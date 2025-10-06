Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its third quarter 2025 results as follows:
Third Quarter 2025 Results Release:
November 3 rd after market close
Conference Call:
November 4 th 11:00 am ET
Dial-in Numbers:
Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154
International: 437-900-0527
Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
emportal.ink/4o9qUE5
Website:
www.Franco-Nevada.com
Replay (available until November 11 th ):
Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345
International: 289-819-1450
Passcode: 52085#
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-third-quarter-2025-results-302576109.html
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/06/c2469.html