Freegold Ventures Limited reports assays from the 2021 drill program on the Shorty Creek project. A total of 8 holes were drilled and the program was fully funded under the Shorty Creek Option Agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited .  Shorty Creek lies approximately 125 road km northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska and 4 kms to the south of the abandoned mining town of Livengood and the all-weather

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) reports assays from the 2021 drill program on the Shorty Creek project. A total of 8 holes were drilled (3,397metres) and the program was fully funded under the Shorty Creek Option Agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (South32).  Shorty Creek lies approximately 125 road km northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska and 4 kms to the south of the abandoned mining town of Livengood and the all-weather paved Elliott Highway.

Eight widely spaced holes were drilled on the property and provided a limited test of the areas outside of the Hill 1835 area, where Freegold previously focused its attention. The Hill 1835 area covers a 1,000 metre by 1,500 metre target area with copper mineralization associated with the magnetic high.

  • Two holes were drilled in the Quarry target (SC2101, SC2102). The Quarry target tested a portion of the approximately 8km long magnetic anomaly.
  • SC2103, was drilled 350 metres northeast of SC1901A. This hole was designed to test an IP chargeability high and coincident magnetic low. SC1901A, drilled on the northern edge of the Hill 1835 target area intersected 99.1 metres of 0.29% Cu, 0.014 g/t Au, and 1.61 g/t Au.
  • Holes SC2104 was drilled 500 metres northeast of SC2103 and was drilled within the chargeability high and flanking the Steel Creek magnetic high.
  • SC2105 through SC2107 were drilled in the Steel Creek area. The holes were all drilled within the weaker portion of the magnetic high at Steel Creek.
  • SC2108 was drilled in the IP chargeability high flanking the magnetic high at Hill 1710.

Hole
Number

Hole
Depth

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m)

Dip

Azimuth

Cu
%

Au
ppm

Ag
ppm


SC2101

335.5




-60

315




NSV

SC2102

348




-70

90




NSV

SC2103

608.2

147.8

243.6

63.6

-70

135

0.12

0.24

1.12


SC2104

228.8




-70

135




NSV

SC2105

500.7




-70

135




NSV

SC2106

302.8




-67

145




NSV

SC2107

639.3




-66

205




NSV

SC2108

433.4




-65

312




NSV

NSV – No Significant Values - Width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization. See accompanying map for hole locations

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , PGeo – Vice President Exploration and Development for Freegold.

Drill cores were logged, photographed, and cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analyses by Bureau Veritas, with sample preparation carried out in Fairbanks with subsequent studies performed primarily using their Vancouver , and Hermosillo, Mexico facilities. A sample quality control/quality assurance program was in place.

Map Showing Location of Drill Holes:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2274/sc-plan-location.jpg

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project, near Fairbanks as well the Shorty Creek Copper –Gold Project near Livengood.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. The term "Mineral Resource" used above is defined per NI 43-101. Though Indicated Resources have been estimated for the Project, this PEA includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are too speculative for use in defining Reserves. Standalone economics have not been undertaken for the measured and indicated resources and as such no reserves have been estimated for the Project. Please note that the PEA is preliminary in nature, that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would allow them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.  On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Many governments have likewise declared that the COVID-19outbreak in their jurisdictions constitutes an emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 have led to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the business disruptions and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Such public health crises can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk and inflation. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Freegold has implemented a significant COVID management program and established a full service Camp at Golden Summit in order to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c9729.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold VenturesTSX:FVLGold Investing
FVL:CA
Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures


FREEGOLD DRILLS 10.7 G/T GOLD OVER 10.1 METRES IN THE CLEARY VEIN ZONE AND 1.05 G/T GOLD OVER 249.9 METRES AND 15.7 G/T GOLD OVER 6.1 METRES IN THE DOLPHIN ZONE AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) reports results from its ongoing exploration project at Golden Summit, located near Fairbanks, Alaska .

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

Results continue to validate Freegold's model that the Cleary Vein System (CVS) grade increases and broadens at depth as it gets closer to the Dolphin intrusive. Hosted within a structurally complex environment, the interpreted CVS is a zone of veins, veinlets, and stockwork zones hosted within the surrounding schist, which is interpreted to be the down-dip extent of the high-grade veins zones found within the historical high-grade Cleary, Colorado , Wackwitz, and Wyoming veins, which together with their broader enveloping stockwork zones have the potential to significantly expand the existing resource through both increased tonnage and grade. Within these wide zones of higher-grade mineralization, numerous high-grade intercepts occur within the broader zones, and oriented core is being utilized to define further and isolate these high grades.

Drilling during 2021 successfully intersected intrusive on the Cleary side at depth. This further strengthens Freegold's interpretation that the Dolphin intrusive may underlie Cleary at depth and that Cleary may be fault downdropped on the east side of Bedrock Creek, potentially further expanding the footprint of the Dolphin intrusive. The Dolphin intrusive is the source of the gold mineralization hosted within the existing resource.

Cleary


Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth


From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Gold

(g/t)


GS2112

491.5

-70

360


35

83

48

0.44

oxide






279.2

289.3

10.1

10.7






including

281.7

284

2.3

13.9






including

284

286

2

32.6


GS2113

536

-70

360


15.7

101

85.3

0.23

oxide






371.4

415.3

43.9

1.17


GS2123

519.4

-70

360


12.4

53

40.6

0.31

oxide






98

123.2

25.2

1.29






including

121.7

123.2

1.5

13.1







238.7

278.5

39.8

0.55







335.9

390.4

54.5

1.46






including

366.8

390.4

23.6

2.76






including

388.5

389.2

0.7

17.1







416

452.9

36.9

1.16


GS2144

554.7

-70

360


477.6

529.1

51.5

2.05


GS2150

439

-70

360


123.7

165.7

42

0.78







228.8

243.9

15.1

1.53







350.5

404.5

54

0.87







417.9

439

21.1

0.72


Dolphin

Drill Hole

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth


From
(m)

To
(m)

Width
(m)

Gold
(g/t)


GS2114

464.5

-90







NSV

GS2117

504.7

-70

360


139

150.9

11.9

0.58


GS2120

500.2

-70

360


33.8

45.1

11.3

0.5







158.8

238

79.2

1.06






including

176.5

177.1

0.6

18.1


GS2124

539.5

-70

360


0

26.2

26.2

0.35

oxide






26.2

43

16.8

2.27







163.4

195.4

32

1.11







302.1

524

221.9

0.95






including

302.1

462.1

160

1.16






including

422.5

424

1.5

14.9






including

443.1

444.7

1.6

10.04


GS2128

588.5

-70

360


23.2

60

36.8

2.34

oxide





including

55.2

56.7

1.5

48

oxide






296

545.9

249.9

1.05






including

393.5

417.6

24.1

1.94







524.6

526.1

1.5

21.5


GS2133

495.3

-70

360


138.7

148.8

10.1

1.52






including

146.6

147.5

0.9

10.6







183.7

213.1

29.4

0.87







294.4

305.1

10.7

0.95







395

494.4

99.4

1.45






including

431.6

433.1

1.5

40.8






including

435.6

436.6

1

23.8


GS2155A

648.2

-70

360


0

81.4

81.4

0.81

oxide






102.7

151.1

48.4

1.02







239.9

625.1

385.2

0.78






including

239.9

319.1

79.2

0.98






including

486.8

625.1

138.3

1.18






including

587.3

590.4

3.1

15.2






including

590.4

593.4

3

16.2


NSV: No Significant Values

Width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

Holes GS2117, GS2120, GS2124, and GS2133 which are shown in the accompanying cross-section (479300E), continue to demonstrate broad zones of above resource grade all within schist with the widths continuing to increase with depth, again demonstrating the potential for significant resource expansion with the potential for increased grade. Hole GS2133 stopped within the projected mineralized zone due to hole conditions. Hole GS2155A was collared within the Dolphin intrusive and intercepted 81 metres of 0.81 g/t Au within the oxide zone. It also intersected 15.7 g/t Au over 6.1 metres in the deeper portion of the projected mineralized zone.

GS2123, on the Cleary side, was collared 25 metres west of GS2017, which intersected 588g/t Au over 1.7 metres within a broader zone of 3.07g/t Au over 98.2 metres from 300.5 to 398.7 metres (588g/t Au intercept cut to 88g/t Au – 11.72g/t Au over 98.2 metres uncut). Significantly GS2123 also intersected a broad zone of higher-grade mineralization from 335.9 to 390.4 metres grading 1.46 g/t Au over 54.5 metres which included a high-grade intercept of 17.1 g/t Au over 0.7 metres. Hole GS2144 intersected 2.05 g/t Au over 51.5 metres, again demonstrating the broadening of the higher-grade zone at depth at Cleary.

The 2022 program Phase 1 (~ 20,000 metres) continues to further delineate the area to the south of the Cleary Vein Swarm and the area between the Dolphin and the Cleary where previous high-grade intercepts were reported. Drilling south of the previous drilling has intersected significant veining, quartz breccia, and visible gold in areas with no previous drilling.

In addition, drill testing will also be undertaken on other areas of the project that have the potential to host additional mineralization. The 2020-2021 drilling results will be incorporated into an updated mineral resource estimate later in 2022.

During 2021, over 38,000 metres of drilling were completed in 68 holes with an average hole depth of over 600 metres. Assays are pending for 36 holes and will be reported over the coming weeks.

Drill Plan & Cross Section

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2194/2022_cross_section_479300E_nr_03212022.pdf

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/2194/2022_drill_plan_map_nr_03212022.pdf

Drill cores are logged, photographed, and cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analyses by ALS Global Ltd and Bureau Veritas, with sample preparation carried out in Fairbanks with subsequent studies performed primarily using their Vancouver , Reno and Hermosillo, Mexico facilities. Freegold will continue to report assays as they are finalized.  A sample quality control/quality assurance program is in place.

Freegold will continue to operate a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Golden Summit hosts a large-scale intrusive-related gold system with mineralization in three primary forms, a) intrusive hosted quartz-sulfide stockwork veinlets (such as the Dolphin), b) auriferous quartz-sulfide veins (historic underground mines), and c) shear-hosted gold-bearing veinlets, all primarily driven by the 90 million year old multi-phase Dolphin intrusive.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, PGeo –Vice President Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood, where a ~3,400-meter program was completed in 2021. Assays are pending.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule,e and the success of exploration programs. The term "Mineral Resource" used above is defined per NI 43-101. Though Indicated Resources have been estimated for the Project, this PEA includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are too speculative for use in defining Reserves. Standalone economics have not been undertaken for the measured and indicated resources, and as such, no reserves have been estimated for the Project. Please note that the PEA is preliminary in nature that it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would allow them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of the following factors, among others: changes in the price of mineral market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction, and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and uncertainty of access to additional capital. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2020 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.  On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Many governments have likewise declared that the COVID-19outbreak in their jurisdictions constitutes an emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 have led to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects are expected to be temporary, the duration of the business disruptions and related financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. Such public health crises can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact the Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

For further information:

Kristina Walcott
President and CEO
Telephone: 1.604.662.7307
jkw@freegoldventures.com

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/21/c3319.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

DRILLING TO RECOMMENCE AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce mobilization for the 2022 drill program. Crews are presently arriving on-site, and drilling is expected to commence within the next week. The initial 2022 program will be a continuation of the 2021 program looking for deeper, higher-grade mineralization, with an initial 20,000 metres planned. Results from the 2020-2021 program are demonstrating the potential for more extensive and higher-grade gold mineralization on the project intersecting numerous assays intervals over 30 gt Au, more than any previous program.

Drilling will continue to focus on further expanding and defining the higher-grade Cleary Vein System (CVS), the identification of which has significant implications for both the grade and tonnage potential of the project. Numerous high-grade intercepts have been reported within the broad zones of mineralization and although the complex nature of the mineralization at Golden Summit makes it challenging to connect individual high-grade intersections into cohesive units. These broader zones are expected to substantially boost the average grade for a bulk mineable project, well above the historic 0.69 gpt resource grade average as well as contribute to an overall increased resource.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

1818 platinum triangle

Freegold Provides Year-End Update

  • 70% of Holes still to be reported – 48 holes
  • Visible gold noted in several holes
  • Over 38,000 meters of drilling at Golden Summit
  • Updated Mineral Resource to be completed in 2022
  • 3,400 meters of drilling completed at Shorty Creek

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to provide a summary of its 2021 activities. This year was a continuation of a program that began in 2020 looking for deeper, higher-grade mineralization. It has been a very successful program. The program has already intercepted more extensive and consistent higher-grade mineralization than any previous drill program on the project including numerous assays intervals over 30 gt Au. Golden Summit's mineralization is structurally complex, still making it challenging to connect the high-grade intersections into cohesive units, however, they will substantially boost the average grade for a bulk mineable project, well above our historic 0.69 gpT resource grade average. Freegold and most North American explorers experienced frustratingly long delays at the assay labs. Mineralization at Golden Summit is not necessarily visually obvious however with an over 90% hit rate in holes reported we are very pleased with our targeting efforts which continue to confirm our interpretation. Looking forward, with more than 70% of the drill holes from the 2021 program still to be reported and the already demonstrated success of the 2021 program, Management believes 2022 will be an exciting year for Freegold.

Over 38,000 metres of drilling were completed in 68 holes with an average hole depth of over 600 metres. Assays are pending for 48 holes. Drilling for the year just concluded and is expected to resume in early February. Drilling will continue to focus on further expanding and defining the higher-grade Cleary Vein System (CVS). Cutting and sampling will continue over the winter break to expedite results as quickly as possible.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com to view presentations

 Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the December 8 th and 9 th Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com to view presentations

 Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the December 8 th and 9 th Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Begins Geophysical Survey Over New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Begins Geophysical Survey Over New Lithium Discovery at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that a geophysical survey has commenced at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . The time-domain electromagnetic ("TDEM") survey is planned to expand the scope of geophysical surveys carried out by the Company in 2016. Conductive zones detected in the 2016 surveys were targeted in the Company's drilling program in March and April 2022 which intersected the following mineralized zones (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated April 28, 2022 ):

  • Borehole GEM22-01 : weighted-average of 1,203.41 parts per million ("ppm") lithium over 580 feet (176.83 metres) from 320 to 900 feet (97.56 to 274.39 metres), including 1,578.19 ppm lithium over 300 feet (91.46 metres) from 480 to 780 feet (146.34 to 237.8 metres);
  • Borehole GEM22-02 : weighted-average of 775.9 ppm lithium over 130 feet (39.63 metres) from 390 to 520 feet (118.90 to 158.54 metres), including 1,133.1 ppm lithium over 40 feet (12.20 metres) from 480 to 520 feet (146.34 to 158.54 metres). The analytical results for an additional 131 samples from GEM22-02 are still pending.
2022 Geophysical Program

Fig. 1: Gemini Lithium Project 2022 TDEM Survey Plan (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

The 2022 surveys are designed to outline the possible lateral extent of the conductive, lithium-bearing clay layers within a historical gravity low that were intersected in drillholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02. A total of 13.0 line kilometres are planned in three new survey lines as shown in Figure 1.

The TDEM moving loop survey will employ 400 metre by 400 metre loops to collect data along new survey lines parallel to the 2016 survey lines, which had detected a highly-conductive layer (see Figure 2 below). At present, the northern and western limits of the conductive clay layer at Gemini are not well-defined and the 2022 survey results are anticipated to add to the Company's geological knowledge of the conductive zones. Results from the TDEM survey are expected during May 2022 and based on those results, Nevada Sunrise plans to submit an amended drilling plan to the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for the permitting of new drill targets at Gemini.

Fig. 2: Gemini Lithium Project Conductive Zone with 2022 Drillholes and Lithium Values (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 407 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . Nevada Sunrise expanded the size of the Project by staking 80 additional unpatented placer claims and 288 new unpatented lode claims in the spring of 2022. Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Drill pads and access roads are in place at Gemini with an active drilling permit.

The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under the laws of Nevada , water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

Nevada Sunrise drilled two reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini in March and April 2022 . The initial results represent a new discovery of lithium-bearing sediments in the western Lida Valley, which has not been historically drill tested for lithium mineralization. The initial analytical results from boreholes GEM22-01 and GEM22-02 suggest that the lithium-bearing clay layers at Gemini may be widespread. Additional drilling is planned following receipt of an amendment to the current BLM drilling permit, which will be required to cover the Company's newly-expanded land position.

For further information on Gemini, including location maps and photos click here

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

The results of geochemical analysis on sediment samples described in this news release were shipped in March and April 2022 to American Assay Laboratories and ALS Group USA ("ALS") and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-MS method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and spectrometry to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur", TSXV:CPAU), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC) holding an 85% participating interest.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's 2022 exploration plans at the Gemini Lithium Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ended December 31 , 2021,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/12/c8067.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Collective Mining Outlines Multiple, High-Grade Vein Systems at Olympus with Assay Results from Channel Sampling of up to 221 g/t Gold and 812 g/t Silver

Collective Mining Outlines Multiple, High-Grade Vein Systems at Olympus with Assay Results from Channel Sampling of up to 221 g/t Gold and 812 g/t Silver

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade gold and silver channel sample assay results from its grassroot generated Olympus target ("Olympus") within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia. The Company presently has three diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales with drills turning at the Olympus and Apollo targets as well as the newly discovered Trap target. At Olympus, the Company is focused on expanding upon the recently announced discovery holes of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent and 216.7 metres @ 1.08 gt gold equivalent (refer to press release dated March 15 and May 9, 2022, respectively).

Highlights (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

FireFox Gold Completes Airborne Magnetics Survey and Moves Forward with Permit Applications at Kolho Property, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Completes Airborne Magnetics Survey and Moves Forward with Permit Applications at Kolho Property, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") reports that it has completed a detailed airborne geophysical survey focused on its vast Kolho Property in Lapland, Finland. This is the third phase of airborne surveying completed over the Company's Northern Group of properties in the last two years and extends the contiguous coverage of the Company's detailed magnetics data in the region to more than 250km2 (see Figure 1: https:bit.ly3L4wyUc). FireFox is also pleased to announce that it is lodging several applications for exploration permits covering most of the Kolho reservation

Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox commented "Our field mapping at the Kolho property had suggested that it was a structurally complex area with geological analogies to the settings of the region's multi-million-ounce gold deposits. This magnetics survey has confirmed structural similarities to both the Kittilä Mine and the Ikkari deposit, and identified new, previously unmapped structures, all of which provide exciting exploration targets for follow-up work."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Kairos Minerals

Kairos Underpins Renewed Exploration Focus with Appointment of Highly Successful Chairman and MD

Klaus Eckhof takes reins as Chairman and Dr Peter Turner becomes MD; Highly regarded duo will lead strategy to unlock full value of the Company’s WA gold and lithium projects

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI) is pleased to advise that it has appointed Klaus Eckhof as Non-Executive Chairman effective immediately and Dr Peter Turner as Managing Director (effective May 23, 2022)

Moneta Increases Resources to 4,265,000 Oz Gold Indicated and 7,496,000 Oz Gold Inferred at Tower Gold Project

Moneta Increases Resources to 4,265,000 Oz Gold Indicated and 7,496,000 Oz Gold Inferred at Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its 100% owned Tower Gold project ("Project"), located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The consolidated mineral resource now totals 4.27 million ("M") ounces ("oz") indicated gold ("Au") and 7.50 Moz inferred gold, positioning Tower Gold as one of the advanced exploration projects in Canada. The MRE will form the basis of an updated preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") scheduled for completion later this quarter.

Highlights of the Updated Tower Gold Mineral Resource Estimate:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Conifex Timber, Siyata Mobile, WestCann Holdings, Marvel, and Trillion Energy

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Conifex Timber, Siyata Mobile, WestCann Holdings, Marvel, and Trillion Energy

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives

Conifex Timber (TSX:CFF) announces Q1 2022 results

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

