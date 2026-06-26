Fury Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX and NYSE American: FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on June 25, 2026. Each director nominee listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 11, 2026 (the "Circular") in connection with the Meeting and as filed on SEDAR+, were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting, or until their successors are otherwise elected or appointed. 

A total of 75,644,125 of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 39.79% of the outstanding Common Shares. 

1. Fix Number of Directors
By resolution, shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at six (6). The result of the vote on the fixing the number of directors at six were as follows:

  Votes For % For Votes Against % Against
Fixing number of directors at six (6) 72,290,680 95.57% 3,353,445 4.43%
 

2. Election of Directors
By resolution passed, all of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company. The result of the votes on the election of the board of directors was as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Forrester A. Clark 58,006,167 99.30% 406,681 0.70%
Brian Christie 49,066,487 84.00% 9,346,361 16.00%
Steve Cook 42,174,798 72.20% 16,241,441 27.80%
Michael Hoffman 43,713,594 74.84% 14,695,863 25.16%
Alison Sagateh (Saga) Williams 49,290,745 84.38% 9,122,103 15.62%
Philip S. Baker 57,716,716 98.89% 650,488 1.11%
 

3. Appointment of Auditor
By resolution, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the Company's auditor. The result of the vote on the appointment of the auditor was as follows:

  Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants 74,293,940 98.22%
 1,350,186 1.78%
 

4. Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTI Plan")
By resolution, shareholders approved a resolution to renew for a three-year period, the Company's long-term incentive plan. The result of the vote on the renewal for a three-year period long-term incentive plan was as follows:

  Votes For % For Votes Against % Against
Renewal of the Company's three-year period long-term incentive plan 51,695,320 88.50%
 6,717,527 11.50%
 

Voting results have been reported and published on www.sedarplus.ca. The meeting was recorded and will soon be available for viewing on the Company's website.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited
Fury Gold Mines Limited is a well-financed Canadian-focused exploration company advancing the Eau Claire gold project towards development, which holds a 5.8% equity position in Contango Silver and Gold Inc. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its gold portfolio through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining.

For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit www.furygoldmines.com.

For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:
Salisha Ilyas, Investor Relations
Tel: (844) 601-0841
Email: info@furygoldmines.com
Website: www.furygoldmines.com
   

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which statements relate to the future exploration operations of the Company and may include other statements that are not historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this news release includes information relating to the Company's ongoing exploration program at the Elmer East project.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements were reasonable at the time such statements were made, there can be no certainty that such assumptions and expectations will prove to be materially correct. Mineral exploration is a high-risk enterprise.

Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's Annual Report available at www.sec.gov. Readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking information, which is inherently uncertain.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fury Gold MinesFURY:CCTSX:FURYgold investing
FURY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold bars overlaid by a downward stock trend line and red market numbers.

Rhona O'Connell: Gold Price Drop — Why it Happened, What's Next

Rhona O'Connell, StoneX's head of market analysis, EMEA and Asia, breaks down gold's price activity over the last six months, including its correction at the beginning of the year and this week's fall below the much-watched US$4,000 per ounce level. Although the metal is now back above US$4,000,... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with arrows and "GOLD PRICE" text sit on piles of gold coins against a black background.

Gold Price Falls Below US$4,000, How Low Can it Go?

Gold is feeling the summer heat with a drop below US$4,000 per ounce on Wednesday (June 24). The yellow metal hasn't been below that key psychological level since November 2025, but a stronger US dollar, expectations of higher interest rates and cooling tensions in the Middle East are combining... Keep Reading...
Guinea flag.

Guinea Bans Raw Gold Exports to Force Domestic Refining

Guinea has banned the export of raw gold effective immediately, requiring all industrial and artisanal miners to process the precious metal domestically before shipping.According to a Bloomberg report, Guinean President Mamadi Doumbouya announced the policy during a meeting with mining... Keep Reading...
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver — Price Targets, Key Levels to Watch

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver, commenting on the impact of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting — the first with Chair Kevin Warsh at the helm — and the deal between the US and Iran.He sees the gold price revisiting... Keep Reading...
Gold bar and nuggets with text reading "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Lighthouse Gold Shines with 78 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.Reuters reported on Friday (June 19) that a Panamanian government-led audit of First Quantum... Keep Reading...
David Nicholas, gold and silver bars.

David Nicholas: Gold's Next 30 Days — 10 Percent Price Pop?

David Nicholas, co-founder of XFunds, shares his outlook for gold, calling it "very constructive." In his view, it wouldn't be surprising to see an 8 to 10 percent price increase in the next 30 days. "I think gold and silver are the next trades to do really well here," Nicholas said.Don't forget... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Premier American Uranium Reports Results Following Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

Searchlight Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement

Related News

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Reports Results Following Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

base metals investing

Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

agriculture investing

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Lakes Blue Energy Rises as Wombat Gas Field Progresses

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

base metals investing

Steadright Cancels Purchase of 80% Interest in Moroccan Antimony Company