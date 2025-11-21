GAC Accelerates European EV Strategy with Magna Vehicle Assembly Program

GAC Accelerates European EV Strategy with Magna Vehicle Assembly Program

Today, GAC and Magna announced a vehicle assembly program to accelerate electric mobility and expand localized EV production in Europe. The collaboration underscores GAC's regional commitment, extending assembly, supply and sales, while highlighting Magna's leadership in vehicle manufacturing. Serial production of GAC's electric SUV AION V is now underway at Magna's Graz facility.

"Europe is a vital market in GAC's global development," said Wei Haigang, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL. "Partnering with Magna enables us to bring locally assembled electric vehicles to European customers that reflect GAC's values of smart technology, sustainability and craftsmanship."

Roland Prettner, President of Magna Complete Vehicles, added: "This collaboration reflects the trust automakers place in Magna's expertise. Our Graz facility provides flexibility and capacity, allowing OEMs like GAC to localize production efficiently and confidently."

The AION V, which earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating, debuted in Finland, Poland and Portugal. GAC plans to expand into additional European markets through new partnerships, service and sales networks.

Magna's Graz operation, known for operational excellence, is capable of producing internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles on shared lines. With 125 years of manufacturing experience, Magna has developed 40+ vehicle models and produced over 4 million vehicles worldwide.

Together, GAC and Magna are shaping the future of mobility by combining electrification, design and manufacturing expertise. It underscores both companies' commitment to quality, reliability and sustainable mobility across Europe and beyond.

About Magna International
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets—North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety and quality.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

About GAC Group
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Guangzhou, GAC Group has been on the Fortune Global 500 for 13 consecutive years. With comprehensive R&D and manufacturing, and brands including GAC, AION and HYPTEC, GAC is dedicated to intelligent, high-quality, and sustainable mobility.

For further information about GAC Group, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en-eu/ or follow us on social.

Media Contacts
GAC: Joris Steenman │ joris.steenman@gac-international.com │ +31 6 29 33 51 01
Magna: Tracy Fuerst │ tracy.fuerst@magna.com │ +1 248 761 7004
Investor Relations (Magna): Louis Tonelli │ louis.tonelli@magna.com │ +1 905 726 7035

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d2e357f-3908-4f5f-8f0f-5e05c33211ea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3381a98a-2948-419c-91f0-548dbc21eb30


