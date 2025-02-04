Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Download the PDF here.

BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

Download the PDF here.

2025 Exploration Drilling Commences at Sandstone

2025 Exploration Drilling Commences at Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced 2025 Exploration Drilling Commences at Sandstone

Download the PDF here.

Maiden Sandstone drilling program delivers high grade gold

Maiden Sandstone drilling program delivers high grade gold

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Maiden Sandstone drilling program delivers high grade gold

Download the PDF here.

Successful $30m placement supports production growth in 2025

Successful $30m placement supports production growth in 2025

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Successful $30m placement supports production growth in 2025

Download the PDF here.

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

Opawica Receives Drill Permit On Its 100% Owned Bazooka Property On The Abitibi Green Stone Belt Quebecs

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

February 4 th 2025 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects in the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec. Opawica Explorations Inc. has received a two-year drill permit on its 20 high-priority gold targets at the Bazooka Property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

New Zealand Government Publishes Its Critical Minerals List - Naming Gold and Antimony. RUA GOLD Provides Exploration Update on the Reefton Project's Extensive Antimony Potential

New Zealand Government Publishes Its Critical Minerals List - Naming Gold and Antimony. RUA GOLD Provides Exploration Update on the Reefton Project's Extensive Antimony Potential

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") executives attended the launch event for the Minerals Strategy for New Zealand to 2040 and Critical Minerals List event hosted by New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals in Waihi on January 31, 2025. Honorable Shane Jones, Resource Minster for New Zealand, presented the critical minerals list that included both gold and antimony.

Furthermore, Rua Gold is pleased to provide an update from the exploration campaign underway at the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand with significant added potential of antimony within the project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Radisson Announces Positive Metallurgical Study at O'Brien and Provides Update on Milling Assessment at IAMGOLD's Doyon-Westwood Complex

Radisson Announces Positive Metallurgical Study at O'Brien and Provides Update on Milling Assessment at IAMGOLD's Doyon-Westwood Complex

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide the results of a recent metallurgical study at the Company's 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The study was undertaken in conjunction with a milling assessment under the auspices of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") to assess the design criteria for processing mined material from Radisson's O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") at the nearby Doyon gold mill, part of IAMGOLD's Doyon-Westwood mine complex. The Doyon mill is located 21 kilometres west of O'Brien and directly accessible along Trans-Canada Highway 117.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bidder's Statement

Bidder's Statement

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Bidder's Statement

Download the PDF here.

Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Download the PDF here.

Schemes Approved by Poseidon Securityholders

Schemes Approved by Poseidon Securityholders

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Schemes Approved by Poseidon Securityholders

Download the PDF here.

Brightstar Resources
First Gold Doré Following Successful Carbon Strip

High Grade discoveries with enriched MREOs at Agostinho highlight Caldeira’s scale

Strategic Transaction with Gage Capital

Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland

×