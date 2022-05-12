Freegold Ventures Limited reports assays from the 2021 drill program on the Shorty Creek project. A total of 8 holes were drilled and the program was fully funded under the Shorty Creek Option Agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited . Shorty Creek lies approximately 125 road km northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska and 4 kms to the south of the abandoned mining town of Livengood and the all-weather ...

FVL:CA