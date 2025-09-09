Freeport Reports on PT Freeport Indonesia Operations

Freeport (NYSE: FCX) announced that on Monday, September 8 at approximately 10 p.m. local time in Central Papua, Indonesia, a large flow of wet material from a production drawpoint occurred at one of five production blocks in the Grasberg Block Cave underground mine. The incident blocked access to certain areas within the mine, restricting evacuation routes for seven team members.

The location of the workers is known, and they are believed to be safe. Crews are working to clear the area for a safe and expeditious evacuation. In parallel, activities are underway to provide support to the workers.

At the Grasberg Block Cave operation, ore is mined using remotely operated equipment; however, the material flow from this event blocked access routes where the affected team members were engaged in mine development activities. All other personnel are confirmed safe.

Mining operations in the Grasberg minerals district have been temporarily suspended to prioritize the safe evacuation of the seven contractor workers.

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman of the Board, and Kathleen Quirk, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "The safety and wellbeing of our workforce is always our number one priority. Our team is working diligently to bring our team members to safety as quickly as possible."

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international metals company with the objective of being foremost in copper. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at FCX.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as plans, projections or expectations relating to the incident at PT Freeport Indonesia's Grasberg Block Cave underground mine. The words "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "could," "to be," "potential," "assumptions," "future," "pursues," "initiatives," "objectives," "opportunities," "strategy" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

FCX cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that can cause FCX's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, factors described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in FCX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which FCX's forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Further, FCX may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. FCX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which are as of the date made, notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, changes in business plans, actual experience or other changes.

Financial Contact:
David P. Joint
(504) 582-4203

Media Contact:
Linda S. Hayes
(602) 366-7824

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Freeport-McMoRanFCXNYSE:FCXGold Investing
FCX
The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

Finlay Minerals Ltd . (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF), the "Company", is pleased to announce that the approved budget under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") 1 for both the PIL and ATTY Projects, has been increased to a total of $3.6 million .

Both projects are situated in the highly prospective Toodoggone District of British Columbia , which continues to develop as an important copper-gold (Cu-Au) district with significant potential for further discoveries.

Initially, the 2025 budget was set at a minimum of $750,000 for the PIL property and $500,000 for the ATTY property. However, these amounts have now been revised to up to $2.6 million for the PIL project and up to $1.0 million for the ATTY project. Both programs are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport . According to these agreements, Freeport may earn an 80% interest in each property by investing a total of $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments totaling $4.1 million over/up to six years. 2 Until the Finlay-Freeport Earn-In Agreements complete, Finlay owns 100% of both properties.

The PIL Property lies in the heart of the Toodoggone region and features several porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) targets, along with associated epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) mineralization.  To date, 18 porphyry Cu ± Mo ± Au and porphyry-related low- and high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag occurrences have been outlined on the PIL Property. The PIL property is adjacent to Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan's JOY Project, as well as TDG Gold Corp.'s Shasta/Baker and Sofia Properties. It is also situated 25 kilometres ("km") northwest of Centerra Gold's former Kemess South Mine and 15 km east of Thesis Gold's Lawyers Project.

The ATTY Property covers 3,875 hectares of sub-alpine terrain in the southern Toodoggone region, an area known for significant porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) and epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) deposits. It is located between Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and the JOY Project, held by Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan. The KEM target on the ATTY Property resembles the Kemess North Trend, which is home to the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits. Exploration will focus on the Wrich target, located near the copper geochemical anomaly at the SWT target on the JOY Property. This anomaly extends over 2 km and continues onto the ATTY Property for an additional 1.2 km to the southeast.

The 2025 programs at the PIL and ATTY are well underway with:

  • Detailed property-wide, 100 metre line-spaced airborne magnetic surveys completed on both properties;

  • Detailed geological and alteration mapping and expanded rock and soil sampling on up to 8 target areas on the PIL underway, with the ATTY expected to start by the end of July;

  • 53 line-km of induced polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys planned on the PIL and 16 line-km on the ATTY, and

  • Finlay acting as the Operator on both properties.

Finlay's President and CEO, Ilona Lindsay , states :

"We are very pleased with the substantial increase in approved funding for both the PIL and the ATTY. This additional funding will allow us to identify and prioritize as many targets as possible for drilling in 2026."

References:

  1. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a leading international metals company focused on copper, with major operations in the Americas and Indonesia and significant reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum.

  2. Finlay news releases NR 03-25 dated April 17, 2025 entitled: " Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties " and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: " Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement. "

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About finlay minerals ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with five properties in northern British Columbia :

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown ,
Executive Chairman of the Board

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the PIL & ATTY Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE finlay minerals ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/17/c1585.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

Finlay Minerals announces the commencement of the 2025 PIL & ATTY Property Exploration Programs

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration programs for its PIL and ATTY Properties within the Toodoggone Mining District of Northern British Columbia .  These programs are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"). Under these agreements, Freeport can earn up to an 80% interest in each property by investing $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments of $4.1 million over a period of six years. ( Reference #1 ).

The exploration programs at PIL and ATTY are designed to best outline and prioritize as many targets as possible for drill testing in 2026. The 2025 programs at both PIL and ATTY will consist of the following activities with Finlay acting as Operator:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement

Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") conditional acceptance for its previously announced earn-in agreement (the " PIL Earn-In Agreement ") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. (" Freeport "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) relating to its PIL property (" PIL Property "). The PIL Property consists of 50 mineral claims in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia . The Company also entered into an earn-in agreement (the " ATTY Earn-In Agreement ") with Freeport relating to its ATTY property (the " ATTY Property ", together with the PIL Property, the " Properties "). The ATTY Earn-In Agreement is not subject to Exchange approval, as it qualifies as an "Exempt Transaction" under Exchange Policy 5.3 Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets . The PIL and ATTY earn-in agreements are arm's length transactions, and no finder's fees are payable in connection with either earn-in agreement.

Keep reading...Show less
Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into two definitive earn-in agreements (the "Earn-In Agreements") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), pursuant to which it has granted Freeport separate options to earn an 80% interest in its PIL and ATTY Properties (the "Properties") in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into two definitive earn-in agreements (the " Earn-In Agreements ") with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. (" Freeport "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), pursuant to which it has granted Freeport separate options to earn an 80% interest in its PIL and ATTY Properties (the " Properties ") in the Toodoggone District of northern British Columbia .

Highlights –

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North American Mining Conferences Presentation

North American Mining Conferences Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced North American Mining Conferences Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR)

Fortune Bay: Maximizing Shareholder Value in Gold and Uranium

Keep reading...Show less
James Henry Anderson, gold bars.

James Henry Anderson: US$3,600 Gold, US$40+ Silver — What's Happening, What's Next?

James Henry Anderson, senior market analyst at SD Bullion, discusses the factors behind gold and silver's recent price moves, saying a restructuring of the system is taking place.

"We're not that far in terms of the psychology that it requires to really break and get really massive flows, and people really afraid of what that currency's value is going to be," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Press microphones in front of Federal Reserve seal and U.S. flag.

Why Does the US Federal Reserve Raise and Lower Interest Rates?

Tackling soaring inflation in the US is the job of the country’s central bank, known as the US Federal Reserve, or the Fed.

The US Fed has consistently made headlines in recent years due to its role in managing inflation through the use of interest rate changes.

Between mid-2021 and 2023, the US economy experienced high inflation, peaking at 8.5 percent in July 2022. The Fed has helped bring it largely under control through careful interest rate increases during that time period.

According to US Labor Department data, the inflation rate in July 2025 was 2.7 percent. As this is still above the Fed's target of 2 percent, the bank has been slow to lower interest rates so far.

It's important for any investor to understand the ins and outs of the Fed's role in US monetary policy and interest rates, as its decisions have a strong impact on US and global markets as well as precious metals prices.

Here the Investing News Network provides investors with insight into what the Federal Reserve and FOMC are, the Fed's role in US monetary policy, why it raises and lowers interest rates and more.

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining President and CEO Peter Schloo.

Heritage Mining Eyes Assay Results Following 4,500 Meters of Drilling at Key Ontario Projects

Heritage Mining (CSE:HML) is expecting to receive assay results from 4,500 meters of drilling work at both its Drayton Black Lake and Contact Bay projects this fall.

President and CEO Peter Schloo provided an update on progress at the company's gold-silver-copper assets in Northern Ontario in an interview with the Investing News Network.

“The rubber is really starting to hit the road. We've drilled off, this year, about 4,500 meters. We've had gold in each of the holes from New Millennium that we drilled earlier this year, and we've had some great success, technically, in all of our projects, thus far,” he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR)

Fortune Bay

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Auking Completes A$5m Riverfort Facility

Review at Leonora North Provides Clear Focus for Future Work

Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

North American Mining Conferences Presentation

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Auking Completes A$5m Riverfort Facility

Precious Metals Investing

Review at Leonora North Provides Clear Focus for Future Work

Australia Investing

Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

Battery Metals Investing

Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Battery Metals Investing

JLL Signs Non-Binding LOI to List McDermitt on a US Exchange

Precious Metals Investing

Casablanca Geophysics Highlights Antimony Targets at Depth

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

×