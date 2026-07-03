Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(ESM:8GW) announces that it has received notices of exercise of warrants over 1,349,255 new ordinary shares of €0.0001 each in the share capital of the Company at a price of 1.30 pence per share ("the Warrant Shares"). In addition, the Company received a notice of exercise of warrants over 1,225,000 new ordinary shares of €0.0001 each at a price of 1.00 pence per share ("the Broker Shares"). The warrants were granted in conjunction with the Placing announced on 10 June 2025. The Company has approved the issue of the Warrant Shares and the Broker Shares with gross proceeds amounting to £29,790,32.

Settlement and Dealing
Application will be made to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") and Euronext Growth for a total of 2,574,255 ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading. Dealings on AIM and Euronext Growth are expected to commence on or around 9 July 2026 ("Admission").

Total Voting Rights
In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Great Western advises that the total number of ordinary shares of €0.0001 each in issue (with voting rights) will be 435,716,781 following the issue of the Warrant Shares and the Broker Shares. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Great Western under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Transparency Rules.

For further information visit www.greatwesternmining.com or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

Brian Hall, Chairman

Ed Loye, CEO

c/o St Brides

greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

Max Williams, Finance Director

Davy

Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker

Brian Garrahy

+353 (0)1 679 6363

Shard Capital Partners

Joint Broker

Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar

+44 (0)20 7186 9008

St Brides Partners

Financial PR

Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis

greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC



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