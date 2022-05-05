Ftribe Fighters is excited to announce an exclusive offering Mystery Box on Binance NFT Marketplace and MOBA official release on May 09th . Ftribe Fighters, a 3D MOBA game, belongs to a gaming ecosystem that emphasizes on building a convenient platform for users to play, earn, and exchange. Its ecosystem includes a traditional MOBA game, Marketplace, DeFi features, upcoming Idle game - Clash of Ftribe and Wallet. ...

