s lithium resources. Argentina has the world’s second greatest endowment of lithium reserves (17 Mt), concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Demand for lithium is forecasted to grow from approximately 1 Mt LCE in 2024 to around 3Mt in 2030, a compound annual growth rate of around 20 percent. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in Argentina – Hombre Muerto West and Candelas. The company also holds a highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 8.6 million tons (Mt) contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium, with 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866 mg/L Li in the measured category. The 100-percent-owned property is strategically located near Rio Tinto’s recently acquired Arcadium Lithium project, highlighting its position within a highly sought-after lithium region
Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government supporting the grant of permits to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
In August 2024, Galan entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for an offtake prepayment agreement for the HMW project. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project. Chemphys will also provide Galan with an offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega in Catamarca.
In September 2024, Galan successfully completed a capital raising of AU$20 million, including a fully-subscribed Entitlement Offer of $13.3m, reflecting strong shareholder support and confidence in the Company’s strategic direction and the development of its HMW project
In addition to Hombre Muerto West, Galan Lithium’s portfolio includes several strategically positioned projects that complement its flagship asset:
- Candelas Project (Argentina): Located within the Hombre Muerto Basin, this underexplored project boasts a maiden resource estimate of 685kt LCE and is incorporated into Galan’s Phase 4 expansion plans targeting 60ktpa LCE production by 2030.
- Greenbushes South Project (Australia): Situated just 3 kilometres south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, this project offers strong exploration potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Galan is progressing land access agreements and holds an exploration license through to 2029.
- James Bay & Ontario Projects (Canada): In 2023, Galan acquired property blocks in Quebec and Ontario located in globally recognized lithium provinces, providing further exploration upside in key jurisdictions.
Backed by a highly experienced management team, Galan is well-positioned to advance these complementary projects while maintaining its primary focus on developing HMW into a world-class lithium production hub.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has two high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina. The two projects combined bring the company’s current total mineral resource estimate to 8.6 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent @ 859 mg/L lithium.
- HMW leverages advantageous positioning near Arcadium Lithium’s project, which is subject to an acquisition by Rio Tinto, highlighting the strategic importance of this high-grade lithium region
- Galan’s lithium Resources are ranked among the top 20 in the world
- HMW sits in the lowest quartile of the global lithium cost curve, leveraging brine extraction advantages for cost efficiency
- High-grade, low-impurity brine concentrate validated by robust offtake interest and market alignment
- Galan’s phased approach and strong stakeholder collaboration mitigate risks and ensure steady progress toward first production in 2025
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected in 2024, and production in H2 2025.
- The HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tons per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government enabling the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
- Galan is the first mining company to apply for the Argentine ‘RIGI’, an incentive regime for large scale investments
- Galan is transitioning into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning near Arcadium Lithium, recently acquired by Rio Tinto.
Galan has increased HMW’s mineral resource to 8.6 Mt contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium (previously 7.3 Mt LCE @852 mg/L lithium), one of the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina. HMW’s measured resource is now at 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866mg/L lithium. Inclusion of the Catalina tenure adds ~1.3 Mt LCE to the HMW resource.
The pilot plant at HMW has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
Pilot Plant at HMW
Construction for Phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H2 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
In October 2024, Galan announced 45 percent project completion with pond construction at 76 percent and project execution is advancing as planned.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 shows a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Galan has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for a prepayment offtake agreement. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Chemphys will also provide Galan with a US$40 million offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of the HMW project.
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is the executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy and resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil and industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX-listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Ross Dinsdale - Chief Financial Officer
Ross Dinsdale has 18 years of extensive experience across capital markets, equity research, investment banking and executive roles in the natural resources sector. He has held positions with Goldman Sachs, Azure Capital and more recently he acted as CFO for Mallee Resources. He is a CFA charter holder, has a Bachelor of Commerce and holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance.
Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 31 December 2024
Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Activities Report for the quarter ending on 31 December 2024 (“the Quarter”).
Highlights
- Completion of the Strategic Investment from Hebang Biotechnology (Hong Kong) Investment Limited
- Lodgement of a Revised Mine Management Plan (MMP) for Wonarah DSO Operations
- Completion of Dry Season Ecology Survey at Wonarah
- Development Pathway - Wonarah Project
- Commencement of regional Aeromagnetic Survey at Jundee South
Completion of the Strategic Investment from Hebang
During the Quarter, Avenira completed the Strategic 2 Tranche Investment from its largest shareholder Hebang Biotechnology (Hong Kong) Investment Limited (“Hebang”), being a wholly- owned subsidiary of Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Limited (SHSE:603077) (“Sichuan Hebang”)1. The investment comprised:
- A$4.5 million 2-tranche Placement at an issue price of A$0.006 per new share, with Tranche 2 subject to shareholder approval and any other required regulatory approvals.
- Tranche 1 Placement (“Tranche 1”): A$1.7 million through the issue of 285,000,000 shares, at an issue price of $0.006 per new share (completed in August 2024).
- Tranche 2 placement (“Tranche 2”): A$2.79 million through the issue of 465,000,000 shares at an issue price of $0.006 per new share, approved by shareholders on 29 November 2024
As of the end of the quarter, funds received from Tranche 2 had been used to repay a $2.79m unsecured loan facility from Hebang.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Acquired the granted exploration licence L-2797 (“License”) which lies within the broader Rae Copper region, Nunavut, Canada and covers the historical Danvers copper deposit (“Danvers”). Acquisition of this licence bolsters the already impressive and prospective Rae Copper Project portfolio.
- Heli supported maiden field sampling and reconnaissance programme that focused on priority areas close to existing and established infrastructure at Rae and Great Bear projects delivers extraordinary rock chip assay results across both.
- During of the quarter, the Company successfully raised $5m (before costs) cornerstoned by the Company’s strategic advisor, Mr John Hancock, at a premium ($0.025) of 8.5% to the preceding 15-day VWAP.
- Post quarter end, the Company received approvals from the Nunavut Impact Review Board, its Class A Land Use Permit granted by the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and Class B Water Licence from the Nunavut Water Board. Receipt of these approvals provides the Company with all required permits for its maiden drilling program scheduled to commence in March 2025.
- Aurora Geosciences, experts in northern exploration, geology, and geophysics have been contracted to support the maiden drilling campaign at Rae in March 2025.
Danvers Copper Deposit
- Highlights from the 1960’s resource drilling included:
- 39.40m @ 4.9% Cu from 60.3m (S-57)
- 47.10m @ 3.2% Cu from 42.2m (S-24)
- 35.40m @ 3.2% Cu from 21.0m (S-21)
- 27.5m @ 4.0% Cu from 76.7m (S-63)
- 38.1m @ 2.8% Cu from 63.4m (S-73)
- 31.4m @ 3.3% Cu from 15.2m (S-20)
- 44.8m @ 2.2% Cu from 55.8m (S-18)
- Follow up drilling in 2003 & 2005 focused mainly on expanding the known mineralised envelope which starts at surface and has dimensions of approximately 550m(L) x 200m(W) x 150m(D). Results confirmed mineralisation remains open in all directions presenting potential for further exploration success, highlights include:
- 72.70m @ 1.6% Cu from 27m (2003-47-2)
- 56.39m @ 1.5% Cu from 47m (2003-47-1)
- 98.05m @ 0.9% Cu from 66m (2003-47-3)
- 52.88m @ 1.2% Cu from 177m (2005-47-7)
- The previously reported work and studies undertaken on the Licence will be verified by the Company as quickly as reasonably possible, with proposed work focused on drilling being planned for 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rae Copper Project fully permitted for drilling
Hulk and Danvers targets will be priority as part of the maiden campaign
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Rae Copper Project, Nunavut (the “Project”) has now received the remaining permits and approvals required to commence drilling activities. The maiden drilling campaign will follow up high priority targets that were generated during the successful field campaign at the Rae Copper Project during 2024, where copper rock chips returned remarkable assays, with results exceeding 60% Copper (refer to announcements dated 4 October and 14 October 2024).
- Type B Water Licence issued by the Nunavut Water Board allowing activities to occur for an initial period of seven (7) years
- The Rae Copper Project is now fully permitted allowing drilling activities to commence during March 2025
- Updates on drill targeting, contractor selection, and mobilisation will be provided in the coming weeks
“It is pleasing to see the approval from the Nunavut Water Board occur so swiftly, and some four or so weeks ahead of our planned schedule. The Rae Copper Project is now fully permitted with drilling activities planned to commence during March.
Our initial campaign will focus on targets within the highly prospective Hulk Sedimentary prospect and the Danvers project area. Over the coming weeks, we aim to finalise contractor selection and settle plans for priority target holes.
This is a significant milestone for the Company, with drilling activities now fully approved. I’d like to take this time to acknowledge the greater White Cliff team and our partners; this milestone, achieved in such a swift fashion is remarkable. I can’t wait to safely and successfully execute this upcoming drilling campaign and I look forward to sharing updates about our progress as we award drilling contracts and mobilisation activities commence towards the Rae Site!”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Galan’s Mineral Resources grow to 9.5 Mt LCE
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce a material increase in its JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for its 100% owned Candelas Project (Candelas or the Project) located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina. Galan engaged SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd (SRK) to update the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and potassium chloride equivalent (KCl).
- 100% owned Candelas Mineral Resource grows by more than 150% to 1.6Mt LCE.
- Galan’s Hombre Muerto resource position (9.5 Mt LCE) places it within the top 10 of lithium construction and production projects globally (1)
- Material increase at Candelas provides greater optionality in commercialising the Project
- Significant upside potential also identified to further enhance the latest Candelas Mineral Resource
In late 2024, Galan completed surface mapping and undertook additional geophysics over Candelas and its surrounding environs. Based on this additional geoscience data, SRK remodelled the hydrogeological domains and re-estimated mineral resources for lithium, potassium, LCE, and KCl (potash), leading to the material increase in the Candelas MRE Estimate (Table 1).
Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“Applying sound geoscientific knowledge and modern exploration techniques to a world-class lithium resource has continued to deliver outstanding results for Galan. We identified the potential to add significant value-accretive LCE tonnes at Candelas on a very modest budget and have delivered on that opportunity.
On behalf of the Board and myself, I would like to thank our team and our consultants. With this material resource growth, Galan now sits within the top 10 lithium production and construction projects, by Mineral Resource, which is an unbelievable achievement from our maiden resource generated in 2019.
Our resources are focused on finalising the Phase 1 financing and offtake process followed by completion of the Phase 1 construction and operations at HMW.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Strategy Update and Cost Restructure
Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") wishes to provide a strategic update in response to progress that had been made to shift our various technologies to important inflection points for growth. Livium’s strategy is now focussed on strategic partnering initiatives which will facilitate the ongoing growth and development of the Company’s technologies. With a more focussed set of actions, a review of the business has been undertaken to explore options to reduce costs.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Strategic focus on scaling Envirostream, the Battery Recycling division, due to the potential of increased recycling volumes and cashflows over the years ahead
- Battery Recycling: Continued safe operations, growing volumes and operating profits, and seek partners to scale operations in line with the expected waste outlook
- Livium is well advanced on the near-term commercialisation pathways of its other technologies:
- Battery Materials: Defined pathway for development of an Australian LFP demonstration plant with funding to be secured directly into VSPC from strategic partners
- Lithium Chemicals: Complete JDA activities with MinRes, including assessment of alternate commercialisation pathways and selection of the preferred lithium product
- Restructuring of the organisation and cost reductions being undertaken with estimated annual ongoing savings of A$1.5m
Comment regarding the strategic update from Livium CEO and Managing Director, Simon Linge
"We have advanced our strategy to inflection points, with the next phases of growth for each division requiring strategic partners to underpin their growth and development. With a focus on strategic growth partners, we have reviewed our resourcing and made the decision to restructure our organisation and reduce costs.
Livium remains committed to delivering returns for shareholders. Whilst organisational changes may impact our ability to react to opportunities, right sizing the organisation assists in resetting the Company's cost base to become sustainable over this critical period."
NEAR TERM PLANS
The following activities have been identified as key to delivering value in the near term:
- Battery Recycling: Continued safe operations, growing end-of-life volumes, and seeking partners to scale operations in line with the expected waste outlook and to expand into related services
- Battery Materials: Secure funding for an Australian LFP demonstration plant from government and private strategic partners, who will invest directly into VSPC
- Lithium Chemicals: Complete JDA activities with MinRes, including assessment of alternate commercialisation pathways and selection of the preferred lithium product
- Corporate: Complete implementation of organisation restructure and other cost saving initiatives.
BATTERY RECYCLING GROWTH OUTLOOK
The Battery Recycling division generates revenue today, is the largest recycler of lithium-ion batteries in the country, draws on our technical expertise to provide value-added services and has strong commercial relationships. Strategic focus is being placed on Battery Recycling, through Envirostream, due to the potential of increased recycling volumes over the coming years.
During CY2024, Envirostream successfully increased volumes of EV' andESS2 with most of the volume being received under exclusive customer arrangements. Over CY2024, Envirostream collected 736k tonnes of large format batteries and it is estimated that there are five times these volumes available today which are increasingly expected to be recycled due to consumer demand and government regulation. In their Battery Market Analysis, B-cycle show how EV and ESS batteries are expected to dominate3.
Figure 1. EOL Battery Projections by Market Segment3
Focusing on only EV / ESS for the balance of the decade demonstrates the near-term opportunity for Envirostream collections growth relative to current performance.
Figure 2. 5-Year EV and ESS EOL Battery Projections3
The near-term outlook for Envirostream is positive, enabling increases of volumes collected and processed, and providing an opportunity to expand our service offerings in line with market requirements.
To accommodate expectations of market growth, the business intends to explore deploying growth capital to improve operating efficiencies and expand capacity. The company has appointed advisors to coordinate discussions around partnership and growth funding options, which includes both strategic partners and other financiers.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Livium Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Chemphys Placement Participation Funds Received
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received proceeds from Latam Resources Pty Limited (Latam), an Affiliate of Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Chemphys) in relation to the share placement (Placement) announced by the Company on 10 September 2024 and subsequently approved by shareholders at the Galan Annual General Meeting held on 15 November 2024. Chemphys agreed to subscribe for US$3 million worth of shares under the terms of the Placement.
Funds received from Latam will be applied by Galan towards ongoing Phase 1 operations at Hombre Muerto West (HMW), as parties continue to work towards finalising an offtake prepayment facility targeted financial close during the first quarter of 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
