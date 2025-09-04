Freegold Venturers

Freegold Continues to Intersect Higher-Grade in WOW Zone Intersecting 2.31 g/t Au over 65.4m

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report results from the first five (5) drill holes at Golden Summit which represents all assays received. The 2025 drilling program aims to upgrade inferred mineral resources to indicated resources through targeted infill drilling, geotechnical drilling, and metallurgical test holes.

Highlights: WOW Zone continues to demonstrate higher grade potential

GS2502

4.28 g/t Au over 28.7m
4.20 g/t Au over 9m

• GS2505

2.31 g/t Au over 65.4m

2025 PROGRAM

  • Drilling is underway with four rigs
  • Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling and geotechnical drilling.
  • 5TH Rig to commence drilling mid-September
  • 29 holes (18,361m) completed to date:
  • Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource.
  • Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS)

29 holes (18,361m) have been completed, and four drill holes are in progress. Two large-diameter core holes (PQ) were drilled for further metallurgical testing. Geotechnical drilling, along with geochemical and metallurgical testing, is being carried out to enhance processing techniques.

In preparation for the upcoming planned pre-feasibility study, other site activities include:

  • Installing vibrating wire piezometers (VWPs) to monitor groundwater levels and gradients in drill holes.
  • Collecting surface water samples.
  • Planning mammal and habitat surveys to establish baseline data.
  • Performing cultural resource studies, including paleontological assessments, for review by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and federal agencies, with mitigation plans developed as necessary.
  • Mapping and evaluating wetlands to create and mitigation plan if necessary.
  • Continuing geological mapping and identifying additional exploration targets for further refinement.

Metallurgical testing is currently underway at BaseMet Labs in Kamloops, BC. A new master composite, consisting of over 1,500 kg of material sourced from 12 drill holes, has been prepared.

The main objectives of the 2025 program using this new master composite are as follows:

  • Confirming the metallurgical response of the Golden Summit resource by using a sample that incorporates a larger spatial and volumetric representation of material.

Begin optimizing the key economic drivers of the process flowsheet design, which includes:

  • Determining the optimal primary grinding size and evaluating gravity and flotation recoveries.
  • Improving the cleaner flotation concentrate grade and recovery.
  • Producing a sufficient quantity of sulfide concentrate to conduct optimisation of oxidation tests using three commercially available processes that have proven effective for Golden Summit material. These processes are:
    • Pressure Oxidation – POX CIL TESTWORK TO DATE OVER 92%
    • Biox - BIOX CIL TESTWORK TO DATE OVER 91%
    • Albion - ALBION PROCESS™ OXIDATION-CIL OVER 93%
  • Further investigating and characterizing the environmental impact of flowsheet products and tailings.

Two holes from the 2025 drill program, designated as PQ core GS2507 and GS2512, have been received at BaseMet and will be integrated into the ongoing PQ core test program once assays are received. This program aims to evaluate the comminution parameters of the Golden Summit deposit across various lithologies, alteration, and locations.

Wow Zone – GS2502 and GS2505

Infill drilling within the WOW Zone is ongoing and continues to confirm the presence of higher-grade material in this promising area. Hole GS2502 was drilled to the northwest and intersected 4.28 g/t Au over 28.7m, from a depth of 44.2m, with an additional 4.20 g/t Au over 9m from a depth of 305.9 meters. Hole GS2505 drilled to the north and collared 150m southeast of GS2502 returned 2.31 g/t Au over 65.4m from 424.4m.

Hole

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

From

To

Interval

Au

Number

(m)

(m)

(m)

g/t

GS2502

597.7

-50

320

44.2

72.9

28.7

4.28

incl




61

61.9

0.9

20.71

incl




61.9

63.2

1.3

46.21





305.9

315

9.1

4.20

incl




310.7

311.8

1.1

29.02





337.3

355.4

18.1

0.77

GS2505

717

-45

360

36.1

45.8

9.7

0.94





67.5

72

4.5

1.08





178.4

183.6

5.2

1.42





356.7

364.1

7.4

1.14





424.4

489.8

65.4

2.31

incl




451.4

454.5

3.1

18.7





698

713.7

15.7

0.89

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

Cleary Hill Area – Holes GS2501 and GS2503

GS2501 – located in the Cleary Hill Area, was drilled to the north and was intended to help define the northern limits of the deposit in the Cleary area. Hole GS2503 was drilled 250m to the southeast of GS2501 and served as an infill hole. It intersected 0.93g/t Au over 77.6m from surface and several higher-grade zones, including 1.36 g/t Au over 36.6m from a depth of 425.8m. A high-grade intercept of 62.3 g/t Au over 2.7m was also returned from 508.1 – 510.8m.

Hole

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

From

To

Interval

Au

Number

(m)

(m)

(m)

g/t

GS2501

518.8

-70

360

175.9

224.6

48.7

0.75





252.1

267.3

15.2

0.66

GS2503

602

-75

360

19

96.6

77.6

0.93





203.3

221.2

17.9

2.33





310

322.2

12.2

1.35





386.2

401.4

15.2

0.90





425.8

462.4

36.6

1.36





508.1

510.8

2.7

62.3





520.3

523.3

3

11.84

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

Dolphin Area – GS2504

GS2504 was drilled on the northeastern flank of the Dolphin Zone, further infilling this area and providing additional confirmation of broader zones of higher grade through infill drilling. A high-grade intercept of 81.45 g/t Au over 0.6m was also intercepted at 100.3m, and a wider zone of 1.41 g/t over 119m was also intercepted from a depth of 264m.

Hole

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

From

To

Interval

Au

Number

(m)

(m)

(m)

g/t

GS2504

592.7

-75

360

12.2

25.6

7.3

0.96





100.3

100.9

0.6

81.45





206.7

236.5

29.8

0.61





264

383.1

119.1

1.41

incl




379.8

381

2.1

24.33

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization

Links to the Plan and Section 479550E

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/e479550.pdf
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/nr_planmap_2025_drilling_20250904.jpeg

HQ Core is logged, photographed and cut in half using a diamond saw, and one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by MSA Laboratories in Fairbanks, Alaska. At MSALABS, the entire sample will be dried and crushed to 70% passing -2mm (CRU-CPA). A ~500g riffle split will be analyzed for gold using CHRYSOS PhotonAssay™ (CPA-Au1). From this, 250g will be further riffle split from the original PhotonAssay™ sample, pulverized, and a 0.25g sub-sample analysed for multi-element geochemistry using MSA's IMS230 package, which includes 4-acid digestion and ICP-MS finish. MSALABS operates under ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 certified quality systems. A QA/QC program includes laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2024, filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com, for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.


tsx stocksotcqb stocksgold stocksgold gold explorationcopper stockscopper explorationcopper investingtsx:fvlgold investingGold Investing
Developing highly prospective gold and copper projects in Alaska

Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

  • 2024's drill program was highly successful at converting Inferred resources, upgrading and expanding Indicated resources – meeting the key objectives and providing a foundation for Pre-Feasibility activities.
  • Indicated Primary Mineral Resource: 17.2 Moz at 1.24 g/t Au, a 42% increase in ounces and 15% grade increase from our Sept/24 resource estimate.
  • Inferred Primary Mineral Resource: 11.9 Moz at 1.04 g/t Au, a 11 % increase in ounces, at the same grade
  • Cut-off grades are unchanged at 0.50 g/t Au.
  • The 2025 Program will consist of infill and expansion drilling. Infilling is expected to continue the trend of enhancing grade and ounces, while converting Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources.
  • Ongoing Metallurgical Work has demonstrated >90% recoveries with sulphide-oxidizing methods such as BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process™. Additional test work is ongoing for these and conventional processing methods.

2025 PROGRAM

  • Drilling in progress with four rigs, 30,000m planned.

    Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling.

  • Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource
    .
  • Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) in late 2025.

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its Golden Summit Project, located near Fairbanks, Alaska . In line with the results from our 2023 drill program, the 2024 program has significantly increased the number of ounces and improved Indicated grades, all while maintaining finding costs below US$4 per ounce. This new estimate incorporates data from drilling conducted in 2024 and includes metallurgical recoveries from our extensive metallurgical program. This represents another critical milestone in our ongoing exploration and development efforts.

Freegold Ventures Limited - Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Freegold Ventures Limited - Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 26 2025 for the 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2025 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders holding 98,154,137 shares were voted representing approximately ~ 18.56% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

MOTIONS

NUMBER OF SHARES

PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN

FOR

AGAINST

WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN

To elect as Director :Kristina Walcott

96,353,303


1,800,834

98.165 %


1.835 %

To Elect as Director: Alvin Jackson

97,016,593


1,137,544

98.841 %


1.159 %

To Elect as Director: David Knight

85,790,018


12,364,119

87.403 %


12.597 %

To Elect as Director: Garnet Dawson

97,308,977


845,160

99.139 %


0.861 %

To Elect as Director: Ron Ewing

96,839,477


1,314,660

98.661 %


1.339 %

To Elect as Director: Glen Dickson

85,396,927


12,757,210

87.003 %


12.997 %

To Elect as Director: Reagan Glazier

79,513,338


18,640,799

81.009 %


18.991 %

To Elect as Director: Maurice Tagami

97,900,807


253,330

99.742 %


0.258 %

To Elect as Director: Vivienne Artz

93,614,569


4,539,568

95.375 %


4.625 %

The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors, as set forth in the management information circular.

The Company's shareholders approved the Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Information Circular dated May 26 th, 2025, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Golden Summit Project Update:

Drilling at Golden Summit is progressing well. Drilling is focused on resource definition, which includes both expansion and infill drilling, as well as geotechnical and metallurgical holes. Like the 2024 drill program, the current efforts aim to upgrade inferred resources to indicated status in preparation for the upcoming pre-feasibility study, which is expected to commence later this year. An updated mineral resource estimate is expected to be finalised soon, and the initial assay results from the 2025 drill program are also anticipated shortly.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2024 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

With Gold Near All-Time Highs, Miners Shift into Execution Mode

With Gold Near All-Time Highs, Miners Shift into Execution Mode

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

Equity Insider News Commentary Major banks continue to amplify the gold bulls, with the most recent bullish forecast coming from Bank of America . And instead of pointing towards mounting geopolitical tensions, BoA is pinning its $4,000 oz gold forecast on US debt concerns, not war. Just as gold crossed over $3,400 per ounce again, Commerzbank is another that sees gold's price rising more significantly soon. Several experts in the precious metals space can see gold hitting $4,000 within a year . Analysts are calling for a mining equities breakout causing several gold stocks to attract more attention, including Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF), Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF), Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF), and LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF).

State Street Global Advisors maintains that gold remains a smart play , citing its enduring appeal and upside potential. Meanwhile, analysts at Jefferies argue the sector is still mispriced, with many gold stocks trading as if bullion were capped at $2,500 per ounce —despite the metal hovering much higher.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) is accelerating its push toward potential near-term production with the launch of a 7,750-meter drill program at Area C, the highest-grade zone within its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project in northwestern Tanzania . Designed to support final mine planning and de-risk initial pit design, the campaign targets both grade control and deeper extensions to help shape what could become the project's first open-pit operation.

"We've designed this program to maximize Imwelo's short-term production readiness while extending the upside case," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold . "The drill data will help us finalize early mine scheduling, validate pit design, and potentially unlock high-grade extensions. With Area C now fully defined as our initial production zone, we're making meaningful progress toward becoming Tanzania's next gold producer."

The program includes 3,750 meters of RC drilling on a tightly spaced 10x10 metre grid to define early-stage ore/waste boundaries, supported by another 4,000 meters of strike and depth extension drilling. Intercepts to date from Area C include 6.8 meters at 14.6 g/t gold and 2 meters at 7.5 g/t—results that have positioned it as a compelling starting point within the broader resource footprint. Completion is targeted for Q3 2025, with construction decisions expected to follow based on final engineering and economic evaluations.

"We've optimized this program to deliver multiple layers of value—from detailed grade control to geotech validation and deeper exploration," said Seth Dickinson , P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer of Lake Victoria Gold . "The step-out and depth targets are especially compelling given the structural complexity we've seen to the west. The team is focused on accelerating toward a clean construction start with maximum technical confidence."

Imwelo is located just 12 kilometers from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Mine and sits atop the Geita Greenstone Belt, one of Tanzania's most productive gold terrains. The project holds a 10-year mining license and is backed by a 2021 prefeasibility study outlining a scalable, low-capex development plan. With recoveries above 90% and contractor support from Taifa Mining —Tanzania's largest mining services group—the company is now advancing preparations to support a potential construction decision.

In parallel, Lake Victoria Gold continues to advance its high-priority Tembo Project , where a 3,000-meter drill program is planned at Ngula 1. This near-surface target has returned past intercepts of 28.57 g/t gold over 3 meters and 17.23 g/t over 4 meters. The current work is focused on confirming toll-milling potential while expanding geological understanding across the broader structural corridor—located adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine.

Barrick's Bulyanhulu (Buly) joint venture is quietly building shareholder exposure to potential long-term upside. Barrick and its partner (the Government of Tanzania ) have now completed over 21,600 meters of drilling across six non-core licenses acquired from LVG in 2021—having already spent more than US$5.56 million out of a US$9 million commitment.

This is all part of Buly's commitment that was made as part of the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) signed in December 2021 , under which Buly acquired six non-core prospecting licenses from LVG . In addition to the US$6M upfront consideration received, LVG retains exposure to future exploration success through contingent payments of up to US$45 million tied to gold discoveries on the Project.

To support its near-term pathway, Lake Victoria Gold has signed a non-binding LOI with Nyati Resources for potential toll milling at Nyati's nearby 120-tpd processing plant. A new 500-tpd facility is expected to come online in the months ahead. Third-party firm Nesch Mintech Tanzania has been brought in to assess the plant's performance and technical readiness , and to help outline any modifications needed to support production.

Tembo's current 45-hole RC campaign at Ngula 1 is targeting near-surface gold zones with toll-milling potential, building on historical intercepts like 28.57 g/t gold over 3 meters and 17.23 g/t over 4 meters. By focusing on shallow targets first, LVG is aiming to establish early production optionality while advancing structural understanding of a district-scale system.

To support its development strategy, LVG has secured a gold prepay agreement with Monetary Metals tied to up to 7,000 ounces of future output, alongside a recent C$3.52 million equity investment from Taifa Group —part of a three-tranche investment set to total C$11.52 million . With field activity ramping up at both projects and financing structures in place, LVG continues to execute on a phased growth model in one of Africa's most prospective gold belts.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at:
https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: SEKZF) has secured $3.3 million in financing to support its transition into near-term gold production at the fully permitted Montauban Project in Quebec . The private placement drew continued support from key insiders and new participation from New York–based hedge funds and family offices.

"This financing marks a critical milestone for ESGold ," said Paul Mastantuono , CEO of ESGold . "With construction now underway, we are entering the final stages before initiating production. Together with our partners, we are building ESGold into Canada's next producing mining company."

With construction underway, the company expects to enter final-stage development in the months ahead.

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF) recently achieved gold recoveries over 90% using BIOX®, POX, and Albion Process™ methods as part of its ongoing metallurgical program at the Golden Summit Project in Alaska . These findings are being integrated into a new pre-feasibility study aimed at boosting recoveries beyond the 72% benchmark from the 2024 resource model.

The company is also advancing a 30,000-meter drill program designed to upgrade resources and support engineering work. A revised mineral resource estimate is expected in the near term.

Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) has intersected multiple new shear-hosted gold zones as part of its 20,000-meter drill program at the Moss Gold Project in Ontario . Highlights include 17.7 meters of 1.52 g/t Au and 6.85 meters of 3.01 g/t Au from the Superion zone, extending mineralization west of the QES zone.

"We believe the definition of these new mineralized zones clearly demonstrates the emerging nature of the deposit as we continue to expand mineralization," said Michael Henrichsen , CEO of Goldshore . "In addition, the higher-than-average resource grades that have been encountered thus far on the northern side of the pit are very encouraging and will be a focus for additional drilling in the future, as we look to define a near surface high-grade zone that could be accretive to the economic performance of the deposit."

The company views these discoveries as potentially accretive to the economics of its existing conceptual pit model.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) is advancing toward restarting operations at its fully permitted 750 tpd Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or , Québec, following over C$20 million in prior refurbishments.

"We are grateful to have acquired the fully permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill, which received over C$20 million in upgrades by its previous operator and is located in the midst of numerous gold deposits in the historic Val-d'Or and Rouyn-Noranda mining districts, including our own Swanson Gold Deposit," said Paul Ténière, CEO of LaFleur Minerals . "With gold prices at record highs this is a pivotal year for LaFleur Minerals as we focus on restarting gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill and diamond drilling at the Swanson Gold Project to increase mineral resources."

The company is also preparing a 5,000-metre drill program and up to 100,000-tonne bulk sample at its district-scale Swanson Gold Project, which hosts over 185,000 ounces of Indicated and Inferred gold resources. A PEA is underway to evaluate a near-term mining and milling scenario at record gold prices.

Article Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

CONTACT:

Equity Insider
info@equity-insider.com
(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising from a shareholder of the Company (333,333 unrestricted shares). MIQ has not been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY") There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott , Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEzTeOVDWEs
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644233/5390515/Equity_Insider_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-gold-near-all-time-highs-miners-shift-into-execution-mode-302492548.html

Freegold Achieves over 90% Gold Recovery Using BIOX® and greater than 92% Gold Recovery using POX - Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

Freegold Achieves over 90% Gold Recovery Using BIOX® and greater than 92% Gold Recovery using POX - Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

  • All three methods tested: BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process yield over 90% gold recovery
  • Further work to enhance sulphide recoveries through oxidation, as well as gravity, flotation and CIL recoveries, is in progress

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce further results from the ongoing metallurgical test work currently underway.

The current initiatives are focused on refining the flowsheet options for the pre-feasibility study. This includes testing and ongoing evaluation of sulphide-oxidizing methods such as BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process™, as well as further gravity, flotation and CIL test work.

Earlier this year, Freegold reported 93% recovery using the Albion Process™ oxidation-CIL, with further test work ongoing.  Comminution tests using half-PQ core have been conducted on over 50 samples from various locations and lithologies within the deposit. These tests provide information to evaluate the trade-off between grind size and liberation versus power consumption, to optimize power requirements and operating costs while enhancing gold recovery.

The BIOX test work has been in progress for several months, and results have shown that gold recovery rates of greater than 90% can be achieved.

2025 PROGRAM

  • Drilling is now underway with three rigs

Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling.

  • Updated mineral resource
  • Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource.
  • Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS)

Summary of Gold Recovery using BIOX®,

A series of BIOX® amenability oxidation tests have been completed using a sulphide rougher concentrate produced from a composite of Golden Summit material sourced from eight diamond drill hole assay rejects.  The duration of the biological oxidation tests conducted was 10, 15, 20, 30 and a duplicate 30 days.  The residue from these BIOX® tests was subjected to CIL treatment, and overall gold recovery from gravity, rougher flotation, BIOX® treatment, and CIL averaged 91% from this suite of test work.

Summary of Gold Recovery using POX,

Pressure oxidation (POX) treatment of sulphide rougher concentrate, as well as a cleaner concentrate, with lower mass and only marginally lower gold deportment, has been completed.  The POX residue was washed and neutralized and subjected to CIL leaching for gold recovery.  The POX-CIL testwork has yielded an average overall gold recovery of over 92% in a process flowsheet incorporating gravity, flotation, POX, and CIL.

This testwork utilized eight drill core composites comprising 1,192 meters of drill intercepts that represent 587 continuous mineralized intervals, with a total material weight of over 5,100 kilograms. These composites represent different locations and grades within the Dolphin and Cleary area and were created using continuous drill intervals chosen to reflect potential mill feed (Refer to the map below for hole locations.) The selections of drill holes and intervals included the primary gold-hosting lithologies.  These composites were prepared from laboratory assay rejects of fresh rock intervals located well below the existing oxide cap at Golden Summit.  Additionally, four large-diameter PQ holes were drilled during 2024. A total of 7,600 kg has been made available for comminution testing and ongoing metallurgical testwork.

Two additional PQ holes are being drilled in the 2025 program to enhance our metallurgical test work. This work aims to provide data for trade-off studies in the pre-feasibility study, developing a process flowsheet to maximize economic returns. Ongoing tests indicate that part of the mineralization is non-refractory and can be processed conventionally, although additional sulfide processing is necessary for optimal recovery. The September 2024 resource estimate, based on a gold price of $1,973 , included grinding, gravity separation, flotation, regrinding of sulphide concentrate, and CIL treatment, achieving a 72% gold recovery rate at a processing cost of $14 per ton.

The current program is designed to test sulphide oxidation methods, aiming to increase recoveries beyond the 72% gold recovery reported in the September 2024 resource estimate. Each of the three oxidation methods tested successfully demonstrated the potential to achieve gold recoveries exceeding 90%. These methods may increase costs; however, higher gold recoveries and gold prices could offset the additional capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operating expenditures (OPEX ) costs. Ongoing work will focus on identifying the most suitable oxidation method for use in the pre-feasibility study.

Discovery costs at Golden Summit are under $4.00 per ounce. Since 2020, exploration at Golden Summit has transformed the project, evolving to one of North America's most significant undeveloped gold resources, owing to a revised interpretation, extensive drilling, and a robust metallurgical program. There remains considerable potential for further expansion and optimisation as the project advances. The revised mineral resource estimate, incorporating the 2024 drilling, is expected to be finalised soon.

The current 2025 drilling program aims to upgrade inferred resources to indicated through infill drilling. Drilling for geotechnical purposes, resource definition, and additional metallurgical test holes will also be carried out. A total of 30,000 metres of drilling is planned. Archaeological fieldwork and geotechnical drilling are scheduled to commence shortly, with a fourth drill rig added to enhance exploration efforts. A pre-feasibility study is set to begin later this year.

Link to the Plan Map:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/fvl06192025_ddhplan.png

HQ Core is logged, photographed and cut in half using a diamond saw, and one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by MSA Laboratories in Prince George, BC , and/or Fairbanks, Alaska .  At MSALABS, the entire sample will be dried and crushed to 70% passing -2mm (CRU-CPA). A ~500g riffle split will be analyzed for gold using CHRYSOS PhotonAssay™ (CPA-Au1). From this, 250g will be further riffle split from the original PhotonAssay™ sample, pulverized, and a 0.25g sub-sample analysed for multi-element geochemistry using MSA's IMS230 package, which includes 4-acid digestion and ICP-MS finish. MSALABS operates under ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 certified quality systems. A QA/QC program includes laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2024 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

Blackrock Silver Receives 4.24 Million Dollars from Warrant Exercises and Upsizes Eastern Resource Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Receives 4.24 Million Dollars from Warrant Exercises and Upsizes Eastern Resource Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of an aggregate total of C$ $4,244,838.89 in cash proceeds from the exercise of 9,830,880 previously issued common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants") since July 8, 2025.

After including the common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company issued as a result of such Warrant exercises, there are a total of 325,490,026 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof.

Kairos Minerals

Further wide intercepts from Main Hill support gold resource growth at Mt York, WA

Wide and high-grade results from Main Hill drilling point to resource growth; additional drilling extending ‘Monster Zone’ now completed with results awaited

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) (“KAI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from a further nine diamond holes at its Mt York Gold Project in WA’s Pilbara, where current resources at the Main Trend sit at 1.4Moz Au. Drill results are from Main Hill (five holes), Breccia Hill (one hole) and Pebble Mound (three holes) Table 1) and are shown on the Leapfrog oblique-section (Figure 1), drill plan (Figure 2), long-section (Figure 3) and cross-sections (Figures 4 and 5).Latest results are from drilling at Mt York’s Main Hill, which remains a very large resource target for the Company.

Keep reading...Show less
High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

Download the PDF here.

Stack of gold coins with a buffalo design on a wooden surface.

Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term

Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities shares his gold price target of US$10,000 per ounce.

In his view, the US dollar is set to decline to its lowest level in the last 20 years. Given its usual relationship with gold, that could send the price to US$7,000, and from there it could overshoot.

Keep reading...Show less
Asra Minerals Managing Director Paul Stephen.

Asra Minerals’ Recent Assays Confirm “Economic and Mineable” Mineralisation, Exec Says

Asra Minerals’ (ASX:ASR) recent drill results from its Leonora South gold project in Western Australia have confirmed “economic mineralisation” comparable to operating, high-grade gold mines in the region, said Paul Stephen, the company’s managing director.

“The challenge for the Kookynie area … is it's been mined since 1880 — generally very high grade, but generally narrow veins. And our recent intersection of 14 metre widths, very shallow, 10 metres from surface, is really reflective of our aim to change that narrative, so that we're actually chasing more economic and more mineable mineralisation,” Stephen said.

He added that the results compare favourably with high-grade historic mines in the region, like Cosmopolitan, which closed down in 1922, and current operating mines like Genesis Minerals' (ASX:GMD) Leonora operations.

Keep reading...Show less
Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA

Option to acquire 888km2 Au/Cu project in WA

Three exploration licenses located within 40km of the Telfer Gold Mine Western Australia

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a London Stock Exchange Main Market listed company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Paterson Gold-Copper-Molybdenum Project ("The Paterson Project"), that covers 888km2 in the Paterson Province of Western Australia, located only 40km southwest of the Telfer Gold-Copper Mine operated by Greatland Gold Plc (Figure 1).

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

