Galan Lithium

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to present this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024, as well as activities up to the date of this release.

Highlights

  • Phase 1 operational works at HMW continue, with Galan being one of a few lithium companies in a position to move towards production due to the low- cost, high-grade nature of the project
  • Approximately 7,900 inventory LCE tonnes in the evaporation ponds. Lithium grades, flow and evaporation rates in line with Phase 1 DFS
  • Phase 2 HMW Mining Permit granted, securing the pathway for Galan’s continued development at HMW at an efficient commercial scale up to 21,000 tpa LCE
  • Independent benchmarking highlights HMW as being within the first quartile of the lithium industry AISC cost curve (1)
  • Candelas Mineral Resource upgrade provides Galan with total resources of 9.5 Mt LCE
  • Galan now placed within the global top 10 of lithium construction and production projects (by LCE mineral resource)(2)
  • Cash and liquid assets of A$3.6m at the end of the quarter. Chemphys placement funds of US$3 million received in January 2025; financing and offtake discussions progressing

Galan’s focus remains on its ongoing operational works at, and funding solutions for, the Company’s 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project in the Catamarca Province of Argentina.

The Company continues its phased development strategy at HMW and continues to work towards first production as a priority.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Avenira Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 31 December 2024

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Activities Report for the quarter ending on 31 December 2024 (“the Quarter”).

White Cliff Minerals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

White Cliff Minerals

Rae Copper Project fully permitted for drilling

Hulk and Danvers targets will be priority as part of the maiden campaign

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Rae Copper Project, Nunavut (the “Project”) has now received the remaining permits and approvals required to commence drilling activities. The maiden drilling campaign will follow up high priority targets that were generated during the successful field campaign at the Rae Copper Project during 2024, where copper rock chips returned remarkable assays, with results exceeding 60% Copper (refer to announcements dated 4 October and 14 October 2024).

Galan Lithium

Galan’s Mineral Resources grow to 9.5 Mt LCE

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce a material increase in its JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for its 100% owned Candelas Project (Candelas or the Project) located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina. Galan engaged SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd (SRK) to update the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and potassium chloride equivalent (KCl).

Livium Ltd

Strategy Update and Cost Restructure

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") wishes to provide a strategic update in response to progress that had been made to shift our various technologies to important inflection points for growth. Livium’s strategy is now focussed on strategic partnering initiatives which will facilitate the ongoing growth and development of the Company’s technologies. With a more focussed set of actions, a review of the business has been undertaken to explore options to reduce costs.

Galan Lithium

Chemphys Placement Participation Funds Received

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received proceeds from Latam Resources Pty Limited (Latam), an Affiliate of Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Chemphys) in relation to the share placement (Placement) announced by the Company on 10 September 2024 and subsequently approved by shareholders at the Galan Annual General Meeting held on 15 November 2024. Chemphys agreed to subscribe for US$3 million worth of shares under the terms of the Placement.

Galan Lithium
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2024

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 31 December 2024

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2024

gold investing

December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports 31 December 2024

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

