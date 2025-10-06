Franco-Nevada to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results

Franco-Nevada to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results

 Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its third quarter 2025 results as follows:

Third Quarter 2025 Results Release:

November 3 rd after market close



Conference Call:

November 4 th 11:00 am ET



Dial-in Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-888-510-2154

International: 437-900-0527



Conference Call URL (This allows participants to join
the conference call by phone without operator assistance.
Participants will receive an automated call back after
entering their name and phone number):

emportal.ink/4o9qUE5



Website:

www.Franco-Nevada.com



Replay (available until November 11 th ):

Toll-Free: 1-888-660-6345

International: 289-819-1450

Passcode: 52085#

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-third-quarter-2025-results-302576109.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/06/c2469.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

